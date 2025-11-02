Maybank Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The penultimate event in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing offers up one of the biggest non-Major purses of the season at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club
Days after the limited field International Crown - which was won by Team Australia - the LPGA Tour returned to action this week with its latest individual stroke play event, the Maybank Championship.
The Maybank Championship - which only launched in 2023 - is the penultimate tournament in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing before the US circuit heads back Stateside for The Annika and the subsequent CME Group Tour Championship.
As a result, the pressure has been on this week to secure as many Race To CME Globe points as possible before the TOTO Japan Classic and the sprint to the finishing post. As usual, there are a grand total of 500 points available at the Maybank Championship.
Last year's winner Ruoning Yin and inaugural champion Celine Boutier both began the tournament with hopes of another victory, as did World No.1 and Race To CME Globe leader, Jeeno Thitikul.
Whoever comes out on top in the $3 million event is once again destined to earn an impressive $450,000, as was the case in each of the first two editions, with the runner-up set to claim around $280,000 for their efforts at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.
Each of the top-six should scoop a six-figure sum for their impressive finish while those in the top-30 could claim upwards of $30,000. Anyone in T50th or better could easily walk away with in excess of $10,000 in prize money.
Simply making the cut will be the least most players in the field will be aiming for this week, with a handful of points joining a check for just under $7,000 as the minimum reward.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the maximum amount of prize money each position will earn at the 2025 Maybank Championship, based on 65 players making the cut.
Maybank Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$282,976
3rd
$205,279
4th
$158,799
5th
$127,816
6th
$104,576
7th
$87,534
8th
$76,690
9th
$76,690
10th
$68,944
11th
$58,097
12th
$54,223
13th
$50,815
14th
$47,717
15th
$44,928
16th
$42,449
17th
$40,282
18th
$38,422
19th
$36,873
20th
$35,633
21st
$34,395
22nd
$33,154
23rd
$31,916
24th
$30,675
25th
$29,592
26th
$28,508
27th
$27,421
28th
$26,337
29th
$25,253
30th
$24,324
31st
$23,394
32nd
$22,464
33rd
$21,534
34th
$20,604
35th
$19,831
36th
$19,056
37th
$18,283
38th
$17,507
39th
$16,731
40th
$16,112
41st
$15,493
42nd
$14,874
43rd
$14,252
44th
$13,634
45th
$13,169
46th
$12,704
47th
$12,239
48th
$11,774
49th
$11,309
50th
$10,844
51st
$10,536
52nd
$10,225
53rd
$9,914
54th
$9,606
55th
$9,295
56th
$8,984
57th
$8,676
58th
$8,365
59th
$8,058
60th
$7,747
61st
$7,593
62nd
$7,436
63rd
$7,282
64th
$7,128
65th
$6,971
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.