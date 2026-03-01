Nico Echavarria Claims Cognizant Classic After Shane Lowry Collapse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Midway through the back nine on Sunday, it seemed that Shane Lowry was cruising to a first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but a collapse over the final few holes handed Nico Echavarria a third PGA Tour title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final round, Lowry held the lead with Austin Smotherman and, midway through the back nine, it was Lowry's tournament to lose after the Major winner found himself six-under through 13 holes.

Three shots clear, the title was destined to go to Lowry, but drama struck in the later stages as poor tee shots at the 16th and 17th cost him dearly.

Making pars at the 14th and 15th, Lowry found water at the 16th with his tee shot, which just so happened to be the only ball in the water for the week, as a double bogey meant he went from three ahead to just one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make matters worse, Echavarria birdied the 17th and, with a par at the 18th, the 17-under total was set as Lowry scrambled to match the Colombian who sat comfortably in the clubhouse.

Playing the par 3 17th, Lowry's tee shot never looked like making dry land, with it landing in the water. From there, back -to-back double bogeys followed, with Lowry requiring an eagle at the last following Echavarria's par.

Finding the bunker with his second, Lowry's shot from the sand was good, but not good enough, as he made par to finish in a three-way share of second spot.

Cognizant Classic Leaderboard

-17 Nico Echavarria (66)

Nico Echavarria (66) -15 Taylor Moore (68)

Taylor Moore (68) -15 Shane Lowry (69)

Shane Lowry (69) -15 Austin Smotherman (69)

Austin Smotherman (69) -13 Ricky Castillo (68)

Ricky Castillo (68) -11 Nicolai Hojgaard (65)

Nicolai Hojgaard (65) -11 William Mouw (67)

William Mouw (67) -11 Keith Mitchell (68)

Keith Mitchell (68) -10 Brooks Koepka (65)

Brooks Koepka (65) -10 Rasmus Hojgaard (67)

Rasmus Hojgaard (67) -10 Matti Schmid (68)

Matti Schmid (68) -10 Joel Dahmen (70)

Updates from...