12 Things You Didn't Know About Stewart Hagestad
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
12 Things You Didn't Know About Stewart Hagestad
A player that you may have seen in Walker Cups and competing as an amateur at the Masters or US Open, not a lot is known about Stewart Hagestad at the moment despite his success. We look to rectify that somewhat here with these 12 facts.
1. His full name is John Stewart Hagestad III.
2. He was born on April 10, 1991.
3. He is six foot five inches in height.
4. Hagestad played his college golf for the USC Trojans.
5. Hagestad won the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur at Stonewall, in Elverson, Pennsylvania, earning a spot at the 2017 Masters Tournament. He became the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champion qualifier to make the cut at the Masters.
6. He has played in the Walker Cup three times (2017, 2019, 2021) and been on the winning team in each event.
7. Before winning his first U.S. Mid-Amateur, he was working at a private equity firm in New York City and was training on an indoor simulator.
8. Hagestad teamed up with Emilia Migliaccio, Brandon Wu, and Rose Zhang to win the mixed team gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.
9. He has two brothers, George and Richard, and one sister, Leigh. Richard played football at the University of Southern California whilst George played on the water polo team at Stanford University.
10. Hagestad claimed a second U.S. Mid-Amateur title in 2021.
11. His father, John Hagestad, said he took Stewart golfing for the first time when he was about 4 years old.
12. Hagestad prepped at the International Junior Golf Academy in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Dr Alister MacKenzie: A Profile Of Augusta's Designer
Yorkshire-born MacKenzie designed many great courses around the world including Augusta National
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Can Billy Horschel Match This Insane Tiger Woods WGC Match Play Record?
The American is more than halfway to eclipsing one of Tiger's ridiculous career records
By Andrew Wright • Published