US Open Field 2022

With the stories of the 2022 Masters and PGA Championship already written, the golfing world turns its attention to the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.

Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the US Open last year after an impressive final round 67 propelled him ahead of overnight leader, Louis Oosthuizen.

Bryson DeChambeau claimed the spoils in 2020 with an emphatic six-shot victory from fellow American, Matt Wolff. In the process, the Scientist joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as only the third person to have won the NCAA Division 1 Championship and the US Amateur, and only the sixth player to win both the US Amateur and US Open.

This year, the US Open will be contested at the historic American venue, The Country Club. Affectionally known as "Brookline" it is perhaps most famed for two reasons - first, it played host to the 1913 US Open where amateur Francis Ouimet defied all odds and defeated the popular dominant duo of Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.

In then played host to the 1999 Ryder Cup where USA launched a remarkable comeback on the final day. After trailing 10-6, USA dominated the singles for a 14 1/2 - 13 1/2 victory; the first American triumph since 1993.

The competition turned sour when a portion of the US team and their wives stormed the green after an emphatic putt from Justin Leonard. The conduct was seen unsporting with numerous European players and fans insistent that Jose Maria Olazabal's line of play was damaged during those celebrations.

