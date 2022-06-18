US Open Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores and Updates From Moving Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open 2022

Saturday is moving day at the US Open, and we'll be here all day to follow the action as it unfolds.

Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen hold the 36-hole lead at The Country Club in Brookline after 36 holes, with the pair locked at five-under-par. They're out in the final group on this evening at 3.45pm local (8.45pm BST) ahead of Rahm/Buckley at 3.34pm (8.34pm BST) and McIlroy/Wise at 3.23pm (8.23pm BST).

US Open 2022 Leaderboard

-5 Morikawa, Dahmen

-4 Buckley, Rahm, McIlroy, Wise, Hossler

-3 Hardy, Scheffler, Harman, NeSmith, Rodgers

-2 Burns, Fitzpatrick, Hadwin



Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Matt Cradock.

Keep in touch on Twitter @golfmonthly