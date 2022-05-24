How Can I Play Brookline?
The Massachusetts-based host venue for the 2022 US Open is one of the most exclusive in the country
The Country Club in Massachusetts, which is affectionately known as Brookline, is the host venue for the 2022 US Open and one of the most storied courses in the game's history. As well as being one of the oldest clubs in the US, it is one of the five charter clubs that established the United States Golf Association.
The club has a long lineage with the US Open, too. It first hosted the event in 1913 and did so again in 1963 and 1988, when Curtis Strange beat Nick Faldo in a playoff. It was also the scene of a memorable comeback in the 1999 Ryder Cup that saw the US beat Europe, including a famous and controversial monster putt from Justin Leonard. But, arguably, the first US Open held at the course had at least as much drama, when 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet beat firm favourites Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in an 18-hole playoff.
As for the course itself, there are 27 holes over the Main Course and the Primrose Course. In previous Majors, three and a half holes from the latter had replaced three holes in the former back nine, but that is different in 2022, with the Main Course’s fourth hole making way for the par-3 12th, a devilish 131-yard hole whose green is guarded by four bunkers and a brook.
Thanks to Gil Hanse’s redesign, anyone fortunate enough to play the course can expect a parkland effort with natural rock outcroppings and plenty of long holes across its 7,312-yard layout interspersed with demanding shorter holes. Small greens are prevalent, while an extensive tree-removal program ensures the course plays firm and fast.
Meanwhile, the back nine after the 12th features a five-hole stretch that is nothing short of gruelling, with a 513-yard uphill par-4 at the 10th and holes of 478, 490, 625 and 515 yards immediately after. Regardless of configuration, then, this course is guaranteed to challenge even the most experienced player.
Brookline is one of the most private courses in the US, and while it has 1,300 members, joining them is no easy feat. Indeed, even American football superstar Tom Brady faced a two-year wait before finally being accepted in 2017. At the time, the Boston Globe, while reporting on Brady’s acceptance, stated: “TCC applicants typically must be sponsored by two current club members and provide the admissions committee with testimonials from seven other people with whom the applicant has a personal relationship. Applicants also must attend a cocktail reception at the club with members of the admissions committee.”
At least Brady eventually got in. According to former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick in his book, A Reason To Believe, he and his wife had their application rejected after he took office in 2007. Given its exclusivity, it's perhaps not surprising that initiation fees are undisclosed.
How Long Is The Country Club At Brookline?
Following Gil Hanse’s redesign, Brookline features a 7,312-yard layout. For the 2022 US Open it will incorporate the par-3 12th hole that hasn't been used in a US Open since the first time the course hosted the competition, in 1913.
Which Tournaments Has Brookline Held?
Brookline held the US Open in 1913, 1963 and 1988 and hosts it again in 2022. The course also hosted one Ryder Cup in 1999, when the US beat Europe. Brookline has also held several US Amateur Championships, most recently in 2013, when Matt Fitzpatrick beat Oliver Goss.
