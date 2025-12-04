Nelly Korda And Jeeno Thitikul Make List For Top Female Sports Earners In 2025
Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul both made Sportico's top 15 of the highest-paid female athletes in 2025 - the only two golfers to get on the list
Both Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul have made the top 15 of the world's highest-paid female athletes in 2025.
The list, compiled by Sportico, includes prize money and salary earnings along with estimates of endorsement deals and sponsor bonuses from industry experts and insiders.
And it shows there is money to be made at the very top end of women's golf, with Korda cracking the top 10 despite a winless season and Thitikul scraping in at 15 thanks to a bumper late-season bonus.
Finishing as the seventh-best earner in female sports is an extra bonus to end the year for Korda, with the 27-year-old recently annoucing her engagement.
Korda pocketed a total of $13.8 million according to Sportico, but with a whopping $11m of that coming from endorsement deals - with $2.8m in prize money after finishing the season without a win.
She claimed seven victories in 2024 and earned slightly more in total with $14.4m, thanks to $4.4m in prize money, but in 2025 she has had a boost in off-course earnings.
As the biggest name in women's golf, Korda has an army of sponsors, and endorsement deals with Nike, TaylorMade and T-Mobile among others helped her rise one place in the rankings.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Korda is just one place behind WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark, who has a whopping $16m in endorsement deals but after an injury-hit season has minimal on-court earnings.
Women's World No.1 Thitikul has dropped down three places from her 2024 ranking of 12th, but has increased her earnings from $9.1m to $10.1m.
Most of her wealth comes from on the course, with $7.6m in prize money largely thanks to again winning the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship for the second year running.
Thitikul won $4m alone just for her victory at Tiburon Golf Club, and added a further $2.5m in endorsement deals in 2025.
Female tennis players again dominate the list, with Coco Gauff retaining her position as the highest paid woman in sport with $31m banked for 2025.
Aryna Sabalenka came in second despite earning far more on the court in 2025 ($15m) but Gauff's superior endorsement deals meant she finished just in front.
Lydia Ko made the top 15 last year but not this year, with just two female golfers in the list this time around.
Highest-paid female athletes in 2025
Name
Sport
Winnings/Deals
Total
1. Coco Gauff
Tennis
$8m / $23m
$31m
2. Aryna Sabalenka
Tennis
$15m / $15m
$30m
3. Iga Swiatek
Tennis
$10.1 / $13m
$23.1m
4. Eileen Gu
Skiing
$20K / $23m
$23m
5. Zheng Qinwen
Tennis
$1.6m / $19m
$20.6m
6. Caitlin Clark
WNBA
$114K / $16m
$16.1m
7. Nelly Korda
Golf
$2.8m / $11m
$13.8m
8. Madison Keys
Tennis
$4.4m / $9m
$13.4m
9. Elena Rybakina
Tennis
$8.6m / $4m
$12.6m
10. Naomi Osaka
Tennis
$2.5m / $10m
$12.5m
11. Simone Biles
Gymnastics
$0 / $11m
$11m
12. Amanda Anisimova
Tennis
$7.3m / $3.5m
$10.8m
13. Jessica Pagula
Tennis
$5.5m / $5m
$10.5m
14. Venus WIlliams
Tennis
$219K / $10m
$10.2m
15. Jeeno Thitikul
Golf
$7.6m / $2.5m
$10.1m
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.