12 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Chevron Championship
The first women's Major of 2025 is at its halfway stage and, heading into the weekend, a number of notable players failed to reach the two-over-par cutline
After play was suspended due to darkness on Friday, some players endured a lengthy wait to find out whether they had made the cut at the first women's Major of the season - the Chevron Championship.
Eventually, after the final putt was holed to close out the second round, the top 65 and ties made it through to the weekend, as China's Yan Liu leads at seven-under-par.
The 27-year-old, who made an albatross during her round on Friday, is searching for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour and, with a one shot lead, going into the weekend, she's in a great spot to break her duck.
However, in pursuit of Liu are a number of names, including Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin and Lexi Thompson, among several others.
What's more, after six birdies in her final 12 holes, Nelly Korda battled bravely to make the cut at The Club in Carlton Woods, while a number of players like Jeeno Thitikul, Jin Young Ko and A Lim Kim will need to go low on Moving Day to contend on Sunday.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Although a number of big names made the weekend in Texas, several players failed to make the cut at the Chevron Championship, with Major winners, Solheim Cup stars and former champions unable to reach the two-over-par cutline.
Madelene Sagstrom (+3)
Sagstrom recently claimed the T-Mobile Match Play, but was unable to replicate that form at the Chevron Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Carding a two-over-par first round 74, the Swede would need to shoot level-par or better to make the cut, but a one-over-par 73 on Friday, that included a final hole bogey, meant Sagstrom missed the cut by one.
Linn Grant (+3)
Joining her fellow countrywoman in missing the cut is Linn Grant, who fired a level-par 72 on Thursday with a three-over-par round of 75 on Friday.
The Swede began her second round inside the cutline, but two birdies and four bogeys on the front would mean a tense finale on the back nine. In the end, Grant would rue a bogey at the par 4 16th as she missed a third consecutive cut of the year.
Jennifer Kupcho (+3)
The 2022 Chevron Championship winner also carded rounds of 72 and 75 to miss the weekend in Texas, her second missed cut in the tournament's history.
Level-par through the first round, Kupcho started with five pars in the second, before a triple bogey seven meant she would need to find a birdie to make the cut. In the end, her back nine included three birdies, three pars, two bogeys and a double, as she missed the cut by one.
Celine Boutier (+3)
Another player to shoot a 72 and 75 was Celine Boutier, with the Frenchwoman one of 10 players to finish their tournaments at three-over-par.
Carding a one-over-par front nine on Friday, the Major winner needed to par in to make the weekend, but back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th meant she missed out by a single stroke.
Charley Hull (+4)
Hull had been one of the favorites to contend at the Chevron Championship, but the Englishwoman struggled with two-over-par rounds on Thursday and Friday.
Starting her first round with two birdies in four holes, Hull closed her day out with a triple bogey for a three-over 75. It didn't get any better on Friday, as the 29-year-old produced a one-over 73 to finish four-over for the tournament.
Lottie Woad (+4)
The World No.1 Amateur replicated Hull's tournament with a three-over-par 75 first round and a one-over-par 73 on Friday.
Woad missed out on low amateur honors in the event last year and, for 2025, was one of the seven amateurs to miss out on the cut this time around.
Yani Tseng (+5)
The five-time Major winner created headlines this week when, despite playing right-handed, she opted to putt left-handed following recent struggles.
Winning this event back in 2010, Tseng carded a two-over-par 74 on Thursday but, on Friday, she was unable to better it, as a three-over 75 meant a five-over tournament total.
Jeongeun Lee6 (+6)
The former Major winner carded a five-over-par first round of 77, with a run of six bogeys in 16 holes meaning Lee6 would need a low round to make the weekend at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Although Lee6 improved her score by four shots on Friday, a mixed bag of three birdies, 11 pars and four bogeys meant the South Korean missed the cut in Texas.
Patty Tavatanakit (+6)
The 2021 Chevron Championship winner carded back-to-back 75s to finish at six-over-par, well back of the two-over-par cutline.
Missing the weekend last year, Tavatanakit made five birdies, seven bogeys and two double bogeys over 36 holes to comfortably miss the cut at the first Major of 2025.
Yuka Saso (+6)
Like Tavatanakit, Saso also carded back-to-back 75s, with the two-time Major winner finishing at six-over-par and missing her third consecutive cut at a Major championship.
The Japanese star produced three birdies and six bogeys on Thursday, with Saso needing to go low on Friday to make the cut. However, two birdies, two bogeys and two doubles meant the 23-year-old missed her second cut at the Chevron Championship.
Hannah Green (+6)
The Aussie missed her first cut of 2025, with Green firing a one-over 73 on Thursday and a five-over-par 77 on Friday to finish at six-over-par.
Green had been one of the favorites to challenge at The Club at Carlton Woods, following three top 10s in five starts. However, the 28-year-old struggled during her second round, firing five bogeys and no birdies.
Brittany Lincicome (+11)
The two-time Chevron Championship winner, who announced at the end of 2024 that she was winding down her career, carded a 79 and 76 to finish at 11-over-par in Texas.
Lincicome, who won this event in 2009 and 2015, struggled on Thursday, as two birdies, seven pars and nine bogeys led to a seven-over 79. Although the American improved by three on Friday, she would miss the cut comfortably.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Produces 377 Yard Average Off The Tee At LIV Golf Mexico City
The American had the driver firing during his first round in Mexico City, with DeChambeau producing mammoth drive after mammoth drive at Club de Golf Chapultepec
By Matt Cradock
-
6 Big Pairings Who Missed The Cut At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
A range of pairings are in contention at the Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, where a number of big groups also failed to make it into the weekend
By Matt Cradock
-
What Is The Cut At the Chevron Championship?
The first of five women's Majors of the year, what do players need to do make the cut at the Chevron Championship?
By Paul Higham
-
Yani Tseng Won Five Majors Putting Right-Handed, But Now She's Flipped Sides - Here's Why...
A dominant force in the women's game 15 years ago, Tseng has lost her way since and is now employing a "last resort" putting tactic in order to play well again
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Nelly Korda Looking At Another Putter Switch After Shooting 77 in Chevron Championship
World No.1 Nelly Korda was almost in tears after her first-round 77 at the Chevron Championship, and was looking to instantly make another change of putter as a result
By Paul Higham
-
Chevron Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
A look at when the players are teeing it up in the opening two rounds of the Chevron Championship - the first women's Major of the year
By Mike Hall
-
Charley Hull Social Media Video Reveals Brutal Weather Conditions Ahead Of Chevron Championship
Charley Hull has added a video to her Instagram stories showing strong wind and heavy rain in Texas ahead of the first women's Major of the year
By Mike Hall
-
How To Watch Chevron Championship 2025: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
All the details on how to watch Chevron Championship online and on TV from anywhere, as the first women's Major of 2025 takes place at Carlton Woods this week.
By Roderick Easdale
-
Rose Zhang Ruled Out Of Chevron Championship
The American hasn't featured in a competitive event since withdrawing from the T-Mobile Match Play, with it reported that Zhang will miss the Chevron Championship due to an ongoing neck injury
By Matt Cradock
-
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad Seals Maiden LPGA Tour Title In JM Eagle LA Championship
The Swedish star won by one over fellow rookie Akie Iwai at El Caballero Country Club
By Mike Hall