Buick LPGA Shanghai Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour has begun a five-tournament stretch in Asia with Qizhong Garden Golf Club in China hosting the first event

A Buick LPGA sign seen on the ground in front of the clubhouse
This week's Buick LPGA Shanghai marks the first of five LPGA Tour events in Asia prior to November's Race To CME Globe which concludes back in the United States.

Japan's Minami Katsu was leading by two strokes at the halfway stage thanks to a superb 11-under 61 on Friday, with the likes of Ina Yoon, Lindy Duncan and Jenny Bae positioned closest with two rounds remaining.

Whoever comes out on top on Sunday will win $330,000 from a total prize purse of $2.2 million, while the runner-up is set to earn just over $207,000. Third and fourth are the only other players who can expect to take home a six-figure check for their efforts.

This week's purse has enjoyed a slight increase from last year's figure of $2.1 million, which saw $315,000 go to champion Ruoning Yin - who won her fourth LPGA title by six strokes courtesy of a 25-under-par total.

Ruoning Yin poses with the Buick LPGA Shangai title

Ruoning Yin poses with the Buick LPGA Shangai title in 2024

This is the fifth iteration of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, but the first time the overall prize purse has increased. All four previous iterations offered $2.1 million total payouts with the standard 15% cut reserved for the champion.

Take a look at the full Buick LPGA Shanghai prize money breakdown below...

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$330,000

2nd

$207,516

3rd

$150,538

4th

$116,453

5th

$93,732

6th

$76,689

7th

$64,192

8th

$56,240

9th

$50,559

10th

$46,014

11th

$42,604

12th

$39,764

13th

$37,264

14th

$34,993

15th

$32,947

16th

$31,130

17th

$29,540

18th

$28,176

19th

$27,040

20th

$26,131

21st

$25,223

22nd

$24,313

23rd

$23,405

24th

$22,495

25th

$21,701

26th

$20,906

27th

$20,109

28th

$19,314

29th

$18,519

30th

$17,837

31st

$17,155

32nd

$16,474

33rd

$15,792

34th

$15,110

35th

$14,543

36th

$13,974

37th

$13,407

38th

$12,838

39th

$12,269

40th

$11,816

41st

$11,362

42nd

$10,908

43rd

$10,452

44th

$9,998

45th

$9,657

46th

$9,316

47th

$8,975

48th

$8,634

49th

$8,293

50th

$7,952

51st

$7,727

52nd

$7,498

53rd

$7,270

54th

$7,045

55th

$6,817

56th

$6,589

57th

$6,363

58th

$6,135

59th

$5,909

60th

$5,681

61st

$5,568

62nd

$5,453

63rd

$5,340

64th

$5,227

65th

$5,112

