Maybank Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The penultimate event in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing offers up one of the biggest non-Major purses of the season at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club

Ruoning Yin takes a selfie of her and the Maybank Championship trophy in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Days after the limited field International Crown - which was won by Team Australia - the LPGA Tour returned to action this week with its latest individual stroke play event, the Maybank Championship.

As a result, the pressure has been on this week to secure as many Race To CME Globe points as possible before the TOTO Japan Classic and the sprint to the finishing post. As usual, there are a grand total of 500 points available at the Maybank Championship.

Last year's winner Ruoning Yin and inaugural champion Celine Boutier both began the tournament with hopes of another victory, as did World No.1 and Race To CME Globe leader, Jeeno Thitikul.

Whoever comes out on top in the $3 million event is once again destined to earn an impressive $450,000, as was the case in each of the first two editions, with the runner-up set to claim around $280,000 for their efforts at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Ruoning Yin holds up the 2024 Maybank Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top-six should scoop a six-figure sum for their impressive finish while those in the top-30 could claim upwards of $30,000. Anyone in T50th or better could easily walk away with in excess of $10,000 in prize money.

Simply making the cut will be the least most players in the field will be aiming for this week, with a handful of points joining a check for just under $7,000 as the minimum reward.

Below is the maximum amount of prize money each position will earn at the 2025 Maybank Championship, based on 65 players making the cut.

Maybank Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971

Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

