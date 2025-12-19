Sergio Garcia Signs 'Multi-Year' Extension With LIV Golf And Confirms Abraham Ancer Replacement

Sergio Garcia has signed a "multi-year" extension with LIV Golf, it has been confirmed.

The Spanish legend has been with LIV since its inception in 2022 and will remain on the Saudi-backed circuit following his contract renewal, which comes after he did not renew his DP World Tour membership for 2026.

Garcia has also re-signed Luis Masaveu to his Fireballs GC team, who was replaced in June by Jose Ballester. It means Garcia's side now features himself as captain along with Ballester, Masaveu and David Puig in an all-Spanish line-up for the first time.

Masaveu takes the spot of Abraham Ancer, who recently transferred to Torque GC to replace the relegated Mito Pereira.

"Returning to Fireballs GC and LIV Golf reinforces everything we are building,” Garcia said.

“With David [Puig] and Josele [Ballester] playing well in 2025 and Luis joining the team for 2026, our identity and competitive edge are stronger than ever, rooted in pride, purpose, and our collective emotional connection to the game of golf.

"LIV Golf continues to set the pace globally, and I’m committed to leading this group as we push forward and keep raising the standard.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garcia has won two LIV Golf titles, in Spain 2024 and in Hong Kong earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia finished 9th in the LIV Golf standings in 2025 after winning his second title in Hong Kong.

The Fireballs finished third in the regular-season standings after winning three tournaments in a row in Adelaide, Hong Kong and then Singapore.

Masaveu, 23, played eight times in LIV Golf last year, including in the Fireballs' three consecutive wins. He finished the year on the HotelPlanner Tour, where he managed two top-11s to finish 84th on the Road to Mallorca rankings.

It's another big contract renewal for the league, after Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter renewed their deals earlier this week.