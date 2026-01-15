Byeong Hun An Joins LIV Golf And Replaces Kevin Na As Captain Of Rebranded Korean GC

Former PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An has signed for LIV Golf and been named captain of the rebranded Korean Golf Club, it has been confirmed.

A report from South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper earlier this week suggested that Kevin Na's time with LIV had come to an end and that An was to replace him, and that news was confirmed late on Wednesday.

Formerly known as Iron Heads GC, Korean GC's line-up has seen three new faces from last year with Na, Yubin Jang and Jinichiro Kozuma being dropped in favor of An, Minkyu Kim and Young-han Song. Danny Lee retains his place on the four-man roster.

After signing, An - who became the US Amateur's youngest ever winner when he claimed the title as a 17-year-old in 2009 - said: "Joining LIV Golf is a defining move for my future.

“LIV Golf is becoming a leading force in the game and a truly global golf league with a clear vision for the future; I see a great opportunity to grow my career as captain of Korean Golf Club: To compete at the highest level, embrace a dynamic team environment, and help shape this new era of the sport.”

In a statement released via his own social media channels, An explained more about his decision to leave the PGA Tour, where he had never won but was runner-up five times.

An said: "Over the past decade on the PGA Tour, I have been able to fulfil the dreams I’ve held since childhood. I am truly grateful for every moment I’ve spent on the field and for all the incredible support I’ve received along the way.

"However, following the conclusion of the 2025 season, I felt it was time for a new chapter and a fresh challenge in my life. As such, I have decided to continue my professional career with LIV Golf, taking on the role of Captain for Korean Golf Club.

"I have always been passionate about supporting junior golfers and the next generation of players. While this is just the beginning, I want to help these athletes realize their dreams on the world stage. Leading the Korean Golf Club is the perfect opportunity to achieve that goal.

"I am incredibly excited about this new role and the journey ahead. I kindly ask for your continued support and interest as I take on this new challenge."

The signing of two-time DP World Tour winner An continues a busy transfer window for LIV Golf.

Despite the loss of five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka, LIV has added the likes of Victor Perez, Laurie Canter and Thomas Detry to its ranks while also rebranding a number of its teams.

In addition, Ripper GC signed Elvis Smylie this week to complete the all-Australian team's 2026 line-up, with Anthony Kim one of five Wild Cards in the league following his success at the recent LIV Golf Promotions event.

LIV's 2026 campaign, which is also reportedly set to see a minor rise in prize money, is slated to begin on February 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.