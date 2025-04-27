Watch The Shocking Moment Ariya Jutanugarn Whiffs Chip At 18th To Surrender Chevron Championship Solo Lead

Ariya Jutanugarn had put herself into a strong position to claim her third Major title deep into the closing stages of the fourth round of the Chevron Championship.

The Thai star was looking to build on her 2016 AIG Women’s Open and 2018 US Women’s Open titles as she approached the 18th at The Club at Carlton Woods.

There, she held a one-shot lead over Hyo Joo Kim, who was back in the clubhouse after a closing round of 70, with Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan and Ruoning Yin, who was also at the 18th, two back of the lead.

In other words, while it was still up in the air as to who would claim the title and get to jump in the pond, as tradition dictates, Jutanugarn had events firmly in her control as she prepared to tee off on the par-5 18th.

There was still no major cause for alarm as she approached the green, facing a chip shot from off the putting surface to leave her chances of finishing with a birdie, to all but secure the title, alive.

That’s when it all went wrong. Instead of finding the green, her attempt moved the ball no more than three inches, costing her a priceless shot. After she did finally land the ball on the green, she wasn’t able to make par and finished with her third bogey of the day to card a 71.

Fastest shot Ariya's played all day went three inches pic.twitter.com/yAhUqCeMtjApril 27, 2025

That dropped her back level with Yin and Kim and meant she headed to the driving range to contemplate a sudden-death playoff at the very best. Yin, meanwhile, showed Jutanugarn how it’s done with a birdie at the 18th to move into the co-lead, with Saigo and Duncan still out on the course.

Ruoning Yin made it to a five-way playoff that included Jutanugarn following the latter's whiff at the 18th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jutanugarn’s error was a marked contrast to her performance throughout much of the day, which included an eagle at the fifth along with two birdies as she took up residence at the top of the leaderboard.

Despite her mistake, Jutanugarn then got a second bite of the cherry when her playoff place was confirmed, along Yin, Kim, Duncan and Saigo. However, it was Saigo who claimed her maiden Major title after a thrilling first extra hole when she made a birdie as the other four fluffed their lines.