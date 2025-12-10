Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 Field, Teams, Tee Times, Format And How To Watch

The Grant Thornton Invitational returns for a third year this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Here's which players are teeing it up, what format they'll be playing and the tee times for Friday's opening round scramble.

The event features 16 pairs of PGA and LPGA Tour pros teamed up for three days of mixed doubles, with day one's format a scramble, day two foursomes and then modified four-ball for Sunday's final round.

The modified four-ball format will see each player drive off and then switch balls for their second shots and play the hole as normal from there.

The inaugural winners Jason Day and Lydia Ko are one of the headline teams, while defending champions Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are also back.

Knapp makes his first start since August following the tragic passing of his girlfriend, Makena White, in September.

Former Florida State University golfers Luke Clanton and Lottie Woad are an exciting addition to the field while Jessica Korda makes her first start in two-and-a-half-years alongside Bud Cauley.

Other star names playing include World No.2 Nelly Korda, who plays with Denny McCarthy, Lexi Thompson, who is paired with Wyndham Clark, and two-time Major winner Lilia Vu, who plays alongside Tony Finau. World No.5 Charley Hull is also teeing it up, with the Englishwoman now playing with Michael Brennan after Daniel Berger withdrew.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The women's field is stronger than the men's, with 12 of the top 50 women playing and seven of the top 50 men. Chris Gotterup, World No.28, is the highest-ranked male player in the field, ahead of No.30 Corey Conners.

Grant Thornton Invitational teams

Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp (defending champions)

Lydia Ko and Jason Day (2023 champions)

Lilia Vu and Tony Finau

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners

Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel

Charley Hull and Michael Brennan

Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton

Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark

Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup

Rose Zhang and Michael Kim

Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak

Maja Stark and Neal Shipley

Angel Yin and Tom Hoge

Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell

Grant Thornton Invitational tee times

All times ET

9am: Angel Yin/Tom Hoge, Maja Stark/Neal Shipley

Angel Yin/Tom Hoge, Maja Stark/Neal Shipley 9.15am: Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell, Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak

Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell, Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak 9.30am: Rose Zhang/Michael Kim, Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley

Rose Zhang/Michael Kim, Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley 9.45am: Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel, Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup

Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel, Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup 10am: Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton, Charley Hull/Michael Brennan

Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton, Charley Hull/Michael Brennan 10.15am: Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners

Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners 10.30am: Lilia Vu/Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark

Lilia Vu/Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark 10.45am: Lydia Ko/Jason Day, Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp

Grant Thornton Invitational format

Round one: Scramble

Scramble Round two: Foursomes (alternate shot)

Foursomes (alternate shot) Round three: Modified four-ball

Grant Thornton Invitational: key info

Tiburon Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dates: Dec 12-14

Dec 12-14 Course: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida Par/Yardage: Par 72 (36-36), 6,788 yards (women), 7,382 yards (men)

Par 72 (36-36), 6,788 yards (women), 7,382 yards (men) Defending champions: Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit (-27)

Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit (-27) Prize money: $4m total, $1m winning team ($500,000 each)

How to watch the Grant Thornton Invitational