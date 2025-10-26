Michael Brennan Claims Bank Of Utah Championship Title In Dominant Display

Michael Brennan fired a five-under-par final round of 66 to claim a first PGA Tour win at the Black Desert Resort in Utah

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
last updated

Michael Brennan waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a dominant final round display, it was Michael Brennan who claimed victory, with the American securing a maiden PGA Tour win at the Black Desert Resort.

Michael Brennan raises his arms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting the day, it was Brennan who found himself at the top of the leaderboard by two strokes and, throughout the final round on Sunday, he never looked challenged.

Birdieing five of his first nine holes, the 23-year-old turned in a five-under 31 and, although he bogeyed the 10th, further birdies at the 12th and 14th meant he was well on his way to picking up a first PGA Tour win.

Parring the 15th, 16th and 17th, a closing bogey was only a blip on what was a dominant display, as Brennan finished four clear of Hoey in second.

Bank Of Utah Championship Leaderboard

  • -22 Michael Brennan (66)
  • -18 Rico Hoey (67)
  • -16 David Ford (67)
  • -16 Ben Silverman (67)
  • -16 Justin Lower (67)
  • -16 Thorbjorn Olesen (68)
  • -16 Matt McCarty (70)
  • -15 Brandt Snedeker (63)
  • -15 Max Homa (67)
  • -14 Max McGreevy (65)
  • -14 Billy Horschel (66)
  • -14 Stephan Jaeger (66)
  • -14 Kris Ventura (67)

Updates from...

A close up of Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Refresh

MICHAEL BRENNAN SECURES VICTORY

NO DRAMA

BRENNAN IN TROUBLE

FAIRWAY FOUND

BRENNAN LEADS BY FIVE GOING DOWN THE LAST

BIG BIRDIE FOR SILVERMAN

BRENNAN CRUISING TO THE TITLE

BIG WEEK FOR DAVID FORD

ROCK SOLID FROM THE LEADER

STUNNING SCENERY

A general view of the Bank of Utah Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BRENNAN MOVES FOUR CLEAR

CHANGE AT THE TOP

HUGE DRIVE FROM THE LEADER

BIRDIES AT THE 12TH

BIG CHANCE FOR BRENNAN

WHAT A DRIVE FROM THE LEADER

BRENNAN LEADS BY THREE

EXCELLENT FROM BRENNAN

TWO SHOT SWING AT THE 10TH