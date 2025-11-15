Despite Improving Her Second Round Score By 8 Shots, Kai Trump Among Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Annika
The granddaughter of the President did fire a respectable five-over-par 75 on Friday, but the 18-year-old would miss the cut in her LPGA Tour debut
After a 13-over-par round on Thursday, Kai Trump drastically improved her score on Friday at The Annika driven by Gainbridge, bettering her first day by eight strokes.
Making four birdies, eight pars, four bogeys and two doubles during her second round, her 18-over-par tournament total meant the granddaughter of US President, Donald Trump, finished dead last in her LPGA Tour debut.
Prior to the event start, Trump revealed that she had not just received advice from her grandfather, but also 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who is dating Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump.
Admitting the nerves got the better of her on Thursday, Kai went on to state on Friday that: "When I went out there today I felt very calm and peaceful to be honest with you. That's why I played better.
"I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament, so I think if you prepare right the nerves can -- I mean, they're always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So I would just say that."
Trump was one of the notable names to miss the weekend at Pelican Golf Club, as players battled it out to improve their position in the Race to CME Globe standings.
The Annika is the final tournament of the LPGA Tour's regulation season before the Tour Championship next week, and the big names who missed the one-over-par cut, included Major winners and Solheim Cup stars.
Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The Annika
Among those who missed the cut by one stroke were Akie Iwai, Megan Khang and Major winner Ayaka Furue, who all finished two-over-par.
Lottie Woad, who recently moved inside the world's top 10, could only finish three-over, while Gemma Dryburgh and Yuka Saso, who needed big weeks, were unable to make the weekend, meaning they won't feature in next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
US Women's Open champion, Maja Stark, as well as Lexi Thompson, both finished five-over-par, while Solheim Cup player Emily Kristine Pedersen was one back at six-over.
Lilia Vu, who claimed two Majors in 2023, is another big name to miss the cut, as the American produced rounds of 74 and 75 to comfortably miss the weekend.
Like Dryburgh and Saso, Vu needed a strong week to be in next week's Tour Championship. The American has struggled with injury throughout the year, sitting well outside the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings.
