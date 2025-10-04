LOTTE Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest event on the LPGA Tour has been taking place in Hawaii, and some of the world's best have been battling it out for the LOTTE Championship.

Nelly Korda is among those competing in this unique event, which begins and ends a day earlier than normal due to logistical complications exacerbated by next week's tournament in Shanghai.

A Lim Kim triumphed at last year's LOTTE Championship, winning by two strokes and taking home a check for $450,000 from a total prize pot of $3 million. Those figures rose from $300,000 and $2 million a year prior.

For 2025, the champion will once again scoop $450,000 with the runner-up banking almost $300,000 themselves. Plus, each of the pros inside the top-six will take home a six-figure reward while finishing upwards of 13th will score you over $50,000.

The LOTTE Championship is one of the more lucrative tournaments in the LPGA Tour season, with a handful of other events offering an identical prize purse. They include the LPGA Black Desert Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open.

A general view of Ewa Beach Country Club, home of the LOTTE Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, it’s not just financial rewards that are on the table, with world ranking points and Race To CME Globe points awarded to the winner. Whoever follows A Lim Kim will collect 500 points towards their season tally in the Race To CME Globe.

Below is the full prize money payout for the LOTTE Championship at Ewa Beach Country Club in Hawaii.

LOTTE Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $76,690 10th $68,944 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971