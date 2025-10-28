Jessica Korda Confirmed For First Start In Two-And-A-Half Years

Jessica Korda will make her first start in two-and-a-half years at December's Grant Thornton Invitational, it has been confirmed.

The six-time LPGA Tour winner and older sister of World No.2, Nelly, has not played since May 2023 after becoming a mother for the first time.

Korda, who played for Team USA in the 2013, 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cups, last year admitted that a 2026 return to professional golf was what she was "shooting for."

“I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure,” Korda said in December.

“I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for.”

Jessica and Nelly Korda during the 2024 LPGA Tour Awards Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica had her son, Grayson, in 2024 and is able to return to pro golf next year due to the LPGA Tour’s maternity policy, which allows up to 24 months from the date of the child’s birth before resuming your playing career.

It seems that a comeback next year remains in the plans for the Floridian, who will team up with Bud Cauley in the laid-back mixed event at Tiburon Golf Club from December 12-14.

Since she stopped playing in 2023, Jessica has seen her younger sister Nelly win seven times on the LPGA Tour including her second Major title at the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Korda has won six times on the LPGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The $4m Grant Thornton Invitational features three days of doubles action, with scramble, modified fourball and foursomes formats.

Nelly is also in the field, paired with Denny McCarthy, while defending champions Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp are also confirmed.

The 2023 winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day will be among the favorites, while one stand-out pairing sees former FSU teammates Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton play together.

Take a look at all 16 Grant Thornton Invitational teams...

Grant Thornton Invitational teams 2025: