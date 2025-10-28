Jessica Korda Confirmed For First Start In Two-And-A-Half Years
The six-time LPGA Tour winner will play in December's Grant Thornton Invitational, her first event since May 2023
Jessica Korda will make her first start in two-and-a-half years at December's Grant Thornton Invitational, it has been confirmed.
The six-time LPGA Tour winner and older sister of World No.2, Nelly, has not played since May 2023 after becoming a mother for the first time.
Korda, who played for Team USA in the 2013, 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cups, last year admitted that a 2026 return to professional golf was what she was "shooting for."
“I’m definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I’m not so sure,” Korda said in December.
“I’ll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we’re shooting for.”
Jessica had her son, Grayson, in 2024 and is able to return to pro golf next year due to the LPGA Tour’s maternity policy, which allows up to 24 months from the date of the child’s birth before resuming your playing career.
It seems that a comeback next year remains in the plans for the Floridian, who will team up with Bud Cauley in the laid-back mixed event at Tiburon Golf Club from December 12-14.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Since she stopped playing in 2023, Jessica has seen her younger sister Nelly win seven times on the LPGA Tour including her second Major title at the 2024 Chevron Championship.
The $4m Grant Thornton Invitational features three days of doubles action, with scramble, modified fourball and foursomes formats.
Nelly is also in the field, paired with Denny McCarthy, while defending champions Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp are also confirmed.
The 2023 winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day will be among the favorites, while one stand-out pairing sees former FSU teammates Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton play together.
Take a look at all 16 Grant Thornton Invitational teams...
Grant Thornton Invitational teams 2025:
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Charley Hull and Daniel Berger
- Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
- Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
- Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
- Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
- Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
- Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
- Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
- Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.