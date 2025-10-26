Michael Brennan Claims Bank Of Utah Championship Title In Dominant Display

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a dominant final round display, it was Michael Brennan who claimed victory, with the American securing a maiden PGA Tour win at the Black Desert Resort.

Going into the week, Brennan had only made it into the event due to a sponsor exemption but, following rounds of 67, 65, 64 and 66, he cruised to a four shot win over Rico Hoey, who finished at 18-under.

Starting the day, it was Brennan who found himself at the top of the leaderboard by two strokes and, throughout the final round on Sunday, he never looked challenged.

Birdieing five of his first nine holes, the 23-year-old turned in a five-under 31 and, although he bogeyed the 10th, further birdies at the 12th and 14th meant he was well on his way to picking up a first PGA Tour win.

Parring the 15th, 16th and 17th, a closing bogey was only a blip on what was a dominant display, as Brennan finished four clear of Hoey in second.

Bank Of Utah Championship Leaderboard

-22 Michael Brennan (66)

Rico Hoey (67) -16 David Ford (67)

Ben Silverman (67) -16 Justin Lower (67)

Thorbjorn Olesen (68) -16 Matt McCarty (70)

Brandt Snedeker (63) -15 Max Homa (67)

Max McGreevy (65) -14 Billy Horschel (66)

Stephan Jaeger (66) -14 Kris Ventura (67)

