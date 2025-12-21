AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The closing tournament of the year is offering a lower amount than it did 12 months ago but the same figure as 2023 when Louis Oosthuizen triumphed
The final DP World Tour event of the year comes from Heritage La Reserve Golf Links in Bel Ombre as the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open brings the curtain down on 2025.
Following four tournaments already this season, the Mauritius Open is the closing event in the Opening Swing and there are several perks on the line for the leading point scorer at this stage.
Whoever accumulates the most points in the Opening Swing will not only earn a $200,000 bonus and set themselves up for a run at winning the Race To Dubai, but they will also guarantee their spot in all 'Back 9' tournaments later in 2026 with increased prize purses and higher Race To Dubai points.
The best way for pros to put themselves in the frame for those perks is to win this week's $1.2 million event.
The overall prize purse is $300,000 lower than last season when John Parry triumphed and falls to the same level it was in 2023 when Louis Oosthuizen reigned supreme.
Whoever wins the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2025 will earn just over $200,000 while the runner-up, providing they finish second alone, is set to bank around $130,000.
Due to the smaller prize purse this week, ending in the top-five should secure at least $50,000 while a top-10 finish could be good for upwards of $24,000 or so.
As has been the case for three of the previous four Opening Swing tournaments, there is a grand total of 3,000 Race To Dubai points to be shared out among those who make the cut, with 500 points heading the way of the champion.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position based on 70 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
MAURITIUS OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$204,000
2nd
$132,000
3rd
$75,600
4th
$60,000
5th
$50,880
6th
$42,000
7th
$36,000
8th
$30,000
9th
$26,880
10th
$24,000
11th
$22,080
12th
$20,640
13th
$19,320
14th
$18,360
15th
$17,640
16th
$16,920
17th
$16,200
18th
$15,480
19th
$14,880
20th
$14,400
21st
$13,920
22nd
$13,560
23rd
$13,200
24th
$12,840
25th
$12,480
26th
$12,120
27th
$11,760
28th
$11,400
29th
$11,040
30th
$10,680
31st
$10,320
32nd
$9,960
33rd
$9,600
34th
$9,240
35th
$8,880
36th
$8,520
37th
$8,280
38th
$8,040
39th
$7,800
40th
$7,560
41st
$7,320
42nd
$7,080
43rd
$6,840
44th
$6,600
45th
$6,360
46th
$6,120
47th
$5,880
48th
$5,640
49th
$5,400
50th
$5,160
51st
$4,920
52nd
$4,680
53rd
$4,440
54th
$4,200
55th
$4,080
56th
$3,960
57th
$3.840
58th
$3,720
59th
$3,600
60th
$3,480
61st
$3,360
62nd
$3,240
63rd
$3,120
64th
$3,000
65th
$2,800
66th
$2,760
67h
$2,640
68th
$2,520
69th
$2,400
70th
$2,280
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
