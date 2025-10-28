US President Donald Trump's Granddaughter Handed Sponsor's Invite To Make Pro Debut In LPGA Tour Event

US President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, has been handed a sponsor's invitation to The Annika on the LPGA Tour next month.

The 18-year-old will make her professional debut in the $3.25 million event at Pelican Golf Club between November 10-16 alongside some of the world's best golfers, including Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, despite having yet to graduate from high school.

A University of Miami commit, Trump is set to begin her college journey in Fall 2026.

For the time being, she is a high school senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida - the same establishment which Charlie Woods attends - and is competing in junior and amateur tournaments on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and the Srixon Medalist Tour in the South Florida PGA section.

While playing in a Srixon Medalist Tour event earlier this summer, Trump - who is currently 461st in the AJGA rankings - achieved her best finish of T3rd at Lost City Golf Club in Atlantis, Florida.

Kai Trump (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Trump remains a teenager, she recently founded her own apparel and lifestyle brand which aims to empower young women in sports. She also has a combined six million social-media followers and signed with TaylorMade earlier this year.

And it is the aspiring pro's all-round package which saw the LPGA Tour offer Trump the chance to become the third confirmed sponsor invite of the event behind Anne-Sterre den Dunnen and Lauryn Nguyen.

Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer, said: “Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA.

“Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans.

"We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we’re proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women’s game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility.”

Rory McIlroy and Kai Trump at the Genesis Invitational pro-am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reacting to the invite via quotes provided to the LPGA Tour, Trump - whose mother Vanessa went public with her relationship with Tiger Woods earlier this year - said: “My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November.

“This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

I will be making my LPGA Tour debut in November at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican! See you November 10-16 - at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, FL. Visit https://t.co/iUuh3w1b47 @theannikalpga @ANNIKA59 @LPGA for more information. pic.twitter.com/mmqVfMFukDOctober 28, 2025

Before attention turns to Trump's fortunes in the penultimate event of the LPGA Tour season, Caitlin Clark is set to compete in The Annika Pro-Am for the second time.

The WNBA star, who is an ambassador for tournament sponsor Gainbridge, attracted a huge crowd to the Wednesday Pro-Am in 2024 where she played alongside Korda.

Despite almost hitting fans with a wayward tee shot to start, the Indiana Fever star proved to be one of the highlights of the week and will likely remain so in 2025.