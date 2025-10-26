Michael Brennan Bypasses Korn Ferry Tour With Immediate PGA Tour Membership After Bank Of Utah Championship Win
Michael Brennan's win at the Bank of Utah Championship means he bypasses the Korn Ferry Tour and heads straight to the PGA Tour from the PGA Tour Americas
For some players, the road to the PGA Tour is long and arduous, with years of ups and downs on developmental circuits before finally making the crucial breakthrough.
For others, reaching the elite US-based circuit is not nearly as problematic, and the latest player we can look to for evidence of that is Michael Brennan.
The Virginian had a hugely successful college golf career with Wake Forest, culminating in a placement of 12th on the PGA Tour University ranking in 2024.
That was enough to ensure a card on the PGA Tour Americas for the remainder of the year, and Brennan didn’t take long to showcase his abilities, with five top-10 finishes over the remainder of 2024.
It got even better for him in 2025, with another string of top 10 finishes coming before he won three events in the space of a month - the Biosteel Championship, CRMC Championship and ATP Classic.
That ensured Brennan topped the season-long standings of the PGA Tour Americas to guarantee his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2026, but he wasn’t stopping there.
Thanks to a sponsor’s invite, Brennan made just his third PGA Tour appearance at its latest FedEx Cup Fall event, the Bank of Utah Championship.
However, any thoughts that he was there to make up the numbers were swiftly put to one side after an opening round of 67 left him just two off the top of the leaderboard.
It got even better for Brennan in the second round, where a 65 saw him take a share of the lead with David Ford.
A 64 on Saturday ensured he stood alone at the top of the leaderboard, with defending champion Matt McCarty two behind him, before he eased to a four-shot victory with a final round of 66.
As explained by the PGA Tour's X account, that achievement means that, rather than contemplate a spell on the Korn Ferry Tour as the next step on his professional journey, he has bypassed it entirely by earning a two-year exemption to the PGA Tour, effective immediately.
After the third round, Brennan was asked what earning a PGA Tour card would mean.
He said: “Yeah, it would mean a lot. It's been my goal growing up to play on the PGA Tour. I know my parents showed me things I wrote in kindergarten what my dream job is. It was always to play professional golf and to do so on the highest level.”
Thanks to his victory at Black Desert Resort, Brennan has achieved that ambition far quicker than many, likely including the man himself, anticipated.
Not only that, the victory also ensures Brennan will tee it up in the PGA Tour’s flagship event in 2026, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, as well as two Signature Events, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the RBC Heritage.
