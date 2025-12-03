Colt Knost Replaces Ian Baker-Finch In CBS Sports' Golf Broadcast 'Super Tower'

CBS Sports has announced Colt Knost as Ian Baker-Finch's replacement in the golf broadcaster's 'Super Tower' from the start of the 2026 season.

Baker-Finch announced he was retiring from broadcasting in July and made his final call at the Wyndham Championship, capping off a 30-year career in the booth.

His final round on the mic was greeted with kind words from several notable names, including Tiger Woods, former PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the man who was ultimately to replace him, Knost.

Months on from that day, CBS Sports confirmed Knost would join host Jim Nantz, lead analyst Trevor Immelman and fellow analyst Frank Nobilo on the top desk for coverage of the PGA Tour and Major championships from January.

CBS also stated that Dottie Pepper will continue to serve as the lead on-course reporter with Trevor's brother Mark Immelman carrying on as an on-course reporter. Meanwhile, Amanda Balionis will handle post-round interviews.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Commenting on Knost's promotion, Harold Bryant - executive producer and executive vice president of production at CBS Sports - said: “Colt has become a valued voice on our team, bringing insight, energy, and his engaging personality to every broadcast.

“Elevating him alongside Jim, Trevor, and Frank in our Super Tower is a natural next step that reflects the trust and respect he’s earned.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Knost's promotion from on-course reporter to analyst arrives almost seven years after he began working for CBS Sports in a part-time capacity. In 2021, he took up a full-time position in the same role having waved goodbye to his playing days.

The former pro golfer shot to notoriety in 2007 when he won the US Amateur and immediately graduated into the paid ranks. In the years that followed, Knost won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and played multiple seasons on the PGA Tour.

The latest chapter of his broadcasting career will begin on Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1 when CBS Sports covers the final two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines.