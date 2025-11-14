Kai Trump Enjoys 'Amazing' LPGA Tour Debut Despite Shooting 83 At The ANNIKA

It was a tough LPGA Tour debut for Kai Trump, who shot 83 at The ANNIKA to prop up the leaderboard after the opening round.

The 18-year-old carded nine bogeys and two double bogeys to sit bottom of the leaderboard on 13 over - four shots adrift of second-last and 19 shots off leader Haeran Ryu after she shot 64.

The Pelican Golf Club proved to be a tough assignment from the start, with Trump kicking off with four straight bogeys before two doubles on her back nine made things even tougher.

But Trump, who has recently confirmed she'll play college golf at the University of Miami, was delighted with the experience of making her LPGA Tour debut.

"It was amazing," Trump said after her round. "I had a great time out there. Yeah, didn't play the way I wanted obviously, but for my first event ever I think I played pretty good.

"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots.

"And obviously being, you know, my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."

Trump was given an invitation into The ANNIKA by Pelican Golf Club owner Dan Doyle Jr, to give the event a boost in publicity.

Altough Trump was naturally some way off the tournament professionals in scoring on her debut, she was right in the mix off the tee.

"It was pretty cool because I know I hit it far, but kind of playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good," Trump added.

"Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school. It was cool to see that."

Despite making a few errors, naturally enough for a teenager making her debut, Trump remained pretty level headed and was focused on taking the positives out of the experience.

"I kind of just stayed the same the whole way," Trump said. "Kind of just enjoyed my time out there.

"Obviously I made mistakes and for my first event that's going to happen, but I could have just stayed level the whole time. Like I don't think I really ever got too ahead of myself.

"The whole time I was nervous without a doubt. I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."