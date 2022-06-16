US Open Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Live Updates From Brookline Country Club

Refresh

NEAR EAGLE FOR HENLEY Russell Henley nearly just holed his second shot on the par-4 12th hole. A kick in birdie will do though and he is the first player to get to two-under at the 2022 US Open. Also I just watched Morikawa, Rahm and Xander play truly sublime wedge shots that I can only dream of playing.

SAME OLD MAJOR START FOR CANTLAY For someone who is so good a lot of the time, Patrick Cantlay's Major record is pedestrian to say the least. He had two shocking rounds at the PGA in May and has now bogeyed two of the first three at Brookline. Not good. Spieth looks like he is bogeying the 4th as well so he is +3 after four holes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GREAT UP AND DOWN FROM MORIKAWA Facing seemingly an impossible bunker shot, the two time Major winner plays a sublime flop to a few feet. He then rams the putt home which is a good sign given how much the short game will be relied upon this week. Morikawa stays at one-under and tied for the lead.

EVERY HOLE AT BROOKLINE Once again Golf Digest knocked it out of the park with an awesome 'every hole at' video a couple of weeks ago. If you want to see what every hole looks like, I recommend watching the video below... Another bogey for Spieth and he is now two-over. Not a good start.

BOGEYS FOR BIG GUYS As soon as I say Rahm has started solidly he bogeys his next hole. I really do possess the commentators curse, or bloggers curse I should say. Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Will Zalatoris are all at one-over as well.

HOW ON EARTH DID THIS NOT GO IN? Matt McCarty just got very unlucky with his chip on the 5th hole, ramming into the flag dead-centre and then not dropping in. Or maybe he was lucky it didn't go rocketing by the hole? How?! pic.twitter.com/MAXrcTPyueJune 16, 2022 See more

COURSE INSIGHT FROM SMYLIE I am sure a lot of you remember the 1999 Ryder Cup from a golf course perspective... no me neither. Well Smylie Kaufman has tweeted some insight into what the top players will be facing over the next four days. Takeways from course- slope on greens severe on some and very flat on others- rough around green is way worse than fway rough- important tee balls 10,12,13,14,18. Miss the fway on those holes and it will be hard to get it on the green - holes 5,7,8,11,14,17 are the 🐦 holesJune 16, 2022 See more

ANCER WITHDRAWS For those of you who missed it, Abraham Ancer has had to withdraw from the tournament citing illness. He will be replaced by American Patton Kizzire.

HARRY DIAMOND BACK ON BAG FOR RORY A bit of news we noticed the last couple of days was the arrival of Harry Diamond back onto the bag of Rory (opens in new tab). Diamond was absent last week at the RBC Canadian Open as he and his wife welcomed the arrival of their second child. Diamond watched on as McIlroy teamed up with another childhood friend, Niall O'Connor. It proved successful as McIlroy claimed his 21st PGA Tour title following a final round 62; two shots clear of Tony Finau. He will be hoping for that form to continue but his birdie putt on 11 comes up short and wide. Hideki birdies though and moves to one-under.

BOLDNESS FROM RORY! The first thing I see is Rory McIlroy's Nike shirt. Now I love a floral print as much as the next guy, but I think this is a touch too far. I do still prefer it to Hideki's though.. Rory is paired with Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele by the way, and all three par the 1st. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HELLO EVERYONE Good morning, good evening wherever you are staying up to date with the US Open today. It does not feel long ago since I was in action at the PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas. It is US Open time now and I am very excited indeed with top players like JT and Rory playing well, some drama with LIV Golf players competing, and a golf course that could be very spicy indeed! Let's GO!

The early starters are on the course, and Amateur Travis Vick along with two-time Collin Morikawa are both one-under-par. Of the 30 players on course there are two players under par and 18 over par... reckon that pattern might continue!