Kai Trump Lands Broadcasting Role For Golf Channel Games

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump will make a forray into golf broadcasting at the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games.

Golf Channel have announced the full broadcasting team that will cover the new event - where Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will lead two teams competing in a series of challenges.

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter will stage the event on December 17, but that's not the only Trump involvement as Kai will be appearing as part of the broadcast team.

According to a press release, Trump will be a "special contributor" and will be "participating in challenge tutorials with [Johnson] Wagner as well as the trophy ceremony."

Anna Jackson will be the main anchor in the studio, Steve Sands will lead play-by-play duties alongside Keith Mitchell, while Smylie Kaufman, Brad Faxon, and Johnson Wagner will be out on the course.

Two teams of four will compete in a series of golfing challenges, with McIlroy and Scheffler naming their teams in November.

Scheffler will have US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley in his four-man team, alongisde Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.

McIlroy has Europe's victorious Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald in his team, with his close friend Shane Lowry and China's Haotong Li completing the line-up.

As well as the unique format with different golfing challenges, the addition of Trump to the broadcast team will add an extra level of interest in the event.

The 18-year-old, who is set to join the University of Miami, is a growing name in the game of golf, with an increasing online presence that saw her recently given an exemption into The Annika on the LPGA Tour.

Trump shot 83-75 to miss the cut at The Annika, but showed some promise on the course and brought plenty of attention to the tournament thanks to her online following.

Obviously, being the US President's granddaughter helps, and with her mother in a relationship with Tiger Woods she's also had golfing advice from the 15-time Major champion.

But this new role appearing alongside the popular Wagner will give Trump a chance to show her personality and grasp of the game.

Golf Channel Games Format

