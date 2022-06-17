US Open Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores and Updates As Leader Hadwin Out Early

US Open 2022
The first day of the US Open has really set up the tournament, with Adam Hadwin a shot clear on 4-under-par. But with a host of big names lurking just behind him. Including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm to mention just a few.
Keep up to date with all the latest from Brookline, with leader Hadwin one of the players who will be out on course this morning.
US Open 2022 Leaderboard
- -4 Hadwin
- -3 Lingmerth, Tarren, McIlroy, Dahmen, Daffue
- -2 NeSmith, Buckley, Harman, Wise, Johnson, Fitzpatrick, Rose
Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Dan Parker
Welcome back to another brutal day of golf - the course is likely to play harder today and scoring should be even tougher.