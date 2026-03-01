Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Check out the total prize money breakdown as well as amount the winner will earn at the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Florida

Shane Lowry at the Cognizant Classic
Shane Lowry led with Austin Smotherman after three rounds of the tournament
The PGA Tour's Florida Swing is now underway, with the Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches kicking off a run of four events in The Sunshine State.

But before all of that, there is the latest $9.6 million payout to fight for at PGA National's Champion Course.

In seven PGA Tour tournaments this term, the overall prize purse has measured $400,000 short of $10 million on three occasions. The Cognizant Classic follows on from the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open in that pattern.

As a result, whoever triumphs this week will collect the same winner's check as Justin Rose and Chris Gotterup - just north of $1.7 million. That figure is extraordinary, and it will remain so even after factors like taxes reduce the amount of money pros really see after a tournament.

Austin Smotherman at the Cognizant Classic

Austin Smotherman is eyeing his maiden PGA Tour title

Finishing second might well sting a bit, but whoever finishes as the next best player in the field will scoop over $1 million for their efforts.

Meanwhile, if ties are not considered, everyone who ends the week inside the top-23 places will bank at least $100,000.

After three rounds two players shared the lead, Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman, while the likes of Taylor Moore and Nico Echavarria remained in contention.

Joe Highsmith, who won the tournament a year ago, is not in contention 12 months on. He began the final round on five-over for the tournament, 18 behind the co-leaders.

Joe Highsmith won the event in 2025

Joe HIghsmith poses with the Farmers Insurance Open trophy in 2026

For context, the total payout on the PGA Tour this week is more than three times higher than on the LPGA Tour and over six times higher than on the DP World Tour.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Cognizant Classic before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.

COGNIZANT CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,728,000

2nd

$1,046,400

3rd

$662,400

4th

$470,400

5th

$393,600

6th

$348,000

7th

$324,000

8th

$300,000

9th

$280,800

10th

$261,600

11th

$242,400

12th

$223,200

13th

$204,000

14th

$184,800

15th

$175,200

16th

$165,600

17th

$156,000

18th

$146,400

19th

$136,800

20th

$127,200

21st

$117,600

22nd

$108,000

23rd

$100,320

24th

$92,640

25th

$84,960

26th

$77,280

27th

$74,400

28th

$71,520

29th

$68,640

30th

$65,760

31st

$62,880

32nd

$60,000

33rd

$57,120

34th

$54,720

35th

$52,320

36th

$49,920

37th

$47,520

38th

$45,600

39th

$43,680

40th

$41,760

41st

$39,840

42nd

$37,920

43rd

$36,000

44th

$34,080

45th

$32,160

46th

$30,240

47th

$28,320

48th

$26,784

49th

$25,440

50th

$24,672

51st

$24,096

52nd

$23,520

53rd

$23,136

54th

$22,752

55th

$22,560

56th

$22,368

57th

$22,176

58th

$21,984

59th

$21,792

60th

$21,600

61st

$21,408

62nd

$21,216

63rd

$21,024

64th

$20,832

65th

$20,640

