Mao Saigo Claims Maiden Major Title At Chevron Championship Title After Thrilling Five-Way Sudden Death Playoff
The Japanese star made a birdie on the first extra hole at The Club at Carlton Wood as her four challengers faltered
Mao Saigo has claimed her maiden Major title after emerging on top of a five-way playoff at the Chevron Championship.
The day began with Saigo and Hae Ran Ryu sharing the lead at nine-under, with Lindy Duncan right behind them at eight under. Just behind Duncan were Sarah Schmelzel and Yan Liu at seven under.
However, it was Ariya Jutanagarn who put down an early marker with a birdie at the second, and it got even better for the Thai star three holes later with an eagle as she began to threaten.
For the overnight leaders, it was a far more frustrating affair, with Saigo level at the turn before three bogeys in the next five holes appeared to leave her chances all but over. For Ryu, it was even worse. She was four over for the day after just six holes as her challenge faded.
While the overnight leaders failed to build on their advantage from Saturday, Jutanugarn powered on with another birdie at the eighth as she threatened to run away with it before her progress was checked with a bogey at the 10th.
Duncan, meanwhile, was making her own bid for the title, helped by successive birdies at the 13th and 14th as she drew level at the top of the leaderboard with Jutanugarn, bringing the first professional win of her career - in one of the biggest tournaments of all - firmly into view.
However, there was a setback at the 15th with her fourth bogey of the day, moving her back to seven-under and tied with Hyo Joo Kim, who was back in the clubhouse, as Jutanugarn reestablished a one-shot solo lead.
Two back of Jutanugarn were Ruoning Yin and Saigo, still harboring hopes of the title, even if in Yin’s case, who was further along, it looked like it would require an eagle on the 18th. She had a chance with a long putt from off the green, but it drifted left. She settled for a birdie and headed back to the clubhouse at seven under.
Out of it? No. That’s because, just beforehand, disaster struck for Jutanugarn when, incredibly, she whiffed a chip shot at the par-5 18th, meaning that, just when it looked as though she was closing in on her third Major title, she had to settle for a bogey to fall back to seven under and co-lead with Yin and Kim.
Back at the 16th, minutes earlier, the fairytale appeared to wane further for Duncan with a missed par putt to leave her two back with two to play, although that became one after Jutanugarn’s error, giving Saigo renewed hope too.
After Saigo and Duncan made par at the 17th, Duncan had the chance to win it outright at the 18th, but her eagle attempt from off the green narrowly missed. Saigo then made birdie to join Kim, Yin and Jutanugarn in a sudden-death playoff, and, moments later, Duncan made that a five-way playoff after she holed a missable birdie putt.
Back at the 18th for the playoff, Yin gave herself a great chance with a daring third shot that just cleared the lake and landed on the green to leave an eagle attempt from around 12 feet. The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion missed that effort right, but even more alarming was the distance it traveled beyond the hole.
Kim then had a putt for birdie that missed left before Duncan, who nearly found the water with her third, faced a tricky chip for par. It too rolled left and her challenge was effectively over. Next, it was Yin's chance for birdie and, incredibly, it lipped out, leaving her with par minutes after facing a makeable eagle putt.
That left Jutanugarn for birdie with only Saigo to follow. Almost unbelievably, it too lipped out from around four feet.
Finally, it was Saigo’s chance for birdie from closer. This time, the ball disappeared into the hole and the Japanese star had her maiden Major title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
