Buick LPGA Shanghai Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour has begun a five-tournament stretch in Asia with Qizhong Garden Golf Club in China hosting the first event
This week's Buick LPGA Shanghai marks the first of five LPGA Tour events in Asia prior to November's Race To CME Globe which concludes back in the United States.
Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai - China's second most-populous city behind Chongqing (Beijing is third) - has been staging many of the world's best over the past few days, including World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul and Australia's Olympic champion Minjee Lee.
Japan's Minami Katsu was leading by two strokes at the halfway stage thanks to a superb 11-under 61 on Friday, with the likes of Ina Yoon, Lindy Duncan and Jenny Bae positioned closest with two rounds remaining.
Whoever comes out on top on Sunday will win $330,000 from a total prize purse of $2.2 million, while the runner-up is set to earn just over $207,000. Third and fourth are the only other players who can expect to take home a six-figure check for their efforts.
This week's purse has enjoyed a slight increase from last year's figure of $2.1 million, which saw $315,000 go to champion Ruoning Yin - who won her fourth LPGA title by six strokes courtesy of a 25-under-par total.
This is the fifth iteration of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, but the first time the overall prize purse has increased. All four previous iterations offered $2.1 million total payouts with the standard 15% cut reserved for the champion.
Take a look at the full Buick LPGA Shanghai prize money breakdown below...
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$330,000
2nd
$207,516
3rd
$150,538
4th
$116,453
5th
$93,732
6th
$76,689
7th
$64,192
8th
$56,240
9th
$50,559
10th
$46,014
11th
$42,604
12th
$39,764
13th
$37,264
14th
$34,993
15th
$32,947
16th
$31,130
17th
$29,540
18th
$28,176
19th
$27,040
20th
$26,131
21st
$25,223
22nd
$24,313
23rd
$23,405
24th
$22,495
25th
$21,701
26th
$20,906
27th
$20,109
28th
$19,314
29th
$18,519
30th
$17,837
31st
$17,155
32nd
$16,474
33rd
$15,792
34th
$15,110
35th
$14,543
36th
$13,974
37th
$13,407
38th
$12,838
39th
$12,269
40th
$11,816
41st
$11,362
42nd
$10,908
43rd
$10,452
44th
$9,998
45th
$9,657
46th
$9,316
47th
$8,975
48th
$8,634
49th
$8,293
50th
$7,952
51st
$7,727
52nd
$7,498
53rd
$7,270
54th
$7,045
55th
$6,817
56th
$6,589
57th
$6,363
58th
$6,135
59th
$5,909
60th
$5,681
61st
$5,568
62nd
$5,453
63rd
$5,340
64th
$5,227
65th
$5,112
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
