Nico Echavarria Claims Cognizant Classic After Shane Lowry Collapse

Midway through the back nine on Sunday, it seemed that Shane Lowry was cruising to a first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but a collapse over the final few holes handed Nico Echavarria a third PGA Tour title.
Going into the final round, Lowry held the lead with Austin Smotherman and, midway through the back nine, it was Lowry's tournament to lose after the Major winner found himself six-under through 13 holes.
Three shots clear, the title was destined to go to Lowry, but drama struck in the later stages as poor tee shots at the 16th and 17th cost him dearly.
Making pars at the 14th and 15th, Lowry found water at the 16th with his tee shot, which just so happened to be the only ball in the water for the week, as a double bogey meant he went from three ahead to just one.
To make matters worse, Echavarria birdied the 17th and, with a par at the 18th, the 17-under total was set as Lowry scrambled to match the Colombian who sat comfortably in the clubhouse.
Playing the par 3 17th, Lowry's tee shot never looked like making dry land, with it landing in the water. From there, back -to-back double bogeys followed, with Lowry requiring an eagle at the last following Echavarria's par.
Finding the bunker with his second, Lowry's shot from the sand was good, but not good enough, as he made par to finish in a three-way share of second spot.
Cognizant Classic Leaderboard
- -17 Nico Echavarria (66)
- -15 Taylor Moore (68)
- -15 Shane Lowry (69)
- -15 Austin Smotherman (69)
- -13 Ricky Castillo (68)
- -11 Nicolai Hojgaard (65)
- -11 William Mouw (67)
- -11 Keith Mitchell (68)
- -10 Brooks Koepka (65)
- -10 Rasmus Hojgaard (67)
- -10 Matti Schmid (68)
- -10 Joel Dahmen (70)
WINNER WINNER
WINNING MOMENTS
Nico Echavarria was standing on the 16th tee three shots back.He finishes with a two-shot victory @CognizantClassic. pic.twitter.com/4WGPyyKpYwMarch 1, 2026
GREAT EFFORT FROM LOWRY
From the bunker, Lowry hits a peach of a shot from the sand, but it rolls past the flag and that hands the trophy to Echavarria.
Making a par, Lowry finishes in a share of second alongside Taylor Moore and Austin Smotherman, who both make birdie at the last.
Nico Echavarria is your champion in Florida!
NICO ECHAVARRIA WINS THE COGNIZANT CLASSIC
SHANE FINDS THE BUNKER
Hitting a fairway wood into the green, it's a great effort from the Major winner, but Lowry finds the bunker.
Lowry will need to hole that shot from the sand to tie Echavarria at 17-under.
NICO SETS THE TARGET
The Colombian holes his putt at the last and sets the clubhouse target at 17-under.
He leads Lowry by two strokes, and he will have to eagle the last to force a playoff at PGA National.
18TH HOLE ACTION
Echavarria is on the green following his third shot, but he has quite a distance left for his birdie attempt, which shows as he leaves it well short.
Lowry, meanwhile, pounds his drive off the 18th and leaves 240 yards into the flag. He will be forced to go for it, but it's not over yet!
DOUBLE BOGEY FOR SHANE
He built a three shot lead earlier but, at the 16th and 17th, Lowry makes back-to-back double bogeys and now trails Echavarria by two.
HUGE PUTT FOR NICO
Closing The Bear Trap in style‼️Nico Echavarria rolls in a birdie at the 17th and is now tied for the lead @The_Cognizant.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Hli2bKkk26March 1, 2026
SHANE FINDS THE GREEN
I can't quite believe this... He was in control 30 minutes ago, but now it seems Lowry is out of this.
Taking a drop at the 17th, Lowry puts a wedge to the center of the green, but it's not a guaranteed two putt from there. He faces a 30-footer for bogey.
OH NO
It goes from bad to worse...
Lowry shares the lead but, at the 17th, he misses his tee shot right once again and finds the water at the par 3.
That wasn't close to dry land...
NICO MAKES THE BIRDIE
He holes it! Following his tee shot, Echavarria rolls in his birdie attempt and draws alongside Lowry at 17-under.
He was three back about 30 minutes ago, but now he shares the lead with the Major winner!
Only tee shot in the water on 16 this weekend.And with an iron. pic.twitter.com/sCvX52ZsJSMarch 1, 2026
THAT WAS CLOSE
Lowry makes a double bogey at the 16th to fall back to 17-under, with the Major winner still leading.
Up ahead, Taylor Moore finds the green at the par 3 17th and, with Echavarria, who is Lowry's nearest contender, he pushes his tee shot right.
Thankfully, for the 31-year-old, his golf ball clears the water and comes to rest 11-foot from the flag. If he holes that he'll pull alongside Lowry at 17-under!
SO GOOD FROM SHANE
That's unreal from Shane! He's on the downslope but, somehow, he slides the club under the ball and puts it to three-feet.
Unreal effort from the Major winner, who will have that for a double bogey.
BUNKER FOUND
Taking a drop from the water, Lowry plays a wedge to the fairway and, with around 180 yards to the flag, his fourth goes left and finds the greenside bunker.
He's on the downslope, making this up-and-down extremely tough. If he were to get up-and-down from the sand, it would be a double bogey, which would drop Lowry from 19-under to 17-under, one head of Echavarria.
BIG MISTAKE
Wow... He has been in control of his swing today but, at the 16th, Lowry hits a dreadful tee shot that finds the water!
It started right and headed right, so it'll be interesting to see where Lowry drops this. He's three ahead but, with the penalty, he will see his lead cut significantly.
PAR FOR THE LEADER
It was a simple two putt and, at the 15th, Lowry just misses the birdie attempt with the Major winner tapping in for the par to remain at 19-under.
EXCELLENT FROM LOWRY
He's been outstanding today and, at the start of the Bear Trap, Lowry puts his tee shot at the 15th into the center of the green, leaving himself a simple two putt.
Sitting 19-under, Lowry is three clear of Echavarria, who is a few holes ahead of the final group.
