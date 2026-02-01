Phil Mickelson Withdraws From First Two LIV Golf Events Of 2026

Phil Mickelson has ruled himself out of the first two LIV Golf events this season.

The legendary left-hander was due to start the 2026 LIV Golf campaign with his HyFlyers team in Riyadh on February 4 but revealed to fans via social media that he will not be in attendance.

It will mark the second year in a row that Mickelson has not played Adelaide, with injury ruling the 57-time pro winner out last time.

Mickelson shared in a post on his social channels that he and his wife need to remain at home in the USA due to a "family health matter."

The 55-year-old went on to say that he is looking forward to returning later in the season, but no earlier than LIV Golf Hong Kong in March. It was in Hong Kong where Mickelson scored his best-ever LIV result last year, finishing third.

LIV's opening pair of tournaments are in Riyadh (February 4-7) and then Adelaide the following week, with the two events' proximity a factor in missing multiple starts.

Mickelson's statement read: "I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV events as Amy (Mickelson's wife) and I need to be present for a family health matter. I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Mickelson said that LIV reserve Ollie Schniederjans will step in to take his place in Saudi Arabia and he will "root on HyFlyers GC from afar."

HyFlyers GC's opening roster will be made up of new signing Michael La Sasso and the retained pair of Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale, plus stand-in Schniederjans. It has not been confirmed whether Schniederjans will remain with the team for LIV Golf Adelaide.

Ollie Schniederjans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schniederjans has only played four LIV Golf events previously but is yet to score a point in the team golf league, with a best result of T30th when he replaced the six-time Major winner in Riyadh 12 months ago.

Mickelson could return as early as LIV Golf Hong Kong on March 5 to belatedly begin his fifth campaign with the PIF-backed circuit and bring some much-needed star power to the league after the departures of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

Koepka left directly for the PGA Tour around the turn of the year while Reed announced earlier this week that he would compete on the DP World Tour before going on to play Stateside once more later this year.