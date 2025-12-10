Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 Field, Teams, Tee Times, Format And How To Watch
What you need to know ahead of this week's mixed doubles event on the PGA and LPGA Tours...
The Grant Thornton Invitational returns for a third year this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Here's which players are teeing it up, what format they'll be playing and the tee times for Friday's opening round scramble.
The event features 16 pairs of PGA and LPGA Tour pros teamed up for three days of mixed doubles, with day one's format a scramble, day two foursomes and then modified four-ball for Sunday's final round.
The modified four-ball format will see each player drive off and then switch balls for their second shots and play the hole as normal from there.
The inaugural winners Jason Day and Lydia Ko are one of the headline teams, while defending champions Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are also back.
Knapp makes his first start since August following the tragic passing of his girlfriend, Makena White, in September.
Former Florida State University golfers Luke Clanton and Lottie Woad are an exciting addition to the field while Jessica Korda makes her first start in two-and-a-half-years alongside Bud Cauley.
Other star names playing include World No.2 Nelly Korda, who plays with Denny McCarthy, Lexi Thompson, who is paired with Wyndham Clark, and two-time Major winner Lilia Vu, who plays alongside Tony Finau. World No.5 Charley Hull is also teeing it up, with the Englishwoman now playing with Michael Brennan after Daniel Berger withdrew.
The women's field is stronger than the men's, with 12 of the top 50 women playing and seven of the top 50 men. Chris Gotterup, World No.28, is the highest-ranked male player in the field, ahead of No.30 Corey Conners.
Grant Thornton Invitational teams
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp (defending champions)
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day (2023 champions)
- Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Charley Hull and Michael Brennan
- Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
- Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
- Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
- Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
- Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
- Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
- Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
- Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell
Grant Thornton Invitational tee times
All times ET
- 9am: Angel Yin/Tom Hoge, Maja Stark/Neal Shipley
- 9.15am: Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell, Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak
- 9.30am: Rose Zhang/Michael Kim, Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley
- 9.45am: Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel, Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup
- 10am: Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton, Charley Hull/Michael Brennan
- 10.15am: Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy, Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners
- 10.30am: Lilia Vu/Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark
- 10.45am: Lydia Ko/Jason Day, Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp
Grant Thornton Invitational format
- Round one: Scramble
- Round two: Foursomes (alternate shot)
- Round three: Modified four-ball
Grant Thornton Invitational: key info
- Dates: Dec 12-14
- Course: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
- Par/Yardage: Par 72 (36-36), 6,788 yards (women), 7,382 yards (men)
- Defending champions: Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit (-27)
- Prize money: $4m total, $1m winning team ($500,000 each)
How to watch the Grant Thornton Invitational
- Round one, Friday: 1-4pm (Golf Channel)
- Round two, Saturday: 2-3pm Golf Channel, 3-5pm NBC
- Final round, Sunday: 1-2pm Golf Channel, 2-4pm NBC
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
