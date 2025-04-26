Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda narrowly made the cut to keep he title defence alive in the first Major of the year - here is what is at stake
The first of five women's Majors over the coming months sees the Chevron Championship take place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the third successive year.
Like any Major, there are many perks or winning the title, including hosting the Champions Dinner the following year and exemptions into the other four Majors. Another is some of the biggest prize money on offer in the women's game.
The 2024 edition offered a record prize fund of $7.9m, and that increases to $8m this year. That’s a big jump since Chevron became involved in 2021, too. Back then, the overall purse was $3.1m.
For the second year in a row, the winner will receive a $1.2m payout. It’s not just players who made the cut who will benefit from some financial reward, either. Those missing out on the weekend, which included some big names, will each be paid $10,000.
Aside from the prize money, other incentives include 650 Race To CME Globe points for the winner and 100 world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Chevron Championship.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,200,000
2nd
$731,492
3rd
$530,645
4th
$410,495
5th
$330,403
6th
$270,329
7th
$226,276
8th
$198,244
9th
$178,218
10th
$162,197
11th
$150,179
12th
$140,166
13th
$131,356
14th
$123,349
15th
$116,138
16th
$109,731
17th
$104,128
18th
$99,320
19th
$95,317
20th
$92,110
21st
$88,910
22nd
$85,703
23rd
$82,503
24th
$79,295
25th
$76,494
26th
$73,692
27th
$70,883
28th
$68,081
29th
$65,280
30th
$62,867
31st
$60,472
32nd
$58,069
33rd
$55,665
34th
$53,261
35th
$51,264
36th
$49,258
37th
$47,260
38th
$45,255
39th
$43,249
40th
$41,649
41st
$40,049
42nd
$38,450
43rd
$36,842
44th
$35,242
45th
$34,040
46th
$32,839
47th
$31,637
48th
$30,435
49th
$29,233
50th
$28,031
51st
$27,235
52nd
$26,432
53rd
$25,628
54th
$24,832
55th
$24,028
56th
$23,224
57th
$22,428
58th
$21,624
59th
$20,828
60th
$20,024
61st
$19,627
62nd
$19,221
63rd
$18,823
64th
$18,425
65th
$18,019
66th
$17,621
67th
$17,223
68th
$16,817
69th
$16,419
70th
$16,021
71st
$15,822
72nd
$15,615
73rd
$15,416
74th
$15,217
75th
$15,034
76th
$14,844
Who Are The Star Names In The Chevron Championship?
Inevitably, most of the world's best players are in the field, all hoping to get their hands on the Dinah Shore trophy. Nelly Korda won the 2024 tournament when she beat Maja Stark by two, and both players made it through to the weekend this year.
The player Korda succeeded as champion was Lilia Vu. She withdrew from last year's tournament with a back injury, but she is safely into the final two rounds in 2025.
Several other Chevron Champions have made the cut, including Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko, who began the tournament hoping to add to her haul of Major titles after claiming her third at last year's AIG Women's Open.
Another former winner in the field is Lexi Thompson, who took the title in 2014 when it was named the Kraft Nabisco Championship. She was still in contention for the title heading into the weekend, standing T10 on the leaderboard.
As well as Korda and Lydia Ko, the three other Major winners from last year started the tournament - KPMG Women's PGA Champion Amy Yang, US Women's Open winner Yuka Saso and Amundi Evian Champion Ayaka Furue, although Saso failed to make it to Moving Day.
At the top of the leaderboard with two rounds to play was Yan Liu on seven-under, with Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo, Sarah Schmelzel and Hyo Joo Kim all one behind.
Where Is The Chevron Championship?
The Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the third year after previously being held at Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.
Who’s In The Chevron Championship Field?
Many of the best players in the world started the tournament, including defending champion Nelly Korda and the four other players who won a Major in 2024, Amy Yang, Yuka Saso, Ayaka Furue and Lydia Ko. However, Saso failed to make the cut.
