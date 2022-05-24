US Open Field 2022
Take a look at who will be playing the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With the stories of the 2022 Masters and PGA Championship already written, the golfing world turns its attention to the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.
Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the US Open last year after an impressive final round 67 propelled him ahead of overnight leader, Louis Oosthuizen.
Bryson DeChambeau claimed the spoils in 2020 with an emphatic six-shot victory from fellow American, Matt Wolff. In the process, the Scientist joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as only the third person to have won the NCAA Division 1 Championship and the US Amateur, and only the sixth player to win both the US Amateur and US Open.
This year, the US Open will be contested at the historic American venue, The Country Club. Affectionally known as "Brookline" it is perhaps most famed for two reasons - first, it played host to the 1913 US Open where amateur Francis Ouimet defied all odds and defeated the popular dominant duo of Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.
In then played host to the 1999 Ryder Cup where USA launched a remarkable comeback on the final day. After trailing 10-6, USA dominated the singles for a 14 1/2 - 13 1/2 victory; the first American triumph since 1993.
The competition turned sour when a portion of the US team and their wives stormed the green after an emphatic putt from Justin Leonard. The conduct was seen unsporting with numerous European players and fans insistent that Jose Maria Olazabal's line of play was damaged during those celebrations.
There are a number of ways to earn a place in the field for the US Open at Brookline; many of which are yet to be determined. As of right now, 79 players have earned exemption into the field - they are:
2022 US Open Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Scott
- Alex Noren
- Austin Greaser
- Billy Horschel
- Branden Grace
- Brian Harman
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Young
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Daniel Berger
- Dustin Johnson
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Francesco Molinari
- Gary Woodland
- Guido Migliozzi
- Harold Varner III
- Harris English
- Hideki Matsuyama
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jed Morgan
- Jim Furyk
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jon Rahm
- Joohyun Kim
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Rose
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Keita Nakajima
- Kevin Kisner
- Kevin Na
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Laird Shepherd
- Louis Oosthiuzen
- Lucas Herbert
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Max Homa
- Min Woo Lee
- Mito Pereira
- Nicholas Dunlap
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Henley
- Sam Burns
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sebastian Munoz
- Sepp Straka
- Sergio Garcia
- Shane Lowry
- Shaun Norris
- Si Woo Kim
- Stewart Cink
- Stewart Hagestad
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Gooch
- Tiger Woods
- Tom Hoge
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Webb Simpson
- Will Zalatoris
- Xander Schauffele
- Zander Schauffele
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.