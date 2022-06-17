US Open Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores and Updates As Leader Hadwin Out Early

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open 2022

The first day of the US Open has really set up the tournament, with Adam Hadwin a shot clear on 4-under-par. But with a host of big names lurking just behind him. Including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm to mention just a few.

Keep up to date with all the latest from Brookline, with leader Hadwin one of the players who will be out on course this morning.

US Open 2022 Leaderboard

-4 Hadwin

-3 Lingmerth, Tarren, McIlroy, Dahmen, Daffue

-2 NeSmith, Buckley, Harman, Wise, Johnson, Fitzpatrick, Rose

Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Elliott Heath, Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Dan Parker .

