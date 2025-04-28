LPGA Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Many of the biggest names in the world head to Utah as they compete for a share of one of the largest purses so far this season

Ruoning Yin takes a shot at the Chevron Championship
Ruoning Yin is the highest-ranked player in the Black Desert Championship field
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

After the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, it’s back to a regular LPGA Tour event this week with the Black Desert Championship.

The tournament, which had previously been on the Epson Tour, takes place at the same venue as the PGA Tour event of the same name, the Black Desert Resort in Utah. It’s a highly rated layout that features a front nine that only opened in November 2022, with the back nine opening in May 2023.

The event marks the LPGA Tour’s first tournament in Utah since 1964, and it has one of the largest purses of the season so far, with $3m available. The winner will earn $450,000, while $282,976 will be claimed by the runner-up.

As usual, world ranking points are also available, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Black Desert Championship?

Mai Saigo takes a shot during the Chevron Championship

Mai Saigo plays following victory in the Chevron Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan’s Mao Saigo claimed her maiden Major title at the Chevron Championship after emerging the winner of a thrilling five-way playoff, and she will be looking to carry that momentum into this week’s event. She’ll be joined by the four players she beat in the first extra hole at The Club at Carlton Woods, Ruoning Yin, Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn and Hyo Joo Kim. In the absence of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko this week, Yin is the highest-ranked player in the field in fourth.

In Jutanugarn’s case, she will be desperate to bounce back after having the Chevron Championship title within her grasp before a whiff on the 18th sent her into the playoff. Haeran Ryu and Sarah Schmelzel, who finished T6 last week, also play.

Many other Major winners are in the field too, including Ayaka Furue, Celine Boutier, Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso.

Celine Boutier takes a shot at the Chevron Championship

Celine Boutier is one of several Major winners playing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having one of the highest profiles in the game, Charley Hull has yet to claim Major honors, and there was further disappointment when she was one of the big names to to miss the cut at the Chevron Championship. She’ll be hoping to put that behind her quickly with a strong performance here as she builds towards her next opportunity, May's US Women's Open.

Where Is The Black Desert Championship?

The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Utah. Despite only opening in 2023, it is already regarded as one of the best courses in the state, and evidence of that can be found in the fact that it also hosted the inaugural Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour last year.

What Is The Payout At The Black Desert Championship?

The field competes for a share of one of the largest purses of the LPGA Tour season so far, with $3m available. The winner will receive $450,000, while $282,976 will be claimed by the runner-up.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸