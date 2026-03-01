LIV Golfer Earns Major Spot As DP World Tour Winner Claims Emotional New Zealand Open Title

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier won the New Zealand Open by two strokes on Sunday to complete one of the most remarkable weeks of his young life.

Days after marrying partner Siobhan Walker, the 28-year-old completed a life-long dream by triumphing at his home open championship.

The DP World Tour pro, who's only victory in Europe to date remains the 2023 British Masters, carded a final-round four-under 67 to finish on 22-under-par for the tournament.

That helped him see off the challenge of several other high-class pros, including LIV Golf's Lucas Herbert who finished solo second, and become the first Kiwi player to lift this trophy since Michael Hendry in 2017.

Reacting to an undoubted career highlight, Hillier said: "It’s the second best day of my life behind my wedding last week. I think this is going to be one of the best days of my life forever.

Daniel Hillier wins the New Zealand Open! It's the first time a Kiwi has won the tournament since 2017, and comes a week after he got married 🙌pic.twitter.com/g4KEnlQTlXMarch 1, 2026

“I don't know what number New Zealand Open this is for me, but ever since I started playing it, it was the one I wanted to get. I'm so stoked I managed to do it today. Everything that came out afterwards was just pure emotion.”

The key moment in the final round occurred shortly after the turn when, playing in one group apart, Hillier made birdies at the 11th and 12th while Herbert could only muster pars.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subsequently, a solid two-putt at the par-3 18th - which was encircled by hoards of home fans - gave Hillier the chance to soak in his achievement after letting out an almighty roar once his golf ball dropped.

“I never really thought it was going to be easy. I knew there were going to be some guys challenging me today.

“Herbie's obviously a class player and I saw him up there towards the end and knew I had to keep my head down.

“The blood was pumping, the adrenaline was going, but I'm really proud of how I stuck with it today.”

Although it wasn't to be for Australia's Herbert, the Ripper GC pro was consoled by the fact he had punched his ticket to The Open Championship by picking up the only exemption available at this event.

The New Zealand Open forms part of the Open Qualifying Series, and with Hillier having already secured a place at Royal Birkdale, Herbert was the leading non-exempt pro in the field.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 30-year-old will make his sixth Open appearance later this season, and he has a best of T15th previously which arrived in 2022.

Moments after signing for his own four-under 67, Herbert proved his class by heartily congratulating Hillier on an amazing week.

He said: “I thought it was a nice thing to look out there and see Dan a week into marriage winning his national open. I don't know life gets much better than that for him at the minute. Yeah, there's a part of it that smiles at that.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“There's a lot of positives to take out of today. I think I said yesterday (I was) 3-over through three on Thursday, and I made two bogeys for the rest of the week.

"I'm pretty proud of the way I was able to fight back and get myself a ticket to Birkdale.”