AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The closing tournament of the year is offering a lower amount than it did 12 months ago but the same figure as 2023 when Louis Oosthuizen triumphed

John Parry poses behind the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open trophy alongside his wife and caddie
The final DP World Tour event of the year comes from Heritage La Reserve Golf Links in Bel Ombre as the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open brings the curtain down on 2025.

Whoever accumulates the most points in the Opening Swing will not only earn a $200,000 bonus and set themselves up for a run at winning the Race To Dubai, but they will also guarantee their spot in all 'Back 9' tournaments later in 2026 with increased prize purses and higher Race To Dubai points.

The best way for pros to put themselves in the frame for those perks is to win this week's $1.2 million event.

The overall prize purse is $300,000 lower than last season when John Parry triumphed and falls to the same level it was in 2023 when Louis Oosthuizen reigned supreme.

Louis Oosthuizen with the trophy after his win in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Louis Oosthuizen with the trophy after his win in the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Whoever wins the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2025 will earn just over $200,000 while the runner-up, providing they finish second alone, is set to bank around $130,000.

Due to the smaller prize purse this week, ending in the top-five should secure at least $50,000 while a top-10 finish could be good for upwards of $24,000 or so.

As has been the case for three of the previous four Opening Swing tournaments, there is a grand total of 3,000 Race To Dubai points to be shared out among those who make the cut, with 500 points heading the way of the champion.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position based on 70 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

MAURITIUS OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$204,000

2nd

$132,000

3rd

$75,600

4th

$60,000

5th

$50,880

6th

$42,000

7th

$36,000

8th

$30,000

9th

$26,880

10th

$24,000

11th

$22,080

12th

$20,640

13th

$19,320

14th

$18,360

15th

$17,640

16th

$16,920

17th

$16,200

18th

$15,480

19th

$14,880

20th

$14,400

21st

$13,920

22nd

$13,560

23rd

$13,200

24th

$12,840

25th

$12,480

26th

$12,120

27th

$11,760

28th

$11,400

29th

$11,040

30th

$10,680

31st

$10,320

32nd

$9,960

33rd

$9,600

34th

$9,240

35th

$8,880

36th

$8,520

37th

$8,280

38th

$8,040

39th

$7,800

40th

$7,560

41st

$7,320

42nd

$7,080

43rd

$6,840

44th

$6,600

45th

$6,360

46th

$6,120

47th

$5,880

48th

$5,640

49th

$5,400

50th

$5,160

51st

$4,920

52nd

$4,680

53rd

$4,440

54th

$4,200

55th

$4,080

56th

$3,960

57th

$3.840

58th

$3,720

59th

$3,600

60th

$3,480

61st

$3,360

62nd

$3,240

63rd

$3,120

64th

$3,000

65th

$2,800

66th

$2,760

67h

$2,640

68th

$2,520

69th

$2,400

70th

$2,280

