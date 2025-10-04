LOTTE Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The latest event on the LPGA Tour comes from Hawaii, where another talented field of female stars battle for the title and the chance to claim a big first prize
The latest event on the LPGA Tour has been taking place in Hawaii, and some of the world's best have been battling it out for the LOTTE Championship.
Nelly Korda is among those competing in this unique event, which begins and ends a day earlier than normal due to logistical complications exacerbated by next week's tournament in Shanghai.
A Lim Kim triumphed at last year's LOTTE Championship, winning by two strokes and taking home a check for $450,000 from a total prize pot of $3 million. Those figures rose from $300,000 and $2 million a year prior.
For 2025, the champion will once again scoop $450,000 with the runner-up banking almost $300,000 themselves. Plus, each of the pros inside the top-six will take home a six-figure reward while finishing upwards of 13th will score you over $50,000.
The LOTTE Championship is one of the more lucrative tournaments in the LPGA Tour season, with a handful of other events offering an identical prize purse. They include the LPGA Black Desert Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open.
As ever, it’s not just financial rewards that are on the table, with world ranking points and Race To CME Globe points awarded to the winner. Whoever follows A Lim Kim will collect 500 points towards their season tally in the Race To CME Globe.
Below is the full prize money payout for the LOTTE Championship at Ewa Beach Country Club in Hawaii.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
LOTTE Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$282,976
3rd
$205,279
4th
$158,799
5th
$127,816
6th
$104,576
7th
$87,534
8th
$76,690
9th
$76,690
10th
$68,944
11th
$58,097
12th
$54,223
13th
$50,815
14th
$47,717
15th
$44,928
16th
$42,449
17th
$40,282
18th
$38,422
19th
$36,873
20th
$35,633
21st
$34,395
22nd
$33,154
23rd
$31,916
24th
$30,675
25th
$29,592
26th
$28,508
27th
$27,421
28th
$26,337
29th
$25,253
30th
$24,324
31st
$23,394
32nd
$22,464
33rd
$21,534
34th
$20,604
35th
$19,831
36th
$19,056
37th
$18,283
38th
$17,507
39th
$16,731
40th
$16,112
41st
$15,493
42nd
$14,874
43rd
$14,252
44th
$13,634
45th
$13,169
46th
$12,704
47th
$12,239
48th
$11,774
49th
$11,309
50th
$10,844
51st
$10,536
52nd
$10,225
53rd
$9,914
54th
$9,606
55th
$9,295
56th
$8,984
57th
$8,676
58th
$8,365
59th
$8,058
60th
$7,747
61st
$7,593
62nd
$7,436
63rd
$7,282
64th
$7,128
65th
$6,971
Where Is The LOTTE Championship?
The LOTTE Championship is being played at Ewa Beach Country Club on the island of O'ahu in Hawaii. The course, which lies at the far end of the Ewa plains, was designed by Robin Nelson and opened in 1992.
It features rolling terrain throughout plus several lakes and ponds which are home to a variety of wildlife. Plus, the Waianae mountain range overlooks the course, which is also protected by the surrounding forest.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.