Kai Trump Enjoys 'Amazing' LPGA Tour Debut Despite Shooting 83 At The ANNIKA
Kai Trump says she "had a great time out there" despite shooting 83 on her LPGA Tour debut at The ANNIKA
It was a tough LPGA Tour debut for Kai Trump, who shot 83 at The ANNIKA to prop up the leaderboard after the opening round.
The 18-year-old carded nine bogeys and two double bogeys to sit bottom of the leaderboard on 13 over - four shots adrift of second-last and 19 shots off leader Haeran Ryu after she shot 64.
The Pelican Golf Club proved to be a tough assignment from the start, with Trump kicking off with four straight bogeys before two doubles on her back nine made things even tougher.
But Trump, who has recently confirmed she'll play college golf at the University of Miami, was delighted with the experience of making her LPGA Tour debut.
"It was amazing," Trump said after her round. "I had a great time out there. Yeah, didn't play the way I wanted obviously, but for my first event ever I think I played pretty good.
"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots.
"And obviously being, you know, my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Trump was given an invitation into The ANNIKA by Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle Jr, to give the event a boost in publicity.
Sponsor invited Kai Trump is heading out for her first round at @theANNIKAlpga 👊 pic.twitter.com/lOU8LogEqXNovember 13, 2025
Altough Trump was naturally some way off the tournament professionals in scoring on her debut, she was right in the mix off the tee.
"It was pretty cool because I know I hit it far, but kind of playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good," Trump added.
"Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school. It was cool to see that."
Despite making a few errors, naturally enough for a teenager making her debut, Trump remained pretty level headed and was focused on taking the positives out of the experience.
"I kind of just stayed the same the whole way," Trump said. "Kind of just enjoyed my time out there.
"Obviously I made mistakes and for my first event that's going to happen, but I could have just stayed level the whole time. Like I don't think I really ever got too ahead of myself.
"The whole time I was nervous without a doubt. I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.