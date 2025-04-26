12 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Chevron Championship

After play was suspended due to darkness on Friday, some players endured a lengthy wait to find out whether they had made the cut at the first women's Major of the season - the Chevron Championship.

Eventually, after the final putt was holed to close out the second round, the top 65 and ties made it through to the weekend, as China's Yan Liu leads at seven-under-par.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old, who made an albatross during her round on Friday, is searching for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour and, with a one shot lead, going into the weekend, she's in a great spot to break her duck.

However, in pursuit of Liu are a number of names, including Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin and Lexi Thompson, among several others.

What's more, after six birdies in her final 12 holes, Nelly Korda battled bravely to make the cut at The Club in Carlton Woods, while a number of players like Jeeno Thitikul, Jin Young Ko and A Lim Kim will need to go low on Moving Day to contend on Sunday.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Although a number of big names made the weekend in Texas, several players failed to make the cut at the Chevron Championship, with Major winners, Solheim Cup stars and former champions unable to reach the two-over-par cutline.

Madelene Sagstrom (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sagstrom recently claimed the T-Mobile Match Play, but was unable to replicate that form at the Chevron Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carding a two-over-par first round 74, the Swede would need to shoot level-par or better to make the cut, but a one-over-par 73 on Friday, that included a final hole bogey, meant Sagstrom missed the cut by one.

Linn Grant (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining her fellow countrywoman in missing the cut is Linn Grant, who fired a level-par 72 on Thursday with a three-over-par round of 75 on Friday.

The Swede began her second round inside the cutline, but two birdies and four bogeys on the front would mean a tense finale on the back nine. In the end, Grant would rue a bogey at the par 4 16th as she missed a third consecutive cut of the year.

Jennifer Kupcho (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Chevron Championship winner also carded rounds of 72 and 75 to miss the weekend in Texas, her second missed cut in the tournament's history.

Level-par through the first round, Kupcho started with five pars in the second, before a triple bogey seven meant she would need to find a birdie to make the cut. In the end, her back nine included three birdies, three pars, two bogeys and a double, as she missed the cut by one.

Celine Boutier (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player to shoot a 72 and 75 was Celine Boutier, with the Frenchwoman one of 10 players to finish their tournaments at three-over-par.

Carding a one-over-par front nine on Friday, the Major winner needed to par in to make the weekend, but back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th meant she missed out by a single stroke.

Charley Hull (+4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull had been one of the favorites to contend at the Chevron Championship, but the Englishwoman struggled with two-over-par rounds on Thursday and Friday.

Starting her first round with two birdies in four holes, Hull closed her day out with a triple bogey for a three-over 75. It didn't get any better on Friday, as the 29-year-old produced a one-over 73 to finish four-over for the tournament.

Lottie Woad (+4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.1 Amateur replicated Hull's tournament with a three-over-par 75 first round and a one-over-par 73 on Friday.

Woad missed out on low amateur honors in the event last year and, for 2025, was one of the seven amateurs to miss out on the cut this time around.

Yani Tseng (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The five-time Major winner created headlines this week when, despite playing right-handed, she opted to putt left-handed following recent struggles.

Winning this event back in 2010, Tseng carded a two-over-par 74 on Thursday but, on Friday, she was unable to better it, as a three-over 75 meant a five-over tournament total.

Jeongeun Lee6 (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Major winner carded a five-over-par first round of 77, with a run of six bogeys in 16 holes meaning Lee6 would need a low round to make the weekend at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Although Lee6 improved her score by four shots on Friday, a mixed bag of three birdies, 11 pars and four bogeys meant the South Korean missed the cut in Texas.

Patty Tavatanakit (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2021 Chevron Championship winner carded back-to-back 75s to finish at six-over-par, well back of the two-over-par cutline.

Missing the weekend last year, Tavatanakit made five birdies, seven bogeys and two double bogeys over 36 holes to comfortably miss the cut at the first Major of 2025.

Yuka Saso (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Tavatanakit, Saso also carded back-to-back 75s, with the two-time Major winner finishing at six-over-par and missing her third consecutive cut at a Major championship.

The Japanese star produced three birdies and six bogeys on Thursday, with Saso needing to go low on Friday to make the cut. However, two birdies, two bogeys and two doubles meant the 23-year-old missed her second cut at the Chevron Championship.

Hannah Green (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Aussie missed her first cut of 2025, with Green firing a one-over 73 on Thursday and a five-over-par 77 on Friday to finish at six-over-par.

Green had been one of the favorites to challenge at The Club at Carlton Woods, following three top 10s in five starts. However, the 28-year-old struggled during her second round, firing five bogeys and no birdies.

Brittany Lincicome (+11)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time Chevron Championship winner, who announced at the end of 2024 that she was winding down her career, carded a 79 and 76 to finish at 11-over-par in Texas.

Lincicome, who won this event in 2009 and 2015, struggled on Thursday, as two birdies, seven pars and nine bogeys led to a seven-over 79. Although the American improved by three on Friday, she would miss the cut comfortably.