Why Are Players Wearing Yellow Ribbons At The Cognizant Classic?

The Cognizant Classic was heating up on Sunday, as Shane Lowry featured among the leaders at the ever-difficult PGA National.

A tournament that has been won by multiple big names, it's also an event that is near to the heart of 18-time Major winner, Jack Nicklaus, with players supporting the World Golf Hall of Famer on Sunday via the addition of yellow ribbons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, yellow ribbons were worn in 2023 and 2024, as part of a charity initiative called Play Yellow.

Spearheaded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, and in partnership with the PGA Tour and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Play Yellow program helps raise money and awareness for children’s hospitals in North America. Since 2019, more than $100 million has been raised.

Along with the Cognizant Classic, yellow ribbons also appeared during The Memorial Tournament and Tour Championship.

AJ Ewart wearing a yellow ribbon during the final round of the Cognizant Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry was just one of the big names wearing the yellow ribbons, which were spotted on a number of players during the final round in Florida, including the Hojgaard twins and leader, Nico Echavarria.

Behind the scenes, the tournament’s main beneficiary is the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which is chaired by Barbara.

Appearing in the booth on Saturday, Jack Nicklaus spoke about the tournament's standing in the PGA Tour's schedule, claiming that it won't be forgotten by the circuit, despite being in between Signature Events.

"The community doesn't want it to go away. It's a community event," Nicklaus stated late on Saturday. "Whether they change the date of it or leave it the way it is, it's struggled to come out of the pack, you might say, because of its date.

"It's been a good tournament. It's been supported pretty well for every year. I don't think the tournament's going to go anywhere. I have no idea what the tour's plans are, but I don't think it's going to go anywhere."