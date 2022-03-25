Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

12 Things You Didn't Know About Stewart Hagestad

A player that you may have seen in Walker Cups and competing as an amateur at the Masters or US Open, not a lot is known about Stewart Hagestad at the moment despite his success. We look to rectify that somewhat here with these 12 facts.

1. His full name is John Stewart Hagestad III.

2. He was born on April 10, 1991.

3. He is six foot five inches in height.

4. Hagestad played his college golf for the USC Trojans.

5. Hagestad won the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, earning a spot at the 2017 Masters Tournament. He became the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champion qualifier to make the cut at the Masters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He has played in the Walker Cup three times (2017, 2019, 2021) and been on the winning team in each event.

7. Before winning his first U.S. Mid-Amateur, he was working at a private equity firm in New York City and was training on an indoor simulator.

8. Hagestad teamed up with Emilia Migliaccio, Brandon Wu, and Rose Zhang to win the mixed team gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

9. He has two brothers, George and Richard, and one sister, Leigh. Richard played football at the University of Southern California whilst George played on the water polo team at Stanford University.

10. Hagestad claimed a second U.S. Mid-Amateur title in 2021.

11. His father, John Hagestad, said he took Stewart golfing for the first time when he was about 4 years old.

12. Hagestad prepped at the International Junior Golf Academy in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.