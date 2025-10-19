BMW Ladies Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Australia's Hannah Green defends her title at the beautiful Pine Beach Golf Links as the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing continues in South Korea

Grace Kim hits driver during round one of the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship
The BMW Ladies Championship is the latest stop on the LPGA Tour schedule, with a multi-tournament run in Asia already well underway.

And the BMW Ladies Championship, where Australia's Hannah Green defends, is the second-highest purse on offer across the five events in the Asian Swing.

The total prize purse being shared out on Sunday tallies up to $2.3 million, with an impressive $345,000 set aside for the champion. The 2024 staging saw a total prize pot of $2.2 million with $330,000 finding its way to Green.

In 2025, the runner-up is set to collect almost $217,000 while those who end in third and fourth will also be able to claim six-figure sums for their work.

Hannah Green holds up the 2024 BMW Ladies Championship trophy

Everyone else who finishes inside the top-10 should see at least $50,000 while the pros who make the cut are likely to receive upwards of $5,000 each.

Aside from the financial rewards, there is a total of 500 Race To CME Globe points on offer, which will be hotly contested with the Playoffs only a matter of weeks away.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea.

BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP PURSE BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$345,000

2nd

$216,948

3rd

$157,381

4th

$121,746

5th

$97,992

6th

$80,175

7th

$67,110

8th

$58,796

9th

$52,857

10th

$48,105

11th

$44,541

12th

$41,571

13th

$38,958

14th

$36,583

15th

$34,445

16th

$32,545

17th

$30,883

18th

$29,457

19th

$28,270

20th

$27,318

21st

$26,369

22nd

$25,418

23rd

$24,469

24th

$23,518

25th

$22,687

26th

$21,856

27th

$21,023

28th

$20,192

29th

$19,361

30th

$18,648

31st

$17,935

32nd

$17,222

33rd

$16,509

34th

$15,797

35th

$15,204

36th

$14,609

37th

$14,017

38th

$13,422

39th

$12,827

40th

$12,353

41st

$11,878

42nd

$11,404

43rd

$10,927

44th

$10,452

45th

$10,096

46th

$9,740

47th

$9,383

48th

$9,027

49th

$8,670

50th

$8,314

51st

$8,078

52nd

$7,839

53rd

$7,601

54th

$7,365

55th

$7,126

56th

$6,888

57th

$6,652

58th

$6,414

59th

$6,177

60th

$5,939

61st

$5,821

62nd

$5,701

63rd

$5,583

64th

$5,465

65th

$5,344

Where Is The BMW Ladies Championship Played?

The 2025 BMW Ladies Championship is being played at Pine Beach Golf Links in South Korea. The course is affectionately known as the Korean Pebble Beach, such is its similarity to the Californian original, with amazing coastal views and its proximity to the shoreline.

Pine Beach Golf Links is one of the best in South Korea and inside the top-50 in the Asia Pacific region.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

