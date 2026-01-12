How Much Money Can LIV Golf Promotions Winners Expect To Earn In 2026?

For Richard T. Lee, Anthony Kim and Bjorn Hellgren, 2026 just became a whole lot better after each secured a Wild Card spot in the LIV Golf League.

At the end of four gruelling and intense days in Florida, Canadian Lee claimed top spot at the recent LIV Golf Promotions tournament to take the biggest step in his career while it was a similar story for Sweden's Hellgren, too.

Meanwhile, Kim continued the promising form he had exhibited near the end of 2025 to rightfully claim his LIV place back at the first time of asking.

The one-off prize money payout for the three deserved Promotions winners ranged from $100,000 to $200,000 last week alone, but now that they've earned full-time spots on the PIF-backed circuit, they are on track to pick up a hell of a lot more over the coming months.

Although the team prize money has been increased for 2026, the individual pots will remain at $20 million per event with $4 million for the winner.

Last season, the runner-up claimed over $2 million last year while third scooped $1.5 million and even fourth banked a seven-figure sum.

But, with an increase to 57 players per field instead of 54, the amount of prize money each player could receive may well be slightly altered this term.

Either way, should the bottom three positions remain at $50,000 each moving forward, then the minimum amount of money each of the three LIV Golf Promotions winners would earn this year would be $650,000.

However, that would depend on them finishing either last or near last every single week. Should that happen, they would almost certainly not be around the following season and their opportunity to cash in guaranteed checks every week would end after only a matter of months.

Kim will know better than most, too, that even a poor campaign which ends in relegation can still earn you in excess of $1 million. That's what happened to the American during 2025, and he'll be desperate to avoid back-to-back relegations now.

But if the in-form trio were to manage a couple of more encouraging displays throughout the 13-event schedule, then they would greatly increase their individual earning power and would have a better chance of doubling up next year.

Should they enjoy even an average season in 2026 and end up in the midfield of LIV Golf's ranking table, the financial rewards will have been quite impressive. Since the team golf league arrived on the scene in 2022, the average earnings of a LIV player has been just under $4 million.

Then, a dream season which ends in a challenge to Jon Rahm's individual championship prize would likely see any of the Promotions trio having earned roughly $30 million.

Joaquin Niemann won five individual titles last term but still lost out to Rahm for the $18 million overall championship, despite the Spaniard having failed to stand in the winner's circle at all.

While that is quite unlikely, the three players who have jumped up through LIV Golf Promotions will be aiming as high as possible knowing that the minimum they are likely to earn this season is upwards of $650,000.