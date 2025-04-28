LPGA Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Many of the biggest names in the world head to Utah as they compete for a share of one of the largest purses so far this season
After the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, it’s back to a regular LPGA Tour event this week with the Black Desert Championship.
The tournament, which had previously been on the Epson Tour, takes place at the same venue as the PGA Tour event of the same name, the Black Desert Resort in Utah. It’s a highly rated layout that features a front nine that only opened in November 2022, with the back nine opening in May 2023.
The event marks the LPGA Tour’s first tournament in Utah since 1964, and it has one of the largest purses of the season so far, with $3m available. The winner will earn $450,000, while $282,976 will be claimed by the runner-up.
As usual, world ranking points are also available, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.
Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$282,976
3rd
$205,279
4th
$158,799
5th
$127,816
6th
$104,576
7th
$87,534
8th
$76,690
9th
$76,690
10th
$68,944
11th
$58,097
12th
$54,223
13th
$50,815
14th
$47,717
15th
$44,928
16th
$42,449
17th
$40,282
18th
$38,422
19th
$36,873
20th
$35,633
21st
$34,395
22nd
$33,154
23rd
$31,916
24th
$30,675
25th
$29,592
26th
$28,508
27th
$27,421
28th
$26,337
29th
$25,253
30th
$24,324
31st
$23,394
32nd
$22,464
33rd
$21,534
34th
$20,604
35th
$19,831
36th
$19,056
37th
$18,283
38th
$17,507
39th
$16,731
40th
$16,112
41st
$15,493
42nd
$14,874
43rd
$14,252
44th
$13,634
45th
$13,169
46th
$12,704
47th
$12,239
48th
$11,774
49th
$11,309
50th
$10,844
51st
$10,536
52nd
$10,225
53rd
$9,914
54th
$9,606
55th
$9,295
56th
$8,984
57th
$8,676
58th
$8,365
59th
$8,058
60th
$7,747
61st
$7,593
62nd
$7,436
63rd
$7,282
64th
$7,128
65th
$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Black Desert Championship?
Japan’s Mao Saigo claimed her maiden Major title at the Chevron Championship after emerging the winner of a thrilling five-way playoff, and she will be looking to carry that momentum into this week’s event. She’ll be joined by the four players she beat in the first extra hole at The Club at Carlton Woods, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn and Hyo Joo Kim. In the absence of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko this week, Yin is the highest-ranked player in the field in fourth.
In Jutanugarn’s case, she will be desperate to bounce back after having the Chevron Championship title within her grasp before a whiff on the 18th sent her into the playoff. Haeran Ryu and Sarah Schmelzel, who finished T6 last week, also play.
Many other Major winners are in the field too, including Ayaka Furue, Celine Boutier, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso.
Despite having one of the highest profiles in the game, Charley Hull has yet to claim Major honors, and there was further disappointment when she was one of the big names to to miss the cut at the Chevron Championship. She’ll be hoping to put that behind her quickly with a strong performance here as she builds towards her next opportunity, May's US Women's Open.
Where Is The Black Desert Championship?
The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Utah. Despite only opening in 2023, it is already regarded as one of the best courses in the state, and evidence of that can be found in the fact that it also hosted the inaugural Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour last year.
What Is The Payout At The Black Desert Championship?
The field competes for a share of one of the largest purses of the LPGA Tour season so far, with $3m available. The winner will receive $450,000, while $282,976 will be claimed by the runner-up.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
