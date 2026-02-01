A First Victory For The Ping Prototype Mini Driver: Freddy Schott's Bahrain Championship Winning WITB
After a dramatic final day at Royal GC, it was Ping staffer Freddy Schott who claimed the victory, earning a maiden win for the Ping Prototype mini driver in the process
At the Bahrain Championship, Freddy Schott claimed his first DP World Tour victory, overcoming Patrick Reed and Calum Hill in a playoff to earn his maiden title.
Firing rounds of 65, 67, 70 and 69 to finish 17-under, Schott stood out for his incredible distance off the tee at Royal GC, as well as his Ping Prototype mini driver, which was used multiple times throughout the week.
A Ping staffer, the 23-year-old had a full bag of the manufacturer's clubs in-play in Bahrain, with Schott using them to full effect as he claimed what is, likely, the first of many trophies on the circuit.
Check out his full winning what's in the bag below...
Driver
The first club in the German's bag is the driver, specifically the Ping G440 Max, which has been in-play since around start of 2025, with Schott previously using the older G430 Max.
It may be a surprise that Schott is using one of the most forgiving drivers on the market, but being such a fast-swinger of the club, the added forgiveness will help him significantly with mis-hits.
Set at 7.5°, the center of gravity position is neutral and, shaft-wise, we believe he uses the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 TX, a model that has been in his bag for a significant amount of time.
Mini Driver
Like we saw with Marco Penge's winning what's in the bag, Schott is a player who has opted for a mini driver, with his club a Tour-only model from Ping.
Hitting the USGA Conforming List in mid-January, Ping are one of the few big brands with a mini driver not yet available to the public, with the Prototype model only currently used by the world's best.
The main details are the word 'prototype' clearly displayed on the sole of the head, as well as the adjustable weight port at the back, the adjustable hosel, and the 'Spinsistency' on the face.
Schott used the mini driver regularly at Royal GC, with it being the club of choice off the tee on the 18th hole. Being a Tour-only model, little is known about the club, but we believe it's fitted with the same Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 TX shaft as his driver.
Utility Iron
Having previously used the Ping iCrossover in a 2-iron and 3-iron configuration, Schott was seen using the Ping iDi utility iron, a model that came into play around the middle of 2025.
Providing exceptional feel and redefined looks, it ranks as one of the best utility irons in the game and has made its way into a number of Ping staffers' bags towards the end of 2025.
Shaft-wise, you will find the Project X HZRDUS 90 6.5, with the head featuring 19° of loft and providing the optimal gapping between Schott's 4-iron and mini driver.
Irons
Moving to the irons, specifically the Ping Blueprint S, a cavity-back design that provides a compact head and minimal offset.
Once again, it's a set-up that has been in-play for around a year, with the Blueprint S first sighted at the beginning of 2025. Prior to the irons, Schott was seen using the Ping i59, a model that remained in his set-up for over two years.
Ranging from 4-iron to pitching wedge, the True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts are present, which have been a regular feature of Schott's since he turned professional in 2021.
Wedges
A recent addition to his golf bag, Schott moved into the brand-new Ping S259 wedges at the end of 2025, having previously used the S159 versions, as well as the Ping Glide Forged.
Set in a 50°, 56° and 60°, the same Project X 6.5 shafts are in-play for Schott, who once again has used them for the duration of his professional career.
Putter
The final club in Schott's golf bag is the Ping PLD Ketsch putter, which is a custom-made model to Schott's specs and is yet another club that has been in the bag for a significant period of time.
A mallet-design, the German is obviously a big fan of the headshape, as it has been present in his set-up for all three of the 23-year-old's victories, dating all the way back to September 2021.
Such is the performance from the flatstick, Schott ranked first in Putts per Green in Regulation on Sunday, with it being a key part of his game as he claimed victory at the Bahrain Championship.
Golf Ball
Ending with the golf ball, with Schott one of the many professionals using the Titleist Pro V1, one of, if not, the best golf balls money can buy.
Hitting 78% of Greens in Regulation, the soft, responsive feel was obviously working wonders for the German, who has continued to use the golf ball since turning professional.
Freddy Schott WITB: Bahrain Championship Winning Clubs
- Driver: Ping G440 Max (7.5°) with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 TX shaft
- Mini Driver: Ping Prototype (13.5°) with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 TX shaft
- Utility Iron: Ping iDi (19°) with a Project X HZRDUS 90 6.5 shaft
- Irons: Ping Blueprint S (4-PW) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts
- Wedges: Ping S259 (50°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts
- Putter: Ping PLD Ketsch Custom
- Ball: Titleist Pro V1
