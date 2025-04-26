Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Nelly Korda narrowly made the cut to keep he title defence alive in the first Major of the year - here is what is at stake

Nelly Korda with the Chevron Championship trophy
Nelly Korda won her second Major at the 2024 edition of the Chevron Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

The first of five women's Majors over the coming months sees the Chevron Championship take place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the third successive year.

Like any Major, there are many perks or winning the title, including hosting the Champions Dinner the following year and exemptions into the other four Majors. Another is some of the biggest prize money on offer in the women's game.

The 2024 edition offered a record prize fund of $7.9m, and that increases to $8m this year. That’s a big jump since Chevron became involved in 2021, too. Back then, the overall purse was $3.1m.

For the second year in a row, the winner will receive a $1.2m payout. It’s not just players who made the cut who will benefit from some financial reward, either. Those missing out on the weekend, which included some big names, will each be paid $10,000.

Aside from the prize money, other incentives include 650 Race To CME Globe points for the winner and 100 world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,200,000

2nd

$731,492

3rd

$530,645

4th

$410,495

5th

$330,403

6th

$270,329

7th

$226,276

8th

$198,244

9th

$178,218

10th

$162,197

11th

$150,179

12th

$140,166

13th

$131,356

14th

$123,349

15th

$116,138

16th

$109,731

17th

$104,128

18th

$99,320

19th

$95,317

20th

$92,110

21st

$88,910

22nd

$85,703

23rd

$82,503

24th

$79,295

25th

$76,494

26th

$73,692

27th

$70,883

28th

$68,081

29th

$65,280

30th

$62,867

31st

$60,472

32nd

$58,069

33rd

$55,665

34th

$53,261

35th

$51,264

36th

$49,258

37th

$47,260

38th

$45,255

39th

$43,249

40th

$41,649

41st

$40,049

42nd

$38,450

43rd

$36,842

44th

$35,242

45th

$34,040

46th

$32,839

47th

$31,637

48th

$30,435

49th

$29,233

50th

$28,031

51st

$27,235

52nd

$26,432

53rd

$25,628

54th

$24,832

55th

$24,028

56th

$23,224

57th

$22,428

58th

$21,624

59th

$20,828

60th

$20,024

61st

$19,627

62nd

$19,221

63rd

$18,823

64th

$18,425

65th

$18,019

66th

$17,621

67th

$17,223

68th

$16,817

69th

$16,419

70th

$16,021

71st

$15,822

72nd

$15,615

73rd

$15,416

74th

$15,217

75th

$15,034

76th

$14,844

Who Are The Star Names In The Chevron Championship?

Lilia Vu taking a shot

Lilia Vu won the tournament two years ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inevitably, most of the world's best players are in the field, all hoping to get their hands on the Dinah Shore trophy. Nelly Korda won the 2024 tournament when she beat Maja Stark by two, and both players made it through to the weekend this year.

The player Korda succeeded as champion was Lilia Vu. She withdrew from last year's tournament with a back injury, but she is safely into the final two rounds in 2025.

Several other Chevron Champions have made the cut, including Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko, who began the tournament hoping to add to her haul of Major titles after claiming her third at last year's AIG Women's Open.

Another former winner in the field is Lexi Thompson, who took the title in 2014 when it was named the Kraft Nabisco Championship. She was still in contention for the title heading into the weekend, standing T10 on the leaderboard.

As well as Korda and Lydia Ko, the three other Major winners from last year started the tournament - KPMG Women's PGA Champion Amy Yang, US Women's Open winner Yuka Saso and Amundi Evian Champion Ayaka Furue, although Saso failed to make it to Moving Day.

At the top of the leaderboard with two rounds to play was Yan Liu on seven-under, with Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo, Sarah Schmelzel and Hyo Joo Kim all one behind.

Where Is The Chevron Championship?

The Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the third year after previously being held at Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.

Who’s In The Chevron Championship Field?

Many of the best players in the world started the tournament, including defending champion Nelly Korda and the four other players who won a Major in 2024, Amy Yang, Yuka Saso, Ayaka Furue and Lydia Ko. However, Saso failed to make the cut.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸