LOTTE Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest event on the LPGA Tour comes from Hawaii, where another talented field of female stars battle for the title and the chance to claim a big first prize

A Lim Kim takes a selfie with the 2024 Lotte Championship trophy after her two-stroke victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

The latest event on the LPGA Tour has been taking place in Hawaii, and some of the world's best have been battling it out for the LOTTE Championship.

A Lim Kim triumphed at last year's LOTTE Championship, winning by two strokes and taking home a check for $450,000 from a total prize pot of $3 million. Those figures rose from $300,000 and $2 million a year prior.

For 2025, the champion will once again scoop $450,000 with the runner-up banking almost $300,000 themselves. Plus, each of the pros inside the top-six will take home a six-figure reward while finishing upwards of 13th will score you over $50,000.

The LOTTE Championship is one of the more lucrative tournaments in the LPGA Tour season, with a handful of other events offering an identical prize purse. They include the LPGA Black Desert Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open.

A general view of Ewa Beach Country Club on the island of O&#039;ahu in Hawaii

A general view of Ewa Beach Country Club, home of the LOTTE Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, it’s not just financial rewards that are on the table, with world ranking points and Race To CME Globe points awarded to the winner. Whoever follows A Lim Kim will collect 500 points towards their season tally in the Race To CME Globe.

Below is the full prize money payout for the LOTTE Championship at Ewa Beach Country Club in Hawaii.

LOTTE Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971

Where Is The LOTTE Championship?

The LOTTE Championship is being played at Ewa Beach Country Club on the island of O'ahu in Hawaii. The course, which lies at the far end of the Ewa plains, was designed by Robin Nelson and opened in 1992.

It features rolling terrain throughout plus several lakes and ponds which are home to a variety of wildlife. Plus, the Waianae mountain range overlooks the course, which is also protected by the surrounding forest.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.