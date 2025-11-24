How Much Money Has Jeeno Thitikul Won In 2025?

In the women's game, there has not been anyone better than Jeeno Thitikul this year.

At the end of a season which featured 29 different winners, Thitikul was one of only two players on the LPGA Tour to lift a trophy two or more times.

She triumphed at the Mizuho Americas Open in May and then again at the Buick LPGA Shanghai in October.

The World No.1 subsequently went on to cap off an incredibly good year with a successful defence of her CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club last weekend.

Not to mention, in her only start on the Ladies European Tour - which kicked off her season in February - Thitikul claimed top honors at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, taking her season win tally up to four.

Jeeno Thitikul with the CME Group Tour Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only were there multiple victories, but Thitikul exhibited incredible consistency, too. She missed just one cut - at the US Women's Open - and was inside the top-10 in all but six of her 22 worldwide appearances.

In addition, the Thai star claimed the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the Vare Trophy, scoring 68.681 to set a new LPGA Tour single-season average which beat Annika Sorenstam's 2002 effort of 68.696.

All of that success has led to an impressive haul of prize money. Kicked off with a check for almost $650,000 at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, Thitikul won more than $300,000 across her first two LPGA Tour starts in the Far East via third-place and T2nd finishes.

A rare non-top-10 occurred at the Blue Bay LPGA where the 22-year-old's T12th result saw her collect a shade under $40,000, but Thitikul corrected that slip through three top-10s in a row thereafter that earned her over $250,000.

Although Thitikul endured a relatively disappointing T24th at the Chevron Championship, she still earned almost $70,000.

Thitikul poses with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any frustration surrounding that week was quickly forgotten, though, as Thitikul won her first LPGA Tour title of the year and $450,000 at the Mizuho Americas Open.

During a relatively shaky part of the season as far as Thitikul was concerned, she followed up her win with a missed cut at the US Women's Open and a T11th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic which earned her just over $30,000.

Despite missing the cut at Erin Hills, players were awarded a $10,000 stipend by the USGA, so the World No.1 still took a small consolation prize away.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Either side of a disappointing T27th finish at the Dow Championship were two excellent Major results for Thitikul. T4th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and a playoff defeat to Grace Kim at the Evian Championship secured Thitikul more than $1.25 million across a three-week period.

Then, after banking just under $150,000 at the AIG Women's Open (T30th) and CPKC Women's Open (T7th), Thitikul began to really crank up her earning power.

Consecutive runner-up finishes at the FM Championship and Kroger Queen City Championship pulled in more than $450,000 before victory at the Buick LPGA Shanghai added another $330,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a T7th for Team Thailand at the International Crown which helped Thitikul and her three teammates to almost $34,000 each, the World No.1 ended T4th at the Maybank Championship to collect a check for north of $100,000.

With more than $4 million collected already so far this term, Thitikul completed a particularly lucrative season with her second CME Group Tour Championship win. That almost doubled her on-course earnings in 2025 and left the Thai pro with a grand total of $8,269,748.75 from 22 starts.

That figure would have placed her just inside the top-20 on the PGA Tour's highest earners in 2025, narrowly ahead of Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa and behind Ludvig Aberg. Rory McIlroy earned around double Thitikul's amount of prize money this year and was third.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thitikul's 2025 haul is significantly more than Nelly Korda banked during her seven-win season in 2024, with the American scoring nearly $4.4 million in total.

Korda's T5th result at the CME Group Tour Championship last year played a key part in her much lower prize money figure, as did her underwhelming run of results (MC, MC, T26th) in the three middle Majors.

Below is the complete breakdown of Thitikul's results, tournament appearances and prize money payouts in 2025.

JEENO THITIKUL RESULTS & EARNINGS 2025