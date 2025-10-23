Gabby Golf Girl's Honest Take On The LPGA: 'You Can't Expect Viewership Just Because The Shots Are Great'

When I first spoke to Gabriella Degasperis, better known as Gabby Golf Girl, she was a sixteen-year-old social media phenomenon redefining what golf could look like online. Even then, she spoke with a mix of focus and warmth that made you forget her age. She talked about joy, authenticity and her mission to make the sport more welcoming to young girls.

Two years later, I caught up with Gabby over Zoom and the difference now is the grounded confidence that comes with experience. She has turned eighteen, built a business and signed a major partnership with Callaway, marking a new chapter in her evolution as both a player and a creator.

Growing With Purpose

“I have always admired Callaway,” she says, smiling. “But what really drew me to them were the people. They are so genuine, and they were excited about my ideas from day one. When I told them I wanted to play golf with Steph Curry, they said, let’s make it happen. That really showed me the kind of brand they are.

"They want to pioneer and take things to the next level, and that aligns with who I am. I want to be the first to do things, to try new concepts. I have had to work so hard for every opportunity, often twice as hard as others, and Callaway understood that. They wanted to be part of that story.”

Gabby Golf Girl with Steph Curry (Image credit: Gabby Golf Girl)

When considering this is now her career, she speaks about money with refreshing honesty. “I think money is a measure of how much someone is invested,” she says. “But it has never been about that for me. I see it as a way to reinvest into my content, my equipment, the business itself. I do not spend for the sake of it.

"I invest in stocks, Bitcoin and my work. I found what I love at fourteen, and now I am building a life around it. I feel privileged that I get to do what I love, and the goal is to make sure I can keep doing it.”

Her patience, she tells me, has been one of her greatest assets. “When I had about fifty thousand followers, I saw other creators getting deals and thought, why not me? My parents always said, hold out, trust your instincts. I did, and that was some of the best advice I have ever received. The right partnerships came at the right time.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Family Foundations And Building New Partnerships

Even as a teenager, she was given creative freedom. “When I was fourteen or fifteen, my family gave me a lot of autonomy and creative control in the process. We built this business together. My dad is still my golf coach and I do not see that changing.”

Today, that family foundation supports a growing professional team. “I have employed an assistant and I now have an agent, Jeff Newbarth, who manages my partnerships,” she says. “He is incredible. He takes care of the calls, contracts and negotiations, which means I can focus on creating. Before, my dad and I handled it all, and while it taught me a lot, it is so nice now to have that support.”

Gabby’s recent campaigns reflect the evolution of her work. “The Beats partnership was one of my favourites,” she says. “We spent four days filming trick shots paired with styled outfits and different colour variations of the Beats headphones. One of the clips got around 4.7 million views on Instagram, another over a million on TikTok and millions more on Facebook. People loved it because it was real. It didn’t look like an ad. I stayed true to myself, combining my trick shots with my love for music and fashion.”

A post shared by Gabriella DeGasperis (@gabbygolfgirl) A photo posted by on

She laughs when she starts telling me about her collaboration with ShotScope. “It is actually a really cool story,” she says. “I used their technology for the first time at a tournament where I shot seventy-six, which was not great. The ShotScope data showed that 80% of the time I missed left, and every time I did, I made bogey. I looked at it that night, made a plan and shot seventy-two the next day. That is the kind of partnership I love because the product actually helped me get better.”

Life On The Road And Finding Her Style

Travelling has become part of her lifestyle. “This past year has been non-stop,” she says. “I have been all over the US: Chicago, LA, Boston. One of my favourite courses was Pelican Hill in Newport Beach. It is stunning. Every trip becomes content in some way, but it never feels forced. It is still fun.”

Fashion has also become a bigger part of her identity. “My golf fashion is the best it has ever been,” she says, grinning. “I have definitely become more into it as I have got older. I love the tennis aesthetic, athletic but still stylish. I think girls should feel confident dressing how they want on the course. You can wear something cute, feel amazing and still go out there and play great golf. That is what it is all about, feeling good and owning it.”

Competition And Confidence

When we spoke two years ago, Gabby was juggling online school, tournaments and social media. Now her routine looks very different. “Turning eighteen has definitely changed how I manage everything,” she says.

“I have an assistant now, which means my parents do not need to be with me all the time. We are still a family business, but I have got more independence and that feels really good. I managed to complete all my school work last Summer, so right now, I can really focus on my golf game and my business. That feels good.”

I ask about burnout, a topic that comes up often when speaking to young content creators. “I have never been burnt out from social media,” she says firmly. “I love what I do too much for that. Golf can be tiring sometimes, but creating, never. I always say there are consumers and creators. Golf might be your place to consume, but you have got to find somewhere to create. That is where real joy comes from.”

Gabby Golf Girl hits a tee shot at the Creator Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The conversation shifts towards competition. “Right now I am playing a lot of minor league and professional events,” she says. “They are mostly prep for me, but they are tough. I am usually the only girl out of seventy guys, all of them between their twenties and fifties, chasing the Korn Ferry Tour. It is such a challenge and it pushes me so much. The guys are actually really encouraging, whereas with girls, it can get a bit cutthroat.”

She tells me she plays tournaments on a weekly basis. “It keeps me sharp,” she says. “I play from longer yardages than most girls my age, so when I hang in there with the men, it gives me confidence. My swing is the best it has ever been. The fundamentals are solid in both the long game and short game. Where I need to improve most is course management and decision-making. The swing is good, putting is good, chipping is good, but I have to make better club decisions.”

Learning And Leading In Women’s Golf

When I ask who has inspired her recently, she tells me about a recent match. “I played with Jeeno Thitikul, who is the number one women’s golfer in the world right now,” she says. “It was in Dallas, and she was incredible. Of course, it was amazing to observe her game, but I wanted to learn about her. Unless it is a lesson, I would rather connect with someone as a person. I think being a girl and being eighteen gives me an edge because I can bring that side out. That is what excites me most, showing people’s personalities as well as their game.”

(Image credit: Gabby Golf Girl)

Gabby’s long-term vision for women’s golf has not changed since our first conversation. “I still believe the LPGA could be more exciting,” she says. “We have reached out a lot and they are trying, but I think they struggle to bring out the players’ personalities. The golf is amazing, but people need to connect with who the players are. You cannot expect viewership just because the shots are great. Fans want to know the person behind the swing. That is what I am trying to do with my content.”

She pauses for a moment, then adds, “If I ever do play on the LPGA, it will be part of my mission to make the game more exciting. But right now my focus is on growing my business, staying creative and getting better as a player.”

Staying True To Herself

Her commitment to being approachable has not changed either. “When I was at the Creator Classic, I made it a point to stop for every kid who wanted an autograph or photo,” she says. “I remember being that kid who did not have anyone to look up to. So if I can be that person for someone else, I will.”

She has a quiet confidence about staying in her own lane. “You’ll never see me change who I am,” she says. “That’s just not me. I know what feels right for me, and I’ve learned to stay focused on that. Everyone has their own style, and that’s fine, but I’ve built my following by keeping things clean and true to myself.”

(Image credit: Gabby Golf Girl)

Before we wrap up, I ask what drives her today. “Joy and authenticity still lead everything,” she says. “That has not changed. Everything I create and every partnership I take on all comes back to that. I’m also driven by challenge. I want more people in the space, creating content. It pushes me to grow and it brings more eyes to the sport.”

She finishes with “I am proud of what I have built, but I am even more excited for what is next. My goal is to keep working, keep growing and keep being the pioneer.” And somehow, you know she will.