How Much Prize Money Has Nelly Korda Won In 2025?

Following a remarkable seven-victory season in 2024, it was always going to be tough for Nelly Korda to match those standards in 2025, let alone surpass them.

Last year, the American banked $4.4 million in prize money and picked up $10 million in endorsements thanks to her agreements with Nike, TaylorMade and T-Mobile - among others.

And despite an incredibly consistent campaign this year, Korda failed to emerge from a single week with trophy in hand.

Nevertheless, her overall annual earnings were not far off the mark she hit in 2024, easing the sting of no individual on-course success.

Starting her season with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Korda kicked off her year with a check for $227,000. However, the following four events yielded just under $140,000 collectively.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old's first Major appearance of 2025 - at the Chevron Championship - resulted in a respectable T14th finish and a payout of just over $100,000. The very next start, at the Mizuho Americas Open, saw Korda end the tournament T5th to collect another six-figure payout.

But it was at the US Women's Open where Korda earned what was comfortably her biggest check of the year, picking up a little more than $1 million for ending T2nd at Erin Hills - two strokes behind Maja Stark.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner scored another five-figure check at the ShopRite LPGA Classic before adding a little more than $130,000 to her account via a top-20 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Korda then collected roughly $92,000 across both European Majors in what was a mildly disappointing stretch, although her fifth-place effort at the ISPA Handa Women's Scottish Open where she won almost $67,000 was more than a silver lining.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former World No.1 returned to North American shores and set about trying to improve her form further, managing three top-10s in five starts and earning nearly $250,000 along the way.

Korda finished T15th at The Annika - an event she won 12 months previously - before ending third at the CME Group Tour Championship, topping up her earnings by almost $600,000 in a fortnight.

Unfortunately, her season would end without a win after Korda and playing partner Denny McCarthy came up agonizingly short at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Nevertheless, each took home a check for $190,000 after the pair finished T2nd at Tiburon Golf Club.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All told, Korda picked up $2.97 million in on-course earnings throughout 2025, making it a very good year for the 27-year-old, who recently announced her engagement to partner Casey Gunderson as well.

The good news doesn't stop there for Korda, either, with Sportico reporting that the Bradenton-born pro earned $11 million in endorsements this year as well, taking her total earnings to a shade under $14 million.

That made her the highest-paid female golfer anywhere on the planet, despite Jeeno Thitikul accruing nearly $8.27 million on course this year. However, the World No.1's endorsements reportedly reached $2.5 million, leaving her some $3.2 million behind her American rival.

Below is a complete breakdown of Nelly Korda's on-course earnings in 2025, tournament by tournament.

NELLY KORDA EARNINGS 2025