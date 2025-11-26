The Skins Game: Players, Format And What To Know

The Skins Game returns to our screens for the first time in 17 years this week, here's what to know ahead of the match on Black Friday morning

There's plenty of great Black Friday golf deals to browse and the shopping bonanza also marks a return for the iconic Skins Game this week, which takes place for the first time since 2008.

Players like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, John Daly and Fred Couples have competed in The Skins Game since its inception in 1983.

“We’ve taken up the mantle to bring back The Skins Game, and we’re proud to work alongside PGA TOUR Studios, Prime Video and Propagate Content to reintroduce this iconic event and reclaim its rightful place on the sports calendar,” said Chad Mumm, Co-Founder and President of Pro Shop.

“By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot.”

How skins works in golf

Skins is one of the best golf formats, and it can be played by three or four golfers.

There are 18 'Skins' up for grabs in an 18-hole round, and the winner of a hole wins a Skin - which can also be equivalent to a sum of money agreed by the competitors.

The name of the game comes from the leather pouches – ie the Skin – which money was kept in.

If a hole is won outright, then the player winner wins the Skin.

If a hole is tied by two or more players, the Skin is carried over to the next hole and all the players in the game can compete for that Skin regardless of how well they had done on the previous hole.

This carrying over continues until a hole is won outright, so a hole can have many Skins riding on it.

The winner is the player with the most Skins at the end of the round.

