Buick LPGA Shanghai Full Prize Money Payout 2025

This week's Buick LPGA Shanghai marks the first of five LPGA Tour events in Asia prior to November's Race To CME Globe which concludes back in the United States.

Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai - China's second most-populous city behind Chongqing (Beijing is third) - has been staging many of the world's best over the past few days, including World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul and Australia's Olympic champion Minjee Lee.

Japan's Minami Katsu was leading by two strokes at the halfway stage thanks to a superb 11-under 61 on Friday, with the likes of Ina Yoon, Lindy Duncan and Jenny Bae positioned closest with two rounds remaining.

Whoever comes out on top on Sunday will win $330,000 from a total prize purse of $2.2 million, while the runner-up is set to earn just over $207,000. Third and fourth are the only other players who can expect to take home a six-figure check for their efforts.

This week's purse has enjoyed a slight increase from last year's figure of $2.1 million, which saw $315,000 go to champion Ruoning Yin - who won her fourth LPGA title by six strokes courtesy of a 25-under-par total.

Ruoning Yin poses with the Buick LPGA Shangai title in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the fifth iteration of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, but the first time the overall prize purse has increased. All four previous iterations offered $2.1 million total payouts with the standard 15% cut reserved for the champion.

Take a look at the full Buick LPGA Shanghai prize money breakdown below...

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Breakdown