BMW Ladies Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The BMW Ladies Championship is the latest stop on the LPGA Tour schedule, with a multi-tournament run in Asia already well underway.

Following the Buick LPGA Shanghai in China last time out, this week's battle has been taking place in South Korea as the beautiful Pine Beach Golf Links hosts many of the world's best.

And the BMW Ladies Championship, where Australia's Hannah Green defends, is the second-highest purse on offer across the five events in the Asian Swing.

The total prize purse being shared out on Sunday tallies up to $2.3 million, with an impressive $345,000 set aside for the champion. The 2024 staging saw a total prize pot of $2.2 million with $330,000 finding its way to Green.

In 2025, the runner-up is set to collect almost $217,000 while those who end in third and fourth will also be able to claim six-figure sums for their work.

Hannah Green holds up the 2024 BMW Ladies Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone else who finishes inside the top-10 should see at least $50,000 while the pros who make the cut are likely to receive upwards of $5,000 each.

Aside from the financial rewards, there is a total of 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer, which will be hotly contested with the Playoffs only a matter of weeks away.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea.

BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP PURSE BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $345,000 2nd $216,948 3rd $157,381 4th $121,746 5th $97,992 6th $80,175 7th $67,110 8th $58,796 9th $52,857 10th $48,105 11th $44,541 12th $41,571 13th $38,958 14th $36,583 15th $34,445 16th $32,545 17th $30,883 18th $29,457 19th $28,270 20th $27,318 21st $26,369 22nd $25,418 23rd $24,469 24th $23,518 25th $22,687 26th $21,856 27th $21,023 28th $20,192 29th $19,361 30th $18,648 31st $17,935 32nd $17,222 33rd $16,509 34th $15,797 35th $15,204 36th $14,609 37th $14,017 38th $13,422 39th $12,827 40th $12,353 41st $11,878 42nd $11,404 43rd $10,927 44th $10,452 45th $10,096 46th $9,740 47th $9,383 48th $9,027 49th $8,670 50th $8,314 51st $8,078 52nd $7,839 53rd $7,601 54th $7,365 55th $7,126 56th $6,888 57th $6,652 58th $6,414 59th $6,177 60th $5,939 61st $5,821 62nd $5,701 63rd $5,583 64th $5,465 65th $5,344