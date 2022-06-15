US Open Purse And Prize Money 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This year’s US Open promises to be a special occasion, as always, with the tournament returning to The Country Club, which is hosting the Major for the first time since 1988. It’s also the scene of one of the most famous US Opens when, in 1913, amateur Francis Ouimet shook the golf world by winning the tournament.

Video: Perks Of Winning The US Open

Another element to add to the sense of occasion is the huge prize money on offer, which is significantly higher than last year. Speaking to the press ahead of the tournament, USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed that this year’s purse is an extraordinary $17.5 million, with the winner earning $3.15 million. By comparison, in 2021, the purse was $12.5 million, with victor John Rahm collecting $2.25m. Whan explained the justification for the huge purse by drawing attention to the arduous task many in the field took on to make it this far.

"To think about now, 9,300 people trying to get into this event. They came from every one of our 50 states and 80 countries. When they got together back then, they played four loops on a nine-hole course at Newport. Thirty-six holes for the Open with the winner walking away with $150. They played for a purse of $335. We really believe that you made the cut if you're here. I've said this to the women a couple weeks ago at Pine Needles [for the US Women's Open], you make the cut to get into this. This is the hardest event in the world to get in, so if you are here, you ought to feel pretty special."

The $17.5 million figure represents the highest for any Major in history. In fact, it’ll be the first Major to surpass the $15m mark. Both purses for last month’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills and April's Masters at Augusta National reached exactly that figure.

The huge increase in this year’s US Open purse is at least partly attributable to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which still dwarfs the amount on offer this week in each of its regular events, with $25 million. The increase continues a trend that saw this year’s US Women’s Open purse almost double to $10 million. Meanwhile, the Chevron Championship purse swelled from $3.1 million to $5 million. However, The Players Championship still offers the largest purse on the PGA Tour - $20 million.

Whoever claims the first prize this week will certainly need to be at their best. Rory McIlroy described The Country Club as “Bethpage Black with Pebble Beach’s greens.” Given they are regarded as two of the toughest courses in the world, the recently redesigned Gil Hanse effort will certainly prove challenging for the 156 players in this year's US Open field.