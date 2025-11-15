Nelly Korda Makes Significant Equipment Change And Debuts New Nike Golf Shoe Collaboration At The Annika

Nelly Korda is one of the most recognized golfers on the planet but, following her incredible 2024 season that yielded seven victories, she is yet to pick up a title in 2025.

However, at The Annika driven by Gainbridge, where she is the defending champion, the two-time Major winner finds herself three back going into the weekend, with some new clubs helping her in Florida.

Previously, Korda had been using TaylorMade P7MC irons, which provides a blade-style look and a muscle cavity section on the back that aids forgiveness, control and feel on approach shots.

This week, though, those irons have taken a backseat, with Korda opting for the TaylorMade P7CBs, a players cavity iron that was released in 2024 and has been put in the bag of TaylorMade staffers like Collin Morikawa.

Speaking about the swap, Korda stated: "I do have some new irons. I was playing the MC TaylorMades and now I'm in the CBs.

"Just have maybe a little bit more height to them so the descent angle is a little steeper and should land a little softer."

Having been recovering from neck injury, something that meant Korda missed all of the LPGA Tour events in Asia through October and November, the American also made a change to her footwear at The Annika.

Along with being a TaylorMade staffer, Korda is also sponsored by Nike, donning their apparel and footwear since 2023.

At Pelican Golf Club, she debuted the Nike Free Golf 'Nelly Korda,' which features a white colorway with lashes of red and yellow. It's inspired by the Zodiac sign Leo, which is predominantly associated with lions and fire, hence the red and yellow colors.

Another design detail is a gold chain on the side which has several charms. Once again, these are aspects that are close to Korda, as the golden charms feature a smiley face, tennis racket and Nike swooshes.

"That to me is a real pinch-me moment that I was able to sit down with a design team and go through what means the most to me in my life, family, tennis, golf, whatever," stated Korda.

"Those are what play a part in the charms, and then the Leo energy, because I am inspired by lions. I love lions. There is just so much that I pull from that to myself."

Prior to the pro-am on Wednesday, Korda actually gifted a pair of her new golf shoes to WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who was competing in the pro-am for a second time in her career.

"So I gifted her some shoes before the round, so hopefully she uses them," stated Korda. "She did say -- or did ask me if they're going to make her golf better and I was like, guaranteed.

"I hope she uses them. I gave her a gift back of this little PE collection, which has been super fun to make.

"I'm very grateful. If you told me this, I don't know, ten years ago when I was in the crowds that I would have my own shoe and be here playing in front of everyone and inspiring the next generation I would tell you you're crazy, so it's been a lot of fun."

Although Korda had new irons and shoes in the bag, it appears the former World No.1 hasn't made the move to the new TaylorMade driver and woods yet.

At the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, both Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood put the new TaylorMade Qi4D driver and fairway woods into play, models that hit the USGA's conforming list the week prior to the tournament.

Korda is also a TaylorMade staffer, but has kept the TaylorMade Qi10 driver and TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods in the bag for now in Florida.