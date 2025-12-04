Nelly Korda And Jeeno Thitikul Make List For Top Female Sports Earners In 2025

Both Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul have made the top 15 of the world's highest-paid female athletes in 2025.

The list, compiled by Sportico, includes prize money and salary earnings along with estimates of endorsement deals and sponsor bonuses from industry experts and insiders.

And it shows there is money to be made at the very top end of women's golf, with Korda cracking the top 10 despite a winless season and Thitikul scraping in at 15 thanks to a bumper late-season bonus.

Finishing as the seventh-best earner in female sports is an extra bonus to end the year for Korda, with the 27-year-old recently annoucing her engagement.

Korda pocketed a total of $13.8 million according to Sportico, but with a whopping $11m of that coming from endorsement deals - with $2.8m in prize money after finishing the season without a win.

She claimed seven victories in 2024 and earned slightly more in total with $14.4m, thanks to $4.4m in prize money, but in 2025 she has had a boost in off-course earnings.

As the biggest name in women's golf, Korda has an army of sponsors, and endorsement deals with Nike, TaylorMade and T-Mobile among others helped her rise one place in the rankings.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Korda is just one place behind WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark, who has a whopping $16m in endorsement deals but after an injury-hit season has minimal on-court earnings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's World No.1 Thitikul has dropped down three places from her 2024 ranking of 12th, but has increased her earnings from $9.1m to $10.1m.

Most of her wealth comes from on the course, with $7.6m in prize money largely thanks to again winning the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship for the second year running.

Thitikul won $4m alone just for her victory at Tiburon Golf Club, and added a further $2.5m in endorsement deals in 2025.

Female tennis players again dominate the list, with Coco Gauff retaining her position as the highest paid woman in sport with $31m banked for 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka came in second despite earning far more on the court in 2025 ($15m) but Gauff's superior endorsement deals meant she finished just in front.

Lydia Ko made the top 15 last year but not this year, with just two female golfers in the list this time around.

Highest-paid female athletes in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)