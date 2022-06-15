US Open Purse And Prize Money 2022

This year’s US Open will see players compete for a record purse in a Major

Jon Rahm celebrates winning the 2021 US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

This year’s US Open promises to be a special occasion, as always, with the tournament returning to The Country Club, which is hosting the Major for the first time since 1988. It’s also the scene of one of the most famous US Opens when, in 1913, amateur Francis Ouimet shook the golf world by winning the tournament.

Video: Perks Of Winning The US Open

Another element to add to the sense of occasion is the huge prize money on offer, which is significantly higher than last year. Speaking to the press ahead of the tournament, USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed that this year’s purse is an extraordinary $17.5 million, with the winner earning $3.15 million. By comparison, in 2021, the purse was $12.5 million, with victor John Rahm collecting $2.25m. Whan explained the justification for the huge purse by drawing attention to the arduous task many in the field took on to make it this far.

"To think about now, 9,300 people trying to get into this event. They came from every one of our 50 states and 80 countries. When they got together back then, they played four loops on a nine-hole course at Newport. Thirty-six holes for the Open with the winner walking away with $150. They played for a purse of $335. We really believe that you made the cut if you're here. I've said this to the women a couple weeks ago at Pine Needles [for the US Women's Open], you make the cut to get into this. This is the hardest event in the world to get in, so if you are here, you ought to feel pretty special."

The $17.5 million figure represents the highest for any Major in history. In fact, it’ll be the first Major to surpass the $15m mark. Both purses for last month’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills and April's Masters at Augusta National reached exactly that figure.

The huge increase in this year’s US Open purse is at least partly attributable to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which still dwarfs the amount on offer this week in each of its regular events, with $25 million. The increase continues a trend that saw this year’s US Women’s Open purse almost double to $10 million. Meanwhile, the Chevron Championship purse swelled from $3.1 million to $5 million. However, The Players Championship still offers the largest purse on the PGA Tour - $20 million.

Whoever claims the first prize this week will certainly need to be at their best. Rory McIlroy described The Country Club as “Bethpage Black with Pebble Beach’s greens.” Given they are regarded as two of the toughest courses in the world, the recently redesigned Gil Hanse effort will certainly prove challenging for the 156 players in this year's US Open field.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.