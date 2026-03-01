USGA Renames Most Prestigious Amateur Prizes In Honor Of Tiger Woods

The USGA has announced it will rename and redesign both the US Amateur Championship medal and the US Junior Amateur Championship trophy to honor Tiger Woods.

In a bid to recognize "one of the most extraordinary competitive careers in the history of the game and his unparalleled résumé in amateur golf," the US Amateur medal will now be titled the Tiger Woods medal while the US Junior Amateur trophy will hence forth be known as the Tiger Woods trophy.

Additionally, the medal will feature an image of Woods' iconic celebration and the trophy will see the fresh name inscribed on the side of the prestigious piece of silverware.

They will be handed out for the first time in 2026 when the US Junior Amateur occurs at Saucon Valley Country Club in July and the US Amateur takes place at Merion Golf Club in August.

The decision to honor Woods was made in a bid to celebrate the 15-time Major winner's historic achievements in USGA tournaments - specifically his unparalleled run during the 1990s.

Introducing the Tiger Woods Medal and Trophy 🥇🏆Beginning this summer, champions of the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur will earn these newly-named awards. pic.twitter.com/Y2knmarqnSFebruary 28, 2026

Woods remains the only player ever to lift three consecutive US Junior Amateur Championships and three US Amateur Championships. The feat is even more impressive when it's considered the run of victories occurred consecutively between 1991-1996.

The Californian subsequently went on to win the US Open Championship three times throughout his professional career as well - in 2000, 2002 and 2008 - and ties him with Bob Jones as the most successful golfer in USGA history.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement, the USGA's CEO Mike Whan explained why the decision was made. He said: “Tiger Woods redefined what was possible in amateur golf. His achievements as a junior and amateur didn’t just set records - they set a new standard of excellence.

"Naming our US Amateur Medal and US Junior Amateur Trophy in his honor ensures that every future champion is forever connected to a legacy that helped shape the modern game.”

Woods joins Jack Nicklaus (US Open gold medal), Mickey Wright (US Women's Open), and JoAnne Carter (US Women's Amateur) among those to be recognized by the USGA through a medal naming.

Elsewhere in its statement, the USGA went on to pay tribute to Woods' impact on golf "outside of the ropes."

It said: "In addition to his competitive accomplishments, Woods’ influence on the game has extended far outside the ropes.

"He helped introduce golf to new audiences around the world, inspired generations of junior players and elevated the visibility and significance of amateur competition as a pathway to the highest levels of the sport."

Tiger Woods and Earl Woods celebrate the former's 1991 US Junior Amateur win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reacting to the news, Woods - who also received the Bob Jones Award in 2024 - said: “The USGA and its championships have played an enormous role in my life.

“The US Junior Amateur and US Amateur were defining moments in my development, both as a golfer and as a person.

"To be recognized in this way is incredibly humbling, and I hope it inspires young players to chase their dreams and appreciate the history and values of the game.”