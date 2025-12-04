Kai Trump Lands Broadcasting Role For Golf Channel Games
US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump will make a forray into golf broadcasting at the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games.
Golf Channel have announced the full broadcasting team that will cover the new event - where Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will lead two teams competing in a series of challenges.
Trump National Golf Club Jupiter will stage the event on December 17, but that's not the only Trump involvement as Kai will be appearing as part of the broadcast team.
According to a press release, Trump will be a "special contributor" and will be "participating in challenge tutorials with [Johnson] Wagner as well as the trophy ceremony."
Anna Jackson will be the main anchor in the studio, Steve Sands will lead play-by-play duties alongside Keith Mitchell, while Smylie Kaufman, Brad Faxon, and Johnson Wagner will be out on the course.
Two teams of four will compete in a series of golfing challenges, with McIlroy and Scheffler naming their teams in November.
Scheffler will have US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley in his four-man team, alongisde Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.
McIlroy has Europe's victorious Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald in his team, with his close friend Shane Lowry and China's Haotong Li completing the line-up.
As well as the unique format with different golfing challenges, the addition of Trump to the broadcast team will add an extra level of interest in the event.
The 18-year-old, who is set to join the University of Miami, is a growing name in the game of golf, with an increasing online presence that saw her recently given an exemption into The Annika on the LPGA Tour.
Trump shot 83-75 to miss the cut at The Annika, but showed some promise on the course and brought plenty of attention to the tournament thanks to her online following.
Obviously, being the US President's granddaughter helps, and with her mother in a relationship with Tiger Woods she's also had golfing advice from the 15-time Major champion.
But this new role appearing alongside the popular Wagner will give Trump a chance to show her personality and grasp of the game.
Golf Channel Games Format
- Timed drive, chip and putt: Solo competition where players try and drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin, and hole a certain number of feet of putts.
- 14-club challenge: Closest-to-the-pin competition involving one player from each team, where players take turns selecting a club from a single bag (including driver and putter). Once a club is used, it’s out of play. All eight players will participate in four total matchups, which will take place from a designated spot in the fairway.
- Timed shootout: Four-player alternate shot on three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. Lowest score in the shortest amount of time wins.
- Captain’s challenge: McIlroy and Scheffler will hit shots from pre-determined locations, including a 100-yard wedge shot, 50-yard pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 50-foot putt and a 10-foot putt. The player with the lowest total proximity to the hole wins.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
