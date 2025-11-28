How To Watch The Skins Game: Streaming Details as Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley Compete On Black Friday

Four of the world’s top golfers – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley – will take part in The Skins Game on Black Friday, November 28.

2025 Capital One Skins Game key information • Date: November 28, 2025 • Venue: Panther National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA • TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video • Watch golf from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

This is a revival of a popular competition that ran from 1983 to 2008. Skins is a golf format that requires and rewards bold, attacking play and used to attract huge television audiences over the Thanksgiving period.

The first Skins Game was held at Desert Highlands in Scottsdale, Arizona, with Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player. Tiger Woods played in several editions of it, but never won it.

In a skins golf game, each hole is worth a sum of prize money and each of the four golfers play together and if one of them wins the hole outright they win this sum, known as a skin. (This name comes from the leather pouches money used traditionally to be held in.)

But if two or more of them tie with the lowest score, no-one wins, and the money is rolled into the prize money for the next hole, and all four golfers are still eligible to win it.

Thus it rewards the risk-taker, and bold attacking golf. Someone who makes par on all 18 holes is not likely to win anything. Someone who mixes a string of bogeys and double bogeys with the occasional eagle, will.

This year’s event will be played at Panther National in South Florida, a course co-designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch The Skins Game online from anywhere in the world.

Are there any free live streams for The Skins Game?

Coverage of the Skins Game will begin at 9am ET (2pm GMT) and shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership and Amazon are offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime for newcomers.

Prime Video is available on compatible devices such as a a smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or smart TV. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.

Away from home right now and missing your familiar golf coverage? Well, you can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the golf streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now, thanks to its lightning speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Watch The Skins Game in the US

Coverage of the Skins Game will begin at 9 a.m. ET, and shown exclusively on Prime Video. Andrew Catalon, Colt Knost, and on-course reporter Dan Rapaport will be the commentators. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon are offering a 30-day free trial to Prime for newcomers.

Watch The Skins Game in the UK

Coverage of The Skins Game will begin at 2pm GMT. In the UK, Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, with students and 18-22 year-olds paying £4.49 monthly. However there is a 30-day free trial.

Watch The Skins Game in Australia

Amazon Prime in Australia costs AU$9.99 per month or AU$79 per year. New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial and can cancel at any time.

The Skins Game Schedule

Friday 28th November

US (ET): 9am (Prime Video)

UK (GMT): 2pm (Prime Video)

Australia (AEDT): 1am (Saturday) (Prime Video)