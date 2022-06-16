Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

US Open 2022 Live Stream

After Justin Thomas' victory at the PGA Championship, and Rory McIlroy's pulsating win at the RBC Canadian Open, the world of golf turns to Brookline, Massachusetts this week for the 3rd men's Major of 2022, the US Open.

The field (opens in new tab) has been set and as you would expect the world's best are set to compete. Tiger Woods (opens in new tab) unfortunately will not as his body needs more time to get stronger for Major golf, but we have stars like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler on top form at the moment so it is must see golf. Phil Mickelson is also set to compete after missing his defense of the PGA Championship.

This year, the US Open will be contested at the historic American venue, The Country Club (opens in new tab). Affectionally known as "Brookline" the course played host to the 1913 US Open, famous for Francis Ouimet's win over Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.

In then played host to the 1999 Ryder Cup where USA launched a remarkable comeback on the final day. After trailing 10-6, USA dominated the singles for a 14 1/2 - 13 1/2 victory; the first American triumph since 1993. Of course the event is also famous for Justin Leonard's long-range putt that resulted in a portion of the US team and their wives storming the green.

Gil Hanse came in 2020 to put together a restoration effort, which was last beefed up to prepare for the 1988 U.S. Open. Hanse’s work returns The Country Club to the look and feel of the course Ouimet won on.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming details and times you need to know.

US Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the US Open live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2022 US Open

All times EST

Thursday, June 16: 6.45am-9:30am (Peacock), 9.30am-2pm (USA), 2pm-5pm (NBC), 5pm-7pm (USA), 7pm-8pm (Peacock)

Friday, June 17: 6.45am-9.30am (Peacock), 9.30am-4pm (USA), 4pm-7pm (NBC), 7pm-8pm (Peacock)

Saturday, June 18: 10am-12pm (Peacock), 12pm-8pm (NBC)

Sunday, June 19: 9am-10am (Peacock), 10am-12pm (USA), 12pm-7pm (NBC)

NBC and USA Network will televise a lot of the golf during the week whilst NBC's streaming service Peacock will also televise a lot of the action too.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 US Open

Thursday, June 16: 1pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, June 17: 1pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, June 18: 4pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, June 19: 2pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event, with at least 9 hours of play on each day.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 US Open

Thursday, June 16: 9.30pm-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, June 17: 9.30pm-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, June 18: 11.30pm-10am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, June 19: 10.30pm-10am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Brookline here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

FAQ's

How can I watch the US Open live stream? There are a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the US Open. For those in the US, the coverage is split between NBC and its Peacock platform, as well as the USA Network, whilst the UK coverage will be on Sky Sports. It should also be noted that VPN's are a great way to watch the tournament from anywhere in the world and we have all the details on how to get one in this piece.

For more US Open content check out the Golf Monthly website.