US Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The US Open gets underway this week at The Country Club in Brookline, as the world's best prepare to do battle for the third men's Major of the year.

One of the main talking points in the build-up is the ongoing controversy surrounding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, but that will all be put to one side when play begins on Thursday in front of what is sure to be a raucous Boston support.

World No. 2 Jon Rahm is the defending champion, having captured his maiden Major in spectacular fashion last year at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard has struggled for consistency of late and failed to make much of an impact at The Masters and PGA Championship.

He'll be hoping to make amends and will be joined on the first two days by Collin Morikawa and reigning US Amateur champion James Piot.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been drawn in the late-early wave alongside two-time US Open champ Brooks Koepka and Aussie Cam Smith, while last week's winner Rory McIlroy will get his quest for a fifth Major underway in the company of Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele.

Elsewhere, Phil Mickelson, who expressed his sympathy and empathy for the families of 9/11 victims following his decision to join the the LIV Golf Series, is in a group with Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry.

The Country Club last hosted this great championship in 1988 when Curtis Strange prevailed to capture the first of two consecutive US Open wins. It was also the venue for Francis Ouimet's historical 1913 victory as an amateur.

US Open tee times: First round

Thursday (June 16), Hole #1

6.45am EDT/11.45am BST: Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Erik Barnes, Marion, Matt McCarty

6.56am EDT/11.56am BST: Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (a)

7.07am EDT/12.07pm BST: Troy Merritt, William Mouw (a), Andrew Putnam

7.18am EDT/12.18pm BST: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

7.29am EDT/12.29pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

7.40am EDT/12.40pm BST: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

7.51am EDT/12.51pm BST: Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén

8.02am EDT/1.02pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

8.13am EDT/1.13pm BST: Adam Schenk, (a) Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray

8.24am EDT/1.24pm BST: Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

8.35am EDT/1.35pm BST: Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

8.46am EDT/1.46pm BST: Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

8.57am EDT/1.57pm BST: (a) Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

12.41pm EDT/5.41pm BST: Thorbjørn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

12.52pm EDT/5.52pm BST: Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

1.03pm EDT/6.03pm BST: Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

1.14pm EDT/6.14pm BST: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

1.25pm EDT/6.25pm BST: Joohyung Kim, Séamus Power, Min Woo Lee

1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

1.47pm EDT/6.47pm BST: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

1.58pm EDT/6.58pm BST: Danny Lee, (a) Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor

2.09pm EDT/7.09pm BST: Jim Furyk, (a) Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

2.31pm EDT/7.31pm BST: Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

2.42pm EDT/7.42pm BST: Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, (a) Charles Reiter

Thursday (June 16), Hole #10

6.45am EDT/11.45am BST: Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

6.56am EDT/11.56am BST: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, (a) Sam Bennett

7.07am EDT/12.07pm BST: Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

7.18am EDT/12.18pm BST: David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

7.29am EDT/12.19pm BST: Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

7.40am EDT/12.40pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

7.51am EDT/12.51pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

8.02am EDT/1.02pm BST: Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

8.13am EDT/1.13pm BST: Francesco Molinari, (a) Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink

8.24am EDT/1.24pm BST: Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

8.35am EDT/1.35pm BST: Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

8.46am EDT/1.46pm BST: Chris Gotterup, (a) Fred Biondi, Harry Hall

8.57am EDT/1.57pm BST: Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

12.41pm EDT/5.41pm BST: (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul

12.52pm EDT/5.52pm BST: Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

1.03pm EDT/6.03pm BST: Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

1.14pm EDT/6.14pm BST: Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

1.25pm EDT/6.25pm BST: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Luke List, (a) Austin Greaser, Corey Conners

1.47pm EDT/6.47pm BST: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

1.58pm EDT/6.58pm BST: K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

2.09pm EDT/7.09pm BST: Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Sam Stevens, (a) Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore

2.31pm EDT/7.31pm BST: Daijiro Izumida, (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian

2.42pm EDT/7.42pm BST: Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

US Open tee times: Second round

Friday (June 17), Hole #1

6.45am EDT/11.45am BST: Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

6.56am EDT/11.56am BST: (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul. M.J. Daffue

7.07sm EDT/12.07pm BST: Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

7.18am EDT/12.18pm BST: Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton

7.29am EDT/12.29pm BST: Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

7.40am EDT/12.40pm BST: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

7.51am EDT/12.51pm BST: Luke List, (a) Austin Greaser, Corey Conners

8.02am EDT/1.02pm BST: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

8,13am EDT/1.13pm BST: K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed

8.24am EDT/1.24pm BST: Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert

8.35am EDT/1.35pm BST: Sam Stevens, (a) Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore

8.46am EDT/1.46pm BST: Daijiro Izumida, (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian

8.57am EDT/1.57pm BST: Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley

12.41pm EDT/5.41pm BST: Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, (a) Sam Bennett

12.52pm EDT/5.52pm BST: Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling

1.03pm EDT/6.03pm BST: David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim

1.14pm EDT/6.14pm BST: Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

1.25pm EDT/5.25pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1.47pm EDT/6.47pm BST: Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

1.58pm EDT/6.58pm BST: Francesco Molinari, (a) Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink

2.09pm EDT/7.09pm BST: Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma

2.31pm EDT/7.31pm BST: Chris Gotterup, (a) Fred Biondi, Harry Hall

2.42pm EDT/7.42pm BST: Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

Friday (June 17), Hole #10

6.45am EDT/11.45am BST: Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Andrew Novak

6.56am EDT/11.56am BST: Thorbjørn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy

7.07am EDT/12.07pm BST: Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris

7.18am EDT/12.18pm BST: Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen

7.29am EDT/12.29pm BST: Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

7.40am EDT/12.40pm BST: Joohyung Kim, Séamus Power, Min Woo Lee

7.51am EDT/12.51pm BST: Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson

8.02am EDT/1.02pm BST: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

8.13am EDT/1.13pm BST: Danny Lee, (a) Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor

8.24am EDT/1.24pm BST: Jim Furyk, (a) Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin

8.35am EDT/1.35pm BST: Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox

8.46am EDT/1.46pm BST: Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott

8.57am EDT/1.57pm BST: Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, (a) Charles Reiter

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Erik Barnes, Marion, Matt McCarty

12.41pm EDT/5.41pm BST: Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, Travis Vick (a)

12.52pm EDT/5.52pm BST: Troy Merritt, William Mouw (a), Andrew Putnam

1.03pm EDT/6.03pm BST: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1.14pm EDT/6.14pm BST: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1.25pm EDT/6.25pm BST: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1.36pm EDT/6.36pm BST: Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén

1.47pm EDT/6.47pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1.58pm EDT/6.58pm BST: Adam Schenk, (a) Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray

2.09pm EDT/7.09pm BST: Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira

2.31pm EDT/7.31pm BST: Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan

2.42pm EDT/7.42pm BST: (a) Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman