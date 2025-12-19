Trevor Immelman Gives LIV Golf OWGR Update
OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman says there are constant talks with LIV Golf going on about the team-based tour getting ranking points
Official World Golf Ranking chairman Trevor Immelman says he is in constant dialogue with Scot O'Neil about LIV Golf's application for world ranking points.
Immelman told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that the OWGR board has been "working really closely with LIV" on the application it made in June to get ranking points.
That application has changed slightly after LIV Golf announced the expansion to 72 holes for next season, but despite the delay Immelman insists they are working "super hard" on the application.
The next OWGR board meeting is not scheduled until The Masters in April, but Lewis reports that Immelman has the power to call a meeting ahead of then if an outcome is expected.
The 2026 LIV Golf League is scheduled to start in February in Riyadh.
Immelman did not indicate which way the application was heading, but did say talks had been held in a "great spirit" with LIV Golf.
"Scott O'Neil let us know they were going to make the change to 72 holes, I guess they feel their league is going to be evolving - they're going to be playing 72, their fields are going to be growing," Immelman told Golf Channel.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"The board has really been working hard and super involved in checking out their application that they put in in June and we've been working really closely with LIV to make sure we handle this in the appropriate fashion with as much integrity as possible.
"Dialogue has been back and forth and constant, and really in a great spirit. I've enjoyed getting to know Scott O'Neil, he's a passionate guy and very passionate about the LIV Golf League.
"While there's been no decision just yet we'll have to see what happens in the future."
An update from Trevor Immelman on @livgolf_league’s status with the Official World Golf Rankings. pic.twitter.com/mJRHTt8GkyDecember 19, 2025
The OWGR has taken a beating ever since the introduction of LIV Golf, as top stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and more recently Jon Rahm tumbled down the rankings.
LIV moving to 72 holes and also trying to widen the promotion and relegation aspects will bring tournaments more into line with regular events on tours around the world.
It seems like the application is taking some time, having originally been put in back in June, but it's more than just a case of a yes or no, as working out just how many ranking points to allocate may be taking some time.
We crunched the numbers here at Golf Monthly using the current OWGR criteria to work out how many ranking points a LIV Golf event would be worth and found it would likely be around the same as a regular DP World Tour event or lower level PGA Tour tournament.
For now, though the wait goes on to see if LIV Golf will get ranking points in time for the start of the new season.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.