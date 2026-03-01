Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's Florida Swing is now underway, with the Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches kicking off a run of four events in The Sunshine State.

Signature Event the Arnold Palmer Invitational is up next before the crowning jewel in the PGA Tour season,The Players Championship. Concluding the Florida Swing will be the Valspar Championship.

But before all of that, there is the latest $9.6 million payout to fight for at PGA National's Champion Course.

In seven PGA Tour tournaments this term, the overall prize purse has measured $400,000 short of $10 million on three occasions. The Cognizant Classic follows on from the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open in that pattern.

As a result, whoever triumphs this week will collect the same winner's check as Justin Rose and Chris Gotterup - just north of $1.7 million. That figure is extraordinary, and it will remain so even after factors like taxes reduce the amount of money pros really see after a tournament.

Austin Smotherman is eyeing his maiden PGA Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing second might well sting a bit, but whoever finishes as the next best player in the field will scoop over $1 million for their efforts.

Meanwhile, if ties are not considered, everyone who ends the week inside the top-23 places will bank at least $100,000.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After three rounds two players shared the lead, Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman, while the likes of Taylor Moore and Nico Echavarria remained in contention.

Joe Highsmith, who won the tournament a year ago, is not in contention 12 months on. He began the final round on five-over for the tournament, 18 behind the co-leaders.

Joe HIghsmith poses with the Farmers Insurance Open trophy in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For context, the total payout on the PGA Tour this week is more than three times higher than on the LPGA Tour and over six times higher than on the DP World Tour.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Cognizant Classic before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.

COGNIZANT CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN