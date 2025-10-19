BMW Ladies Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Australia's Hannah Green defends her title at the beautiful Pine Beach Golf Links as the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing continues in South Korea
The BMW Ladies Championship is the latest stop on the LPGA Tour schedule, with a multi-tournament run in Asia already well underway.
Following the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China last time out, this week's battle has been taking place in South Korea as the beautiful Pine Beach Golf Links hosts many of the world's best.
And the BMW Ladies Championship, where Australia's Hannah Green defends, is the second-highest purse on offer across the five events in the Asian Swing.
The total prize purse being shared out on Sunday tallies up to $2.3 million, with an impressive $345,000 set aside for the champion. The 2024 staging saw a total prize pot of $2.2 million with $330,000 finding its way to Green.
In 2025, the runner-up is set to collect almost $217,000 while those who end in third and fourth will also be able to claim six-figure sums for their work.
Everyone else who finishes inside the top-10 should see at least $50,000 while the pros who make the cut are likely to receive upwards of $5,000 each.
Aside from the financial rewards, there is a total of 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer, which will be hotly contested with the Playoffs only a matter of weeks away.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea.
BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP PURSE BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$345,000
2nd
$216,948
3rd
$157,381
4th
$121,746
5th
$97,992
6th
$80,175
7th
$67,110
8th
$58,796
9th
$52,857
10th
$48,105
11th
$44,541
12th
$41,571
13th
$38,958
14th
$36,583
15th
$34,445
16th
$32,545
17th
$30,883
18th
$29,457
19th
$28,270
20th
$27,318
21st
$26,369
22nd
$25,418
23rd
$24,469
24th
$23,518
25th
$22,687
26th
$21,856
27th
$21,023
28th
$20,192
29th
$19,361
30th
$18,648
31st
$17,935
32nd
$17,222
33rd
$16,509
34th
$15,797
35th
$15,204
36th
$14,609
37th
$14,017
38th
$13,422
39th
$12,827
40th
$12,353
41st
$11,878
42nd
$11,404
43rd
$10,927
44th
$10,452
45th
$10,096
46th
$9,740
47th
$9,383
48th
$9,027
49th
$8,670
50th
$8,314
51st
$8,078
52nd
$7,839
53rd
$7,601
54th
$7,365
55th
$7,126
56th
$6,888
57th
$6,652
58th
$6,414
59th
$6,177
60th
$5,939
61st
$5,821
62nd
$5,701
63rd
$5,583
64th
$5,465
65th
$5,344
Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Played?
The 2025 BMW Ladies Championship is being played at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea. The course is affectionately known as the Korean Pebble Beach, such is its similarity to the Californian original, with amazing coastal views and its proximity to the shoreline.
Pine Beach Golf Links is one of the best in South Korea and inside the top-50 in the Asia Pacific region.
