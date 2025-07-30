LIV Golf Schedule 2026: Here’s What We Know So Far After League Confirms ‘Most Global’ Year Yet
As the PIF-backed circuit continues to drip feed its schedule for 2026, here is what has been locked in so far and what is reported to be in the plan for next year
The 2025 LIV Golf League campaign is approaching its conclusion, and attention is already turning to where the PIF-backed circuit might head next year.
LIV has taken in nine different countries this term with four international stops to kick off its season, starting with Saudi Arabia before travelling to Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. Trump National Doral became the first US host in early April.
As the details begin to filter out for 2026, it seems as though the 54-hole league is making an extra effort to expand its global footprint after announcing a new tournament in South Africa alongside confirmed returns for LIV Golf Adelaide, Mexico City and UK.
The South African tournament - which is set to take place in Steyn City, Johannesburg between March 20-22 - marks LIV's first adventure to that part of the world and means it will take place on five of the world's six most-populated continents, with only South America left out at this stage.
In a limited schedule on the tour's website, LIV has labelled its 2026 plans as "our most global schedule yet" and called the unconfirmed list of events "our boldest lineup yet" while promising multiple new venues and cities.
And per Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter, the other fresh host on LIV's upcoming roster is Bayou Oaks Golf Club at New Orleans City Park. Expected to be one of five US stops in the 14-tournament schedule, LIV Golf New Orleans will reportedly take place one week after the US Open next June (26-28).
Three of the other four US sites are supposed to arrive right towards the back end of the season - with Chicago, Indianapolis and Michigan capping off the campaign in August.
Per Carpenter, there is no room for Miami during 2026, nor Dallas. However, LIV has moved around the States quite regularly since its inception, playing one-off tournaments in Nashville, Boston and Houston.
To kick off the season, LIV is reportedly heading to six international locations first before touching down in the USA at LIV Golf DC/Virginia in early May.
According to Carpenter, who stated that SBJ has "viewed a 2026 schedule" which was "likely the final product" - although not officially finalized - LIV Golf DC/Virginia is set to occur days prior to the PGA Championship, which is May 14-17. That could be the only LIV event which directly precedes a Major unless other dates are switched.
LIV's reported plan is to play in Mexico City a week after The Masters, in New Orleans days after the US Open and in the UK immediately following The Open Championship.
The PIF-backed circuit says it will announce more of its 2026 venues "in the coming days."
CONFIRMED LIV GOLF LEAGUE SCHEDULE 2026
Event
Host Course
Date
Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club
February 13-15
South Africa
Steyn City Golf Club
March 20-22
Mexico City
Club De Golf Chapultepec
April 17-19
United Kingdom
JCB Golf & Country Club
July 24-26
