AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The final DP World Tour event of the year comes from Heritage La Reserve Golf Links in Bel Ombre as the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open brings the curtain down on 2025.

Following four tournaments already this season, the Mauritius Open is the closing event in the Opening Swing and there are several perks on the line for the leading point scorer at this stage.

Whoever accumulates the most points in the Opening Swing will not only earn a $200,000 bonus and set themselves up for a run at winning the Race To Dubai, but they will also guarantee their spot in all 'Back 9' tournaments later in 2026 with increased prize purses and higher Race To Dubai points.

The best way for pros to put themselves in the frame for those perks is to win this week's $1.2 million event.

The overall prize purse is $300,000 lower than last season when John Parry triumphed and falls to the same level it was in 2023 when Louis Oosthuizen reigned supreme.

Louis Oosthuizen with the trophy after his win in the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever wins the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2025 will earn just over $200,000 while the runner-up, providing they finish second alone, is set to bank around $130,000.

Due to the smaller prize purse this week, ending in the top-five should secure at least $50,000 while a top-10 finish could be good for upwards of $24,000 or so.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As has been the case for three of the previous four Opening Swing tournaments, there is a grand total of 3,000 Race To Dubai points to be shared out among those who make the cut, with 500 points heading the way of the champion.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position based on 70 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

MAURITIUS OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN