Michael Brennan Claims Bank Of Utah Championship Title In Dominant Display

In a dominant final round display, it was Michael Brennan who claimed victory, with the American securing a maiden PGA Tour win at the Black Desert Resort.
Going into the week, Brennan had only made it into the event due to a sponsor exemption but, following rounds of 67, 65, 64 and 66, he cruised to a four shot win over Rico Hoey, who finished at 18-under.
Starting the day, it was Brennan who found himself at the top of the leaderboard by two strokes and, throughout the final round on Sunday, he never looked challenged.
Birdieing five of his first nine holes, the 23-year-old turned in a five-under 31 and, although he bogeyed the 10th, further birdies at the 12th and 14th meant he was well on his way to picking up a first PGA Tour win.
Parring the 15th, 16th and 17th, a closing bogey was only a blip on what was a dominant display, as Brennan finished four clear of Hoey in second.
Bank Of Utah Championship Leaderboard
- -22 Michael Brennan (66)
- -18 Rico Hoey (67)
- -16 David Ford (67)
- -16 Ben Silverman (67)
- -16 Justin Lower (67)
- -16 Thorbjorn Olesen (68)
- -16 Matt McCarty (70)
- -15 Brandt Snedeker (63)
- -15 Max Homa (67)
- -14 Max McGreevy (65)
- -14 Billy Horschel (66)
- -14 Stephan Jaeger (66)
- -14 Kris Ventura (67)
MICHAEL BRENNAN SECURES VICTORY
NO DRAMA
Brennan takes a drop and, with his pitch, the 23-year-old puts it to 15-foot.
Hoey and McCarty are both on the green with their third shots and, with their putts, they both miss chances for birdie, but closing pars mean very good weeks for both
BRENNAN IN TROUBLE
From 270-yards, Brennan pounds a 3-wood that goes left, with the approach finding the bottom of a deep ravine. It may well be a drop, but the American leads by five and shouldn't panic too much.
In terms of his playing partners, Hoey and McCarty find the front edge of the green at the par 5 18th, with both sat at 18-under and 16-under.
FAIRWAY FOUND
Another fairway found for Brennan, who produces a 300-yard tee shot. He is in the center of the short stuff and, with Hoey in trouble, it's set-up to be a procession coming in for the American.
BRENNAN LEADS BY FIVE GOING DOWN THE LAST
It's been a great performance from Brennan, who pars the 17th comfortably to lead by five strokes going down the 72nd hole.
BIG BIRDIE FOR SILVERMAN
Ben Silverman finds a birdie at the final hole to jump to 16-under and into a share of third spot. He's predicted to jump up 24 places in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings, which could be crucial over the last three events.
Along with Silverman, Justin Lower birdies four of his last eight holes to join the five-way tie for third at 16-under.
BRENNAN CRUISING TO THE TITLE
Hoey makes a bogey at the 16th to drop back to 18-under and, with Brennan two putting for a par, he is now five shots clear with two holes remaining.
BIG WEEK FOR DAVID FORD
2025 PGA TOUR University No. 1 David Ford posts a final-round 67 and is set to collect his first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR at the Bank of Utah Championship. Ford, who held a share of the 36-hole lead, was making his 13th career start on TOUR this week and 10th since earning…
ROCK SOLID FROM THE LEADER
Brennan remains solid in the closing stages, with the American two putting from distance at the 15th to remain 23-under and four shots clear.
He is well clear of Hoey, who also pars the 15th to remain at 19-under. He is four back of Brennan, but three clear of Olesen and McCarty.
STUNNING SCENERY
Hoey misses his birdie putt at the 14th to get to 20-under, with the par effort meaning Brennan has a great chance to move four clear.
Following a classy lag putt, the American taps in from three-foot to move to 23-under, with Brennan four strokes clear with just four holes remaining.
CHANGE AT THE TOP
Kevin Yu has jumped to 17-under following a birdie at the 15th, and is now solo third, while Thorbjorn Olesen has birdied the 14th to get to 16-under and solo fourth.
HUGE DRIVE FROM THE LEADER
Michael Brennan's longest drive of the week (418 yards!) comes on no. 12 @BOUChampionship.
BIRDIES AT THE 12TH
That's three different ways of making birdie at the 12th, as Hoey holes a 15-footer to get to 19-under, while Brennan and Matt McCarty roll in three-footers to get to 22-under and 15-under.
Brennan remains three clear of his playing partner, as the final group are starting to pull away from the chasing pack, with the American keeping ahead of his nearest challenger.
BIG CHANCE FOR BRENNAN
Michael Brennan, 23, has the chance to bypass an entire LEVEL of professional golf on Sunday. After finishing No. 12 on the 2024 @PGATOURU Ranking to earn @PGATOURAmericas membership, Brennan finished 18th on that circuit's season-long standings as a rookie.
WHAT A DRIVE FROM THE LEADER
That is seriously impressive from Brennan at the par 4 12th, who pounds a 375-yard tee shot into the center of the fairway, leaving himself 55-yards in to the flag.
He is in control of his swing right now, with the American remaining three clear of Hoey, who is well back in the fairway at the 12th, leaving himself 150-yards in, some 100-yards back of Brennan.
BRENNAN LEADS BY THREE
The 11th has been playing tough today but, at the par 4, the final group all find pars, with Brennan continuing to lead by three strokes from Hoey, who makes an up-and-down to remain 18-under.
EXCELLENT FROM BRENNAN
Although he dropped a shot at the 10th, Brennan produces a 400-yard drive at the 11th and follows it up with an excellent approach that leaves him a 15-footer for a birdie.
He's considerably closer than nearest challenger Hoey, who is 30-foot away, with Brennan looking to bounce back following his dropped shot.
TWO SHOT SWING AT THE 10TH
Michael Brennan narrowly misses his par putt at the par 4 10th, with it sliding by the right-side.
He drops back to 21-under and, to make things worse, Rico Hoey holes his birdie putt to get to 18-under, moving the gap from five to three strokes.