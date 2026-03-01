Nico Echavarria Claims Cognizant Classic After Shane Lowry Collapse

Echavarria claimed a two stroke victory at PGA National following a late collapse from Lowry, who made back-to-back double bogeys at the 16th and 17th

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
last updated

Nico Echavarria holds a trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Midway through the back nine on Sunday, it seemed that Shane Lowry was cruising to a first PGA Tour title since the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but a collapse over the final few holes handed Nico Echavarria a third PGA Tour title.

Nico Echavarria fist pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final round, Lowry held the lead with Austin Smotherman and, midway through the back nine, it was Lowry's tournament to lose after the Major winner found himself six-under through 13 holes.

Three shots clear, the title was destined to go to Lowry, but drama struck in the later stages as poor tee shots at the 16th and 17th cost him dearly.

Making pars at the 14th and 15th, Lowry found water at the 16th with his tee shot, which just so happened to be the only ball in the water for the week, as a double bogey meant he went from three ahead to just one.

Shane Lowry wipes sweat off his forehead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make matters worse, Echavarria birdied the 17th and, with a par at the 18th, the 17-under total was set as Lowry scrambled to match the Colombian who sat comfortably in the clubhouse.

Playing the par 3 17th, Lowry's tee shot never looked like making dry land, with it landing in the water. From there, back -to-back double bogeys followed, with Lowry requiring an eagle at the last following Echavarria's par.

Finding the bunker with his second, Lowry's shot from the sand was good, but not good enough, as he made par to finish in a three-way share of second spot.

Cognizant Classic Leaderboard

  • -17 Nico Echavarria (66)
  • -15 Taylor Moore (68)
  • -15 Shane Lowry (69)
  • -15 Austin Smotherman (69)
  • -13 Ricky Castillo (68)
  • -11 Nicolai Hojgaard (65)
  • -11 William Mouw (67)
  • -11 Keith Mitchell (68)
  • -10 Brooks Koepka (65)
  • -10 Rasmus Hojgaard (67)
  • -10 Matti Schmid (68)
  • -10 Joel Dahmen (70)

Updates from...

A close up of Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Refresh

WINNER WINNER

Nico Echavarria holds a trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNING MOMENTS

GREAT EFFORT FROM LOWRY

NICO ECHAVARRIA WINS THE COGNIZANT CLASSIC

SHANE FINDS THE BUNKER

NICO SETS THE TARGET

Nico Echavarria at the Cognizant Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombian holes his putt at the last and sets the clubhouse target at 17-under.

He leads Lowry by two strokes, and he will have to eagle the last to force a playoff at PGA National.

18TH HOLE ACTION

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR SHANE

HUGE PUTT FOR NICO

SHANE FINDS THE GREEN

OH NO

NICO MAKES THE BIRDIE

THAT WAS CLOSE

Nico Echavarria waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry makes a double bogey at the 16th to fall back to 17-under, with the Major winner still leading.

Up ahead, Taylor Moore finds the green at the par 3 17th and, with Echavarria, who is Lowry's nearest contender, he pushes his tee shot right.

Thankfully, for the 31-year-old, his golf ball clears the water and comes to rest 11-foot from the flag. If he holes that he'll pull alongside Lowry at 17-under!

SO GOOD FROM SHANE

BUNKER FOUND

BIG MISTAKE

PAR FOR THE LEADER

EXCELLENT FROM LOWRY

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.