NCAA Division 1 Champion Forfeits Masters Spot To Join LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has signed NCAA Division 1 men's champion Michael La Sasso to his HyFlyers LIV Golf team.

The former University of Mississippi golfer will turn professional and make his debut in Riyadh next month for Mickelson's quartet, replacing the relegated Andy Ogletree.

La Sasso won the NCAA Division 1 championship by two strokes from Texas A&M's Phichaksn Maichon last year at Omni La Costa in California. He also achieved First Team All-American honors and set the lowest single-season scoring average in Ole Miss history (69.48).

His NCAA Division 1 title win earned him a spot at the 2026 Masters, but he has now forfeited that after turning professional.

He also made his Walker Cup debut for Team USA in the fall at Cypress Point, where he won one point from three matches as the US retained the trophy.

"I’m incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career,” said LaSasso.

“It’s a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don’t take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My focus is on learning, continuing to improve, and doing everything I can to help our team succeed.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that’s evident every time he tees it up,” said Mickelson.

“He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC.

"We’re excited to support his development, accelerate his learning curve, and help him achieve his goals—while he, in turn, makes our team even stronger.”

La Sasso will join his teammates Mickelson, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele on a HyFlyers side that finished 5th in the LIV Golf League last year.

He is the latest college star to join LIV Golf following Josele Ballester in June, Caleb Surratt in 2024 and David Puig in 2022.