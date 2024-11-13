Steve Sands Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Steve Sands has been a familiar face on the Golf Channel for over two decades - here are 10 things to know about the American
Steve Sands is a familiar face to golf fans, and has been part of the Golf Channel's broadcast team since 2001.
However, it's not just golf where Sands has made a name for himself in the broadcasting world, while the name of a a family business follows him around.
Here are 10 things to know about the interviewer.
1. Washington DC-born Steve attended Colorado State University and earned a bachelor's degree in technical journalism, graduating in 1991.
2. The year before that, he interned at CNN Sports, although his career in broadcasting really got started as a sports anchor and reporter in Fort Collins, Colorado. He then held a variety of sports anchor jobs around the country before joining the Golf Channel in 2001 as a reporter. Nowadays, he is the studio host and play-by-play announcer.
3. He is also the lead interviewer for NBC’s golf coverage.
4. In 2009, he was inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Steve memorably interviewed an emotional Tiger Woods immediately after he won the 2018 Tour Championship for his 80th PGA Tour title.
6. Woods is also responsible for his nickname, “Sandsie.”
7. Another emotional interview came after The Open in 2019, when Sands spoke to Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy after he missed the cut in his homeland, despite carding a second-round 65 at Royal Portrush.
Speaking to The Drop Zone podcast, Sands explained what the interview meant to him.
“So to me, the interview with him afterwards, him being so emotional, I’ve been doing this 29 years and I’ve never cried,” said Sands. “I’m a crier, I cry at everything - and I’ve never cried on live TV. And Rory got me.”
8. The Sands family owns and operates Calvert Woodley Wines and Spirits, which is also home to cheese merchant La Cheeserie.
9. Sands regularly appears on The Tony Kornheiser Show. The host liked the name La Cheeserie and asked listeners to shout it at Sands whenever they see on site at tournaments. Sure enough, that soon became a regular occurrence.
10. It’s not just golf where Steve has made a name for himself. In 2014, he became part of NBC’s Olympics coverage and he has since covered several winter and summer Olympic Games as a play-by-play announcer and lead interviewer for speed skating and golf.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster
John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Breeding Greed Or Moving With The Times? Golf Monthly Staff Debate Apparent Inevitability Of Ryder Cup Pay
After a report from The Telegraph stated Team USA Ryder Cup players are set to be paid, four of the Golf Monthly team discuss the merits and pitfalls of the idea...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster
John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tim Barter Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Broadcaster
Tim Barter has been a mainstay of Sky Sports' golf broadcast team for over three decades - here are 10 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andrew Coltart Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Commentator
Andrew Coltart swapped a professional golf career for one behind the mic in 2011 - here are 15 things to know about the Scot
By Mike Hall Published
-
Paul Azinger Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster
Paul Azinger had a successful playing career before moving into broadcasting - here are 20 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Johnson Wagner: 16 Facts You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst
Get to know Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner a little bit better with these 16 facts about his life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Anna Jackson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Golf Channel Presenter
Get to know sports broadcaster and host, Anna Jackson, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is Jim 'Bones' Mackay? 15 Facts You Didn't Know
Get to know American caddie Jim Mackay via these 15 facts about his life and career in the game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dan Hicks Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The NBC Sports Golf Host
Here are 20 facts you may not be aware of about the long-standing NBC Sports golf host
By Mike Hall Published