US Open Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores and Updates As Leader Hadwin Out Early

The first day at Brookline showed how tough conditions were going to be - Adam Hadwin leads and is out early

US Open Trophy at Brookline Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open 2022

The first day of the US Open has really set up the tournament, with Adam Hadwin a shot clear on 4-under-par. But with a host of big names lurking just behind him. Including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm to mention just a few.

Keep up to date with all the latest from Brookline, with leader Hadwin one of the players who will be out on course this morning.

US Open 2022 Leaderboard

  • -4 Hadwin
  • -3 Lingmerth, Tarren, McIlroy, Dahmen, Daffue
  • -2 NeSmith, Buckley, Harman, Wise, Johnson, Fitzpatrick, Rose

Updates will come from Sam TremlettElliott HeathTom ClarkeAndrew Wright and Dan Parker .

Welcome back to another brutal day of golf - the course is likely to play harder today and scoring should be even tougher.

