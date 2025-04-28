LPGA Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

After the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, it’s back to a regular LPGA Tour event this week with the Black Desert Championship.

The tournament, which had previously been on the Epson Tour, takes place at the same venue as the PGA Tour event of the same name, the Black Desert Resort in Utah. It’s a highly rated layout that features a front nine that only opened in November 2022, with the back nine opening in May 2023.

The event marks the LPGA Tour’s first tournament in Utah since 1964, and it has one of the largest purses of the season so far, with $3m available. The winner will earn $450,000, while $282,976 will be claimed by the runner-up.

As usual, world ranking points are also available, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Black Desert Championship?

Mai Saigo plays following victory in the Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan’s Mao Saigo claimed her maiden Major title at the Chevron Championship after emerging the winner of a thrilling five-way playoff, and she will be looking to carry that momentum into this week’s event. She’ll be joined by the four players she beat in the first extra hole at The Club at Carlton Woods, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn and Hyo Joo Kim. In the absence of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko this week, Yin is the highest-ranked player in the field in fourth.

In Jutanugarn’s case, she will be desperate to bounce back after having the Chevron Championship title within her grasp before a whiff on the 18th sent her into the playoff. Haeran Ryu and Sarah Schmelzel, who finished T6 last week, also play.

Many other Major winners are in the field too, including Ayaka Furue, Celine Boutier, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso.

Celine Boutier is one of several Major winners playing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having one of the highest profiles in the game, Charley Hull has yet to claim Major honors, and there was further disappointment when she was one of the big names to to miss the cut at the Chevron Championship. She’ll be hoping to put that behind her quickly with a strong performance here as she builds towards her next opportunity, May's US Women's Open.

Where Is The Black Desert Championship? The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Utah. Despite only opening in 2023, it is already regarded as one of the best courses in the state, and evidence of that can be found in the fact that it also hosted the inaugural Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour last year.