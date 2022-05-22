PGA Championship Live, Leaderboard, Latest Score, Updates: Pereira Going For History

PGA Championship 2022

There have been plenty of surprises at the PGA Championship 2022 so far, we have an unexpected leader in the form of Chilean Mito Pereira - who is three shots clear of the Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Conditions were very tricky yesterday and some of the main contenders, including Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas slipped down the leaderboard, and know they must go very low and hope for slip ups from the current leaders if they are going to have any chance.

There was the disappointment of Tiger Woods having to withdraw from the event after shooting a 79 on Saturday, he has been limping throughout the week and he has decided to give his body a rest on Sunday rather than risking more injury.

So who will take home the victory? Keep up to date with all the latest action with our live blog below.

PGA Championship Leaderboard