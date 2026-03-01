Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Check out the total prize money breakdown as well as amount the winner will earn at the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Florida
Mike Hall
The PGA Tour's Florida Swing is now underway, with the Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches kicking off a run of four events in The Sunshine State.
Signature Event the Arnold Palmer Invitational is up next before the crowning jewel in the PGA Tour season,The Players Championship. Concluding the Florida Swing will be the Valspar Championship.
But before all of that, there is the latest $9.6 million payout to fight for at PGA National's Champion Course.
In seven PGA Tour tournaments this term, the overall prize purse has measured $400,000 short of $10 million on three occasions. The Cognizant Classic follows on from the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open in that pattern.
As a result, whoever triumphs this week will collect the same winner's check as Justin Rose and Chris Gotterup - just north of $1.7 million. That figure is extraordinary, and it will remain so even after factors like taxes reduce the amount of money pros really see after a tournament.
Finishing second might well sting a bit, but whoever finishes as the next best player in the field will scoop over $1 million for their efforts.
Meanwhile, if ties are not considered, everyone who ends the week inside the top-23 places will bank at least $100,000.
After three rounds two players shared the lead, Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman, while the likes of Taylor Moore and Nico Echavarria remained in contention.
Joe Highsmith, who won the tournament a year ago, is not in contention 12 months on. He began the final round on five-over for the tournament, 18 behind the co-leaders.
For context, the total payout on the PGA Tour this week is more than three times higher than on the LPGA Tour and over six times higher than on the DP World Tour.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Cognizant Classic before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.
COGNIZANT CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,728,000
2nd
$1,046,400
3rd
$662,400
4th
$470,400
5th
$393,600
6th
$348,000
7th
$324,000
8th
$300,000
9th
$280,800
10th
$261,600
11th
$242,400
12th
$223,200
13th
$204,000
14th
$184,800
15th
$175,200
16th
$165,600
17th
$156,000
18th
$146,400
19th
$136,800
20th
$127,200
21st
$117,600
22nd
$108,000
23rd
$100,320
24th
$92,640
25th
$84,960
26th
$77,280
27th
$74,400
28th
$71,520
29th
$68,640
30th
$65,760
31st
$62,880
32nd
$60,000
33rd
$57,120
34th
$54,720
35th
$52,320
36th
$49,920
37th
$47,520
38th
$45,600
39th
$43,680
40th
$41,760
41st
$39,840
42nd
$37,920
43rd
$36,000
44th
$34,080
45th
$32,160
46th
$30,240
47th
$28,320
48th
$26,784
49th
$25,440
50th
$24,672
51st
$24,096
52nd
$23,520
53rd
$23,136
54th
$22,752
55th
$22,560
56th
$22,368
57th
$22,176
58th
$21,984
59th
$21,792
60th
$21,600
61st
$21,408
62nd
$21,216
63rd
$21,024
64th
$20,832
65th
$20,640
