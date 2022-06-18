US Open Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores and Updates From Moving Day

US Open 2022
Saturday is moving day at the US Open, and we'll be here all day to follow the action as it unfolds.
Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen hold the 36-hole lead at The Country Club in Brookline after 36 holes, with the pair locked at five-under-par. They're out in the final group on this evening at 3.45pm local (8.45pm BST) ahead of Rahm/Buckley at 3.34pm (8.34pm BST) and McIlroy/Wise at 3.23pm (8.23pm BST).
US Open 2022 Leaderboard
- -5 Morikawa, Dahmen
- -4 Buckley, Rahm, McIlroy, Wise, Hossler
- -3 Hardy, Scheffler, Harman, NeSmith, Rodgers
- -2 Burns, Fitzpatrick, Hadwin
Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Matt Cradock.
Good afternoon! Matt Cradock here from a rather wet and windy Oxfordshire to take you through the next three hours of US Open action. The first groups aren't off for a few hours, but there is still a lot going on in what should be an enthralling third round at Brookline.
STILL CAN'T GET OVER THIS FROM YESTERDAY...
The US Open leader pic.twitter.com/Lb2pD95R68June 17, 2022
MCILROY'S VERDICT
MICKELSON'S VERDICT
Lefty missed the cut comfortably at 11-over-par and said he thought he was better prepared.
“I thought I was more prepared than I was," he told Golfweek. "The US Open is the ultimate test. And you don’t really know where your game is until you get tested, and I thought I was a little bit closer than I was.”
US Open Tee Times
Leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen go out in the final group on Saturday at 3.45pm local (8.45pm BST) ahead of Rahm/Buckley at 3.34pm (8.34pm BST) and McIlroy/Wise at 3.23pm (8.23pm BST).
US OPEN DAY THREE
Hello and welcome to our third round coverage of the 122nd US Open at The Country Club, Brookline.
We have a star-studded leaderboard with Morikawa and Dahmen leading at five-under and Rory McIlroy just one stroke back following his impressive 69 yesterday that included a 'good' double bogey at his third hole after three swipes in the rough. Rahm is also four-under as he seeks a successful US Open title defence.
Scheffler is one further back at three-under and there are plenty of other big names in and around the lead. Just eight strokes separate the field with 36 holes remaining so there's set to be some surprises and big jumps up the leaderboard.
Here we go again! Strap yourself in this is going to be fun!