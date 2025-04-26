The first of five women's Majors over the coming months sees the Chevron Championship take place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the third successive year.

Like any Major, there are many perks or winning the title, including hosting the Champions Dinner the following year and exemptions into the other four Majors. Another is some of the biggest prize money on offer in the women's game.

The 2024 edition offered a record prize fund of $7.9m, and that increases to $8m this year. That’s a big jump since Chevron became involved in 2021, too. Back then, the overall purse was $3.1m.

For the second year in a row, the winner will receive a $1.2m payout. It’s not just players who made the cut who will benefit from some financial reward, either. Those missing out on the weekend, which included some big names, will each be paid $10,000.

Aside from the prize money, other incentives include 650 Race To CME Globe points for the winner and 100 world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,200,000 2nd $731,492 3rd $530,645 4th $410,495 5th $330,403 6th $270,329 7th $226,276 8th $198,244 9th $178,218 10th $162,197 11th $150,179 12th $140,166 13th $131,356 14th $123,349 15th $116,138 16th $109,731 17th $104,128 18th $99,320 19th $95,317 20th $92,110 21st $88,910 22nd $85,703 23rd $82,503 24th $79,295 25th $76,494 26th $73,692 27th $70,883 28th $68,081 29th $65,280 30th $62,867 31st $60,472 32nd $58,069 33rd $55,665 34th $53,261 35th $51,264 36th $49,258 37th $47,260 38th $45,255 39th $43,249 40th $41,649 41st $40,049 42nd $38,450 43rd $36,842 44th $35,242 45th $34,040 46th $32,839 47th $31,637 48th $30,435 49th $29,233 50th $28,031 51st $27,235 52nd $26,432 53rd $25,628 54th $24,832 55th $24,028 56th $23,224 57th $22,428 58th $21,624 59th $20,828 60th $20,024 61st $19,627 62nd $19,221 63rd $18,823 64th $18,425 65th $18,019 66th $17,621 67th $17,223 68th $16,817 69th $16,419 70th $16,021 71st $15,822 72nd $15,615 73rd $15,416 74th $15,217 75th $15,034 76th $14,844

Who Are The Star Names In The Chevron Championship?

Lilia Vu won the tournament two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inevitably, most of the world's best players are in the field, all hoping to get their hands on the Dinah Shore trophy. Nelly Korda won the 2024 tournament when she beat Maja Stark by two, and both players made it through to the weekend this year.

The player Korda succeeded as champion was Lilia Vu. She withdrew from last year's tournament with a back injury, but she is safely into the final two rounds in 2025.

Several other Chevron Champions have made the cut, including Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko, who began the tournament hoping to add to her haul of Major titles after claiming her third at last year's AIG Women's Open.

Another former winner in the field is Lexi Thompson, who took the title in 2014 when it was named the Kraft Nabisco Championship. She was still in contention for the title heading into the weekend, standing T10 on the leaderboard.

As well as Korda and Lydia Ko, the three other Major winners from last year started the tournament - KPMG Women's PGA Champion Amy Yang, US Women's Open winner Yuka Saso and Amundi Evian Champion Ayaka Furue, although Saso failed to make it to Moving Day.

At the top of the leaderboard with two rounds to play was Yan Liu on seven-under, with Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo, Sarah Schmelzel and Hyo Joo Kim all one behind.

Where Is The Chevron Championship? The Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the third year after previously being held at Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.