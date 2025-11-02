Maybank Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Days after the limited field International Crown - which was won by Team Australia - the LPGA Tour returned to action this week with its latest individual stroke play event, the Maybank Championship.

The Maybank Championship - which only launched in 2023 - is the penultimate tournament in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing before the US circuit heads back Stateside for The Annika and the subsequent CME Group Tour Championship.

As a result, the pressure has been on this week to secure as many Race To CME Globe points as possible before the TOTO Japan Classic and the sprint to the finishing post. As usual, there are a grand total of 500 points available at the Maybank Championship.

Last year's winner Ruoning Yin and inaugural champion Celine Boutier both began the tournament with hopes of another victory, as did World No.1 and Race To CME Globe leader, Jeeno Thitikul.

Whoever comes out on top in the $3 million event is once again destined to earn an impressive $450,000, as was the case in each of the first two editions, with the runner-up set to claim around $280,000 for their efforts at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Ruoning Yin holds up the 2024 Maybank Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top-six should scoop a six-figure sum for their impressive finish while those in the top-30 could claim upwards of $30,000. Anyone in T50th or better could easily walk away with in excess of $10,000 in prize money.

Simply making the cut will be the least most players in the field will be aiming for this week, with a handful of points joining a check for just under $7,000 as the minimum reward.

Below is the maximum amount of prize money each position will earn at the 2025 Maybank Championship, based on 65 players making the cut.

Maybank Championship Prize Money Breakdown