Watch The Shocking Moment Ariya Jutanugarn Whiffs Chip At 18th To Surrender Chevron Championship Solo Lead
Ariya Jutanugarn led by one heading to the 18th hole in the final round of the Major, but a nightmare moment left her facing a playoff
Ariya Jutanugarn had put herself into a strong position to claim her third Major title deep into the closing stages of the fourth round of the Chevron Championship.
The Thai star was looking to build on her 2016 AIG Women’s Open and 2018 US Women’s Open titles as she approached the 18th at The Club at Carlton Woods.
There, she held a one-shot lead over Hyo Joo Kim, who was back in the clubhouse after a closing round of 70, with Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan and Ruoning Yin, who was also at the 18th, two back of the lead.
In other words, while it was still up in the air as to who would claim the title and get to jump in the pond, as tradition dictates, Jutanugarn had events firmly in her control as she prepared to tee off on the par-5 18th.
There was still no major cause for alarm as she approached the green, facing a chip shot from off the putting surface to leave her chances of finishing with a birdie, to all but secure the title, alive.
That’s when it all went wrong. Instead of finding the green, her attempt moved the ball no more than three inches, costing her a priceless shot. After she did finally land the ball on the green, she wasn’t able to make par and finished with her third bogey of the day to card a 71.
Fastest shot Ariya's played all day went three inches pic.twitter.com/yAhUqCeMtjApril 27, 2025
That dropped her back level with Yin and Kim and meant she headed to the driving range to contemplate a sudden-death playoff at the very best. Yin, meanwhile, showed Jutanugarn how it’s done with a birdie at the 18th to move into the co-lead, with Saigo and Duncan still out on the course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jutanugarn’s error was a marked contrast to her performance throughout much of the day, which included an eagle at the fifth along with two birdies as she took up residence at the top of the leaderboard.
Despite her mistake, Jutanugarn then got a second bite of the cherry when her playoff place was confirmed, along Yin, Kim, Duncan and Saigo. However, it was Saigo who claimed her maiden Major title after a thrilling first extra hole when she made a birdie as the other four fluffed their lines.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
