Trevor Immelman Gives LIV Golf OWGR Update

Official World Golf Ranking chairman Trevor Immelman says he is in constant dialogue with Scot O'Neil about LIV Golf's application for world ranking points.

Immelman told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that the OWGR board has been "working really closely with LIV" on the application it made in June to get ranking points.

That application has changed slightly after LIV Golf announced the expansion to 72 holes for next season, but despite the delay Immelman insists they are working "super hard" on the application.

The next OWGR board meeting is not scheduled until The Masters in April, but Lewis reports that Immelman has the power to call a meeting ahead of then if an outcome is expected.

The 2026 LIV Golf League is scheduled to start in February in Riyadh.

Immelman did not indicate which way the application was heading, but did say talks had been held in a "great spirit" with LIV Golf.

"Scott O'Neil let us know they were going to make the change to 72 holes, I guess they feel their league is going to be evolving - they're going to be playing 72, their fields are going to be growing," Immelman told Golf Channel.

"The board has really been working hard and super involved in checking out their application that they put in in June and we've been working really closely with LIV to make sure we handle this in the appropriate fashion with as much integrity as possible.

"Dialogue has been back and forth and constant, and really in a great spirit. I've enjoyed getting to know Scott O'Neil, he's a passionate guy and very passionate about the LIV Golf League.

"While there's been no decision just yet we'll have to see what happens in the future."

The OWGR has taken a beating ever since the introduction of LIV Golf, as top stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and more recently Jon Rahm tumbled down the rankings.

LIV moving to 72 holes and also trying to widen the promotion and relegation aspects will bring tournaments more into line with regular events on tours around the world.

It seems like the application is taking some time, having originally been put in back in June, but it's more than just a case of a yes or no, as working out just how many ranking points to allocate may be taking some time.

We crunched the numbers here at Golf Monthly using the current OWGR criteria to work out how many ranking points a LIV Golf event would be worth and found it would likely be around the same as a regular DP World Tour event or lower level PGA Tour tournament.

For now, though the wait goes on to see if LIV Golf will get ranking points in time for the start of the new season.