Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 Field, Teams, Tee Times, Format And How To Watch

What you need to know ahead of this week's mixed doubles event on the PGA and LPGA Tours...

Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp hold the Grant Thornton Invitational trophy
The Grant Thornton Invitational returns for a third year this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Here's which players are teeing it up, what format they'll be playing and the tee times for Friday's opening round scramble.

The event features 16 pairs of PGA and LPGA Tour pros teamed up for three days of mixed doubles, with day one's format a scramble, day two foursomes and then modified four-ball for Sunday's final round.

Grant Thornton Invitational teams

  • Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp (defending champions)
  • Lydia Ko and Jason Day (2023 champions)
  • Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
  • Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
  • Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
  • Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
  • Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
  • Charley Hull and Michael Brennan
  • Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
  • Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
  • Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
  • Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
  • Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
  • Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
  • Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
  • Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell

Grant Thornton Invitational tee times

All times ET

  • 9am: Angel Yin/Tom Hoge, Maja Stark/Neal Shipley
  • 9.15am: Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell, Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak
  • 9.30am: Rose Zhang/Michael Kim, Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley
  • 9.45am: Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel, Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup
  • 10am: Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton, Charley Hull/Michael Brennan
  • 10.15am: Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners
  • 10.30am: Lilia Vu/Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark
  • 10.45am: Lydia Ko/Jason Day, Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp

Grant Thornton Invitational format

  • Round one: Scramble
  • Round two: Foursomes (alternate shot)
  • Round three: Modified four-ball

Grant Thornton Invitational: key info

A general picture of the 18th hole at Tiburon Golf Club

Tiburon Golf Club

  • Dates: Dec 12-14
  • Course: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
  • Par/Yardage: Par 72 (36-36), 6,788 yards (women), 7,382 yards (men)
  • Defending champions: Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit (-27)
  • Prize money: $4m total, $1m winning team ($500,000 each)

How to watch the Grant Thornton Invitational

  • Round one, Friday: 1-4pm (Golf Channel)
  • Round two, Saturday: 2-3pm Golf Channel, 3-5pm NBC
  • Final round, Sunday: 1-2pm Golf Channel, 2-4pm NBC
